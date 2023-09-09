Mezcalito Apex
Lunch
L- Spicy Steak Tacos
thinly sliced steak / spicy sauce / onions / cilantro / corn tortillas
L- Pescado Tacos
grilled mahi-mahi / chipotle-mayo / red cabbage / corn kernels / queso fresco
L- Gringas Alpastor Tacos
Adobo marinated pork / pineapple / cheese / onions / cilantro / flour tortillas
L- Grilled Steak Tacos
Steak / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole / flour tortillas
L- Carnitas Tacos
slow braised pork / spicy onions / cilantro / corn tortillas
L- Asada Campechanos Tacos
Steak / chorizo / grilled onions / cilantro / spicy toreado pepper / corn tortillas
L- Agave-chipotle Tacos
Agave-chipotle / grilled chicken / cheese / corn / crema mexicana / pico de gallo / flour tortillas
L- Torta
mexican bread / refried beans / chipotle-mayo / lettuce / cheese / tomato / avocado / pickled jalapeno / onions / fries
L- Steak & Enchilada
Grilled steak / onions / shredded chicken enchilada / rice / black beans
L- Pastor Quesa
marinated pork / cheese / pico de gallo / pienapple / habanero glaze / cilantro / fries
L- Mezcalito Bto
grilled chicken / poblano peppers / onion / chorizo / cheese / creamy tomatillo sauce / chipotle-mayo / rice / avocado slices
L- Mezcalita Enchiladas
shredded chicken / red sauce / tomatillo sauce / cheese / crema mexicana / red onions / black beans / plantains
L- Mezcalita Quesa
choice of meat / cheese/pico de gallo/chipotle-mayo/cilantro/fries
L- Combo
Served with Mexican rice and refried beans- filling choices: shredded chicken / cheese. Choose any two: Burrito / Enchilada / quesadilla / Taco (hard or soft)
L- Fajitas
choice of meat / bell peppers / onions / refried beans / rice / guacamole salad / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / flour tortillas
L- Fajita Quesa Steak
cheese/bell peppers/onios/mushrooms/rice/lettuce/pico de gallo/crema mexicana/steak
L- Fajita Quesa Shrimp
cheese/bell peppers/onios/mushrooms/rice/lettuce/pico de gallo/crema mexicana/shrimp
L- Fajita Quesa Pollo
cheese/bell peppers/onios/mushrooms/rice/lettuce/pico de gallo/crema mexicana/grilled chicken
L- Fajita Quesa Trio
cheese/bell peppers/onios/mushrooms/rice/lettuce/pico de gallo/crema mexicana/steak/grilled chicken/shrimp
L- Fajita Bto
Grilled chicken or Steak / refired beans / sauteed peppers / onions / red sauce / crema-mexicana / rice
L- Enchiladas Suizas
shredded chicken / creamy tomatillo sauce / cheese / cilantro / crema mexicana / salad / rice / beets
L- Choripollo
Chicken breast / mushrooms / chorizo / cheese / rice / refried beans / lettuce / crema mexicana / pico de gallo / flour tortillas
L- Chimichanga
choice of meat / Fried flour tortilla / shredded chicken / cheese dip / lettuce / refried beans / crema mexicana / guacamole / pico de gallo
L- Chicken Flautas
Crispy rolled corn tortillas / shredded chicken / lettuce / queso fresco / cheese dip / chipotle-mayo / pico de gallo / rice
L-Burrita al Pastor
Flour tortilla / adobo marinated pork / salsa verde / cheese / crema mexicana / pineapple / cilantro / rice / refried beans
L-Bowl
Rice / black beans / lettuce / pico de gallo / cheese / crema mexicana / flour tortilla crisp Choice of :Steak / Shrimp / Chicken / Carnitas / or Shredded Chicken
L- ACP
choice of meat / poblano Peppers / onions / rice / cheese dip / flour tortillas
Food
ACP's
Appetizers
15PC Wings & Fries
30PC Wings & Fries
8PC Wings & Fries
Bean Dip
refried beans / cheese dip / chipotle cream
Birria Fries
fries / birria style pork / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole
Cheese Dip
Chicken Rolls
fried flour tortilla / shredded chicken / cheese / pico de gallo / lettuce / chipotle-mayo
Chori-Queso
chorizo / cheese dip / pico de gallo
Fresh Guacamole
avocado / red onion / tomato / jalapeno / cilantro / lime / salt / garlic
Corn Esquite
mayonnaise / queso fresco / chili powder
Dip Sampler
guacamole / cheese dip / bean dip
Pastor Fries
fries / adobo marinated pork / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole
Shrimp Lime Ceviche
Shrimp / lime juice / red onion / tomato / cilantro / avocado / jalapeno
Steak con Queso
steak strips / spicy sauce / cheese dip / pico de gallo
Steak Fries
fries / steak / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole
Ultimate Nachos
Corn tortilla chips / refried beans / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle / chipotle-mayo / Steak / Grilled Chicken / Shrimp
Cocktail de Camaron
fully cooked shrimp / Mezcalito cocktail sauce / avocado / pico de Gallo
Large Cheese Dip
Papas Bravas
Bto/Quesa/Torta
Burrito Alpastor
flour tortilla / adobo marinated pork / cheese / tomatillo sauce / crema mexicana / pineapple / cilantro / rice / refried beans
Buffalo Bto
boneless bufalo chicken / rice / beans / lettuce / ranch / crema mexicana / bone in chicken wing / bufalo sauce / cilantro / cheese
El Regio Bto
Steak / carnitas / rice / black beans / cheese / tomatillo sauce / pico de Gallo / cebollita / chile toreado / avocado / beets
Fajita Bto
choice of meat / peppers / onion / refried beans / rice / cheese / red sauce / crema mexicana / cilantro
Fajita Quesadilla
choice of meat / Cheese / bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / crema mexicana
Gringa-Birria Quesa
flour tortilla / birria (pork) / cheese / onions / avocado / cilantro / consome (pork) broth)
King Bto
Steak / grilled chicken / shrimp / bacon / chorizo / refried beans / cheese dip / pico de gallo / chipotle-cream / guacamole
Mezcalita Quesadilla
choice of meat / flour tortilla / cheese / chipotle-mayo / pico de gallo / cilantro / fries
Mezcalito Bto
grilled chicken / poblano peppers / onion / chorizo / cheese / creamy tomatillo sauce / chipotle-mayo / rice / avocado slices
Pastor Quesadilla
marinated pork / cheese / pico de gallo / pienapple / habanero glaze / cilantro / fries
Tortas
choice of meat / mexican bread / refried beans / chipotle-mayo / lettuce / cheese / tomato / avocado / pickled jalapeno / onions / fries
Chicken Dishes
Chicken Flautas
crispy rolled corn tortillas / shredded chicken / chipotle-mayo / queso fresco / lettuce / rice / pico de gallo / salsa verde / cheese dip
Chicken & Shrimp
grilled chicken / shrimp / pineapple/ pico de gallo / agave-chipotle glaze / guacamole
Choripollo
chicken breast / mushrooms / chorizo / rice / refried beans / cheese / lettuce / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / flour tortillas
Tiras De Pollo
Grilled chicken / cheese / chipotle cream / cilantro / pico de gallo / rice / refried beans / flour tortillas
Favoritos
Alambre Acp
choice of meat / poblano peppers / onions / pineapple / mushrooms / bacon / chorizo / cheese / rice / flour tortillas
Carnitas Platter
Slow braised pork / pickled red onions / rice / refried beans / tomatillo sauce / guacamole / flour tortillas
Chilaquiles Machos
choice of meat / tortilla chips / chile-salsa macha / cheese dip / crema mexicana / onions / cilantro / queso fresco / black beans
Chimichanga
choice of meat / crispy flour tortillas / lettuce / cheese dip / refried beans / crema mexicana / guacamole / pico de gallo
Make Your Own Combo
Served with Mexican rice and refried beans- filling choices: shredded chicken / cheese. Choose any two: Burrito / Enchilada / quesadilla / Taco (hard or soft)
Platano Relleno
plantain / premium steak / black beans / cheese / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle glaze / guacamole
Kids Zone
K: Acp Junior
grilled chicken / rice / cheese dip
K: Cheese Quesa
one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans
K: Tenders
one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans
K: Grilled Chicken
one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans
K: Grilled Shrimp
one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans
K: Grilled Steak
one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans
K: Taco
one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans
La Parrilla
El Mas Chingon
Ribeye steak / shrimp / two shredded chicken enchiladas / tomatillo sauce / grilled onions / crema-mexicana / cheese / rice / refried beans / hot pepper / guacamole
Fajita
choice of meat / bell peppers / onions / rice / refried beans / pico de gallo / lettuce / crema mexicana / guacamole / flour tortillas
La Jefa Carne Asada
steak / shrimp with shell / rice / refried beans / onions / pico de gallo / guacamole / corn on the cob / pico de gallo / hot pepper / flour tortillas
Lime Carne Asada
Steak / rice / refried beans / onions / pico de gallo / avocado / hot pepper / flour tortillas
Parrillada Meat Platter
carnitas / chicken / premium steak / shrimp / chorizo / bacon / sausages / onions / esquite / rice / refried beans / hot pepper / flour tortilla
Mezcalito Fajita
Premium steak / grilled chicken / shrimp / onions / poblano peppers / zucchini / flour tortillas
Molcajete
Grilled chicken / steak / shrimp / chorizo / onions / jalapeno / nopal asado / queso fresco / salsa roja / shrimp with shell/ rice / refried beans / flour totillas
Ribeye con Queso
8 oz Grilled ribeye / cheese / onions / mushrooms / chorizo / pico de gallo / rice / refried beans/ flour tortillas
Portabelo Fajitas
Fajita Chicken and Steak
Seasonal Food
Seafood Dishes
Aguachile
Camarones Al Ajo
saurteed shrimp / garlic sauce / onions / avocado / rice / pico de gallo / lettuce / flour tortillas
Camarones Machos
sauteed shrimp / salsa macha / grilled onions / rice / refried beans / pico de galllo / guacamole / flour tortillas
Cocktail De Camaron
fully cooked shrimp / Mezcalito coctail sauce / avocado / pico de gallo
Grilled Mariscada
shrimp / shrimp with shell / tilapia fillet / fried calamari / corn on the cob / scallops / pineapple / chipotle-mayo / cilantro / rice / refried beans / flour tortillas
Lemon Fish Fillet
Lemon pepper grilled fish fillet / mushrooms / onions / chipotle-mayo / pico de gallo / rice / lettuce / avocado
Tostada de Ceviche
Sides
Bag Chips
Corn Tortilla
Crema Mex
Flour Tortillas
Guaca Chico
Side Agave-Chipotle
Side Asada Taco
Side Avocado
Side Beans & Rice
Side Birria Taco
Side Black Beans
Side Burrito
Side Camaron
Side Campechano Taco
Side Cheese Dip
Side Chimi
Side Chipotle-mayo
Side Enchi
Side Flautas (2)
Side Fruta Nino
Side Fruta Preparada
Side Grill Chicken
Jalapenos Toreados
Side Lettuce
Side Mexican Rice
Side Mozzarella
Side Pastor Taco
Side Pescado Taco
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Plantains
Side Quesadilla
Side Queso Fresco
Side Refried Beans
Side Salsa Verde
Side Shrimp & Chori Taco
Side Fries
Side Spicy Steak Taco
Side Steak
Side Taco Suave
Side Grilled Veggies
Side Veggie Taco
Tamarindo Stick
To-go
Grilled Onion
jalapeno fresco
Cilantro
Cebolla
Ranch
Rib-Eye
Soups, Salads & Bowls
Bowl
choice of meat / black beans / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / flour tortilla
Chicken Soup
rice / shredded chicken / pico de gallo / avocado / cilantro / tortilla strips
Consome De Birria
delicios meat broth (pork) / cilantro / lime / avocado / onion
Fiesta Salad
choice of meat / mixed greens / seasonal dressing / tomato / guacamole / corn / queso fresco
Guaca Salad
Quesadilla Bowl
steak / shrimp / grilled chicken / black beans / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle / chipotle-mayo
Small Chicken Soup
rice / shredded chicken / pico de gallo / cilantro / tortilla strips
Tacos & Enchi
Agave-chipotle Tacos
Agave-chipotle grilled chicken / cheese / crema mexicana / pico de gallo / corn
Asada Campechanos Tacos
steak / chorizo / grilled onions / cilantro / spicy toreado pepper
Birria Tacos
birria(pork) / dried pepper sauce / cheese / onions / cilantro / corn tortilla
Carnitas Tacos
slow-braised pork / pickled onions / cilantro
Enchiladas Mezcalito
three enchiladas: shredded chicken / tomatillo sauce / red sauce / cheese / crema mexicana / red onions / black beans / plantains
Enchiladas Suizas
shredded chicken / creamy tomatillo sauce / cheese / cilantro / crema mexicana / rice / salad / beets
Grilled Steak Tacos
steak / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole
Gringa Alpastor Tacos
Pineapple / adobo marinated pork / onions / cilantro / cheese
Mix & Match Tacos
Choose any 3 tacos and a side.
Pescado Tacos
Mahi Mahi / chipotle cream / slaw / corn / queso fresco / flour tortillas
Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos
shrimp / chorizo / pico de gallo / lettuce / pineapple / chipotle-mayo /
Spicy Steak Tacos
thinly sliced steak / spicy sauce / onions / cilantro
Taco Tray
Our 10 Diferent Tacos in one Tray.
Vegetarian Tacos
Grilled veggies / agave-chipotle / cheese / guacamole / corn / sesame seeds
Street Potato Tacos
Togo Sides
Bar Waiting Guest Menu (In Store Only)
Margaritas & Cocktails
La Jefa
casamigos repo / jimador blanco / orange liquor / fresh lime / agave nectar
Piña-Jalapeño
blanco tequila/ pineapple / jalapeño / citrus juices / tajin
Spicy Pepino
mezcal / cucumber / lime / jalapeño / agave nectar / tajin
Top Shelf
1800 reposado / orange liquor / citrus juices
Ultimate Shaker
grand marnier / citrus juices / agave / 1800 cristalino
Mango-Berry
blanco tequila / mango-strawberry puree / citrus juices
De la Casa
blanco tequila / citrus juices
Fruit Margarita
blanco tequila / citrus juices / choice of flavor
Skinny Guava
blanco tequila / guava / lime / agave
Mojito
rum/ mint / lime / sugar / choice of flavor
Cantarito
lime / sangrita-chamoy / orange / grapefruit soda / tequila
Paloma
lime / grapefruit juice / grapefruit soda / pineapple / tequila / escarcharindo