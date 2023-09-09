Popular Items

ACP

ACP

$12.99

choice of meat / poblano peppers / onions / rice / cheese dip / cheese / flour tortillas

Bowl

Bowl

$11.99

choice of meat / black beans / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / flour tortilla

K: Taco

$5.99

one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans

Lunch

L- Spicy Steak Tacos

$10.99

thinly sliced steak / spicy sauce / onions / cilantro / corn tortillas

L- Pescado Tacos

$9.99

grilled mahi-mahi / chipotle-mayo / red cabbage / corn kernels / queso fresco

L- Gringas Alpastor Tacos

$8.99

Adobo marinated pork / pineapple / cheese / onions / cilantro / flour tortillas

L- Grilled Steak Tacos

$10.99

Steak / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole / flour tortillas

L- Carnitas Tacos

$8.99

slow braised pork / spicy onions / cilantro / corn tortillas

L- Asada Campechanos Tacos

$10.99

Steak / chorizo / grilled onions / cilantro / spicy toreado pepper / corn tortillas

L- Agave-chipotle Tacos

$8.99

Agave-chipotle / grilled chicken / cheese / corn / crema mexicana / pico de gallo / flour tortillas

L- Torta

L- Torta

$11.99

mexican bread / refried beans / chipotle-mayo / lettuce / cheese / tomato / avocado / pickled jalapeno / onions / fries

L- Steak & Enchilada

$11.99

Grilled steak / onions / shredded chicken enchilada / rice / black beans

L- Pastor Quesa

L- Pastor Quesa

$9.99

marinated pork / cheese / pico de gallo / pienapple / habanero glaze / cilantro / fries

L- Mezcalito Bto

L- Mezcalito Bto

$9.99

grilled chicken / poblano peppers / onion / chorizo / cheese / creamy tomatillo sauce / chipotle-mayo / rice / avocado slices

L- Mezcalita Enchiladas

$8.99

shredded chicken / red sauce / tomatillo sauce / cheese / crema mexicana / red onions / black beans / plantains

L- Mezcalita Quesa

L- Mezcalita Quesa

$8.99

choice of meat / cheese/pico de gallo/chipotle-mayo/cilantro/fries

L- Combo

L- Combo

$8.99

Served with Mexican rice and refried beans- filling choices: shredded chicken / cheese. Choose any two: Burrito / Enchilada / quesadilla / Taco (hard or soft)

L- Fajitas

L- Fajitas

$9.99

choice of meat / bell peppers / onions / refried beans / rice / guacamole salad / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / flour tortillas

L- Fajita Quesa Steak

L- Fajita Quesa Steak

$10.99

cheese/bell peppers/onios/mushrooms/rice/lettuce/pico de gallo/crema mexicana/steak

L- Fajita Quesa Shrimp

$9.99

cheese/bell peppers/onios/mushrooms/rice/lettuce/pico de gallo/crema mexicana/shrimp

L- Fajita Quesa Pollo

$9.99

cheese/bell peppers/onios/mushrooms/rice/lettuce/pico de gallo/crema mexicana/grilled chicken

L- Fajita Quesa Trio

$11.99

cheese/bell peppers/onios/mushrooms/rice/lettuce/pico de gallo/crema mexicana/steak/grilled chicken/shrimp

L- Fajita Bto

$9.99

Grilled chicken or Steak / refired beans / sauteed peppers / onions / red sauce / crema-mexicana / rice

L- Enchiladas Suizas

$8.99

shredded chicken / creamy tomatillo sauce / cheese / cilantro / crema mexicana / salad / rice / beets

L- Choripollo

L- Choripollo

$9.99

Chicken breast / mushrooms / chorizo / cheese / rice / refried beans / lettuce / crema mexicana / pico de gallo / flour tortillas

L- Chimichanga

$8.99

choice of meat / Fried flour tortilla / shredded chicken / cheese dip / lettuce / refried beans / crema mexicana / guacamole / pico de gallo

L- Chicken Flautas

$9.99

Crispy rolled corn tortillas / shredded chicken / lettuce / queso fresco / cheese dip / chipotle-mayo / pico de gallo / rice

L-Burrita al Pastor

L-Burrita al Pastor

$8.99

Flour tortilla / adobo marinated pork / salsa verde / cheese / crema mexicana / pineapple / cilantro / rice / refried beans

L-Bowl

L-Bowl

$8.99

Rice / black beans / lettuce / pico de gallo / cheese / crema mexicana / flour tortilla crisp Choice of :Steak / Shrimp / Chicken / Carnitas / or Shredded Chicken

L- ACP

L- ACP

$9.99

choice of meat / poblano Peppers / onions / rice / cheese dip / flour tortillas

Food

ACP's

ACP

ACP

$12.99

choice of meat / poblano peppers / onions / rice / cheese dip / cheese / flour tortillas

Appetizers

15PC Wings & Fries

15PC Wings & Fries

$21.99
30PC Wings & Fries

30PC Wings & Fries

$35.99
8PC Wings & Fries

8PC Wings & Fries

$13.99

Bean Dip

$4.99

refried beans / cheese dip / chipotle cream

Birria Fries

$10.99

fries / birria style pork / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole

Cheese Dip

$4.99
Chicken Rolls

Chicken Rolls

$9.99

fried flour tortilla / shredded chicken / cheese / pico de gallo / lettuce / chipotle-mayo

Chori-Queso

$6.99

chorizo / cheese dip / pico de gallo

Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$10.99

avocado / red onion / tomato / jalapeno / cilantro / lime / salt / garlic

Corn Esquite

Corn Esquite

$7.99

mayonnaise / queso fresco / chili powder

Dip Sampler

Dip Sampler

$9.99

guacamole / cheese dip / bean dip

Pastor Fries

$10.99

fries / adobo marinated pork / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole

Shrimp Lime Ceviche

Shrimp Lime Ceviche

$19.99

Shrimp / lime juice / red onion / tomato / cilantro / avocado / jalapeno

Steak con Queso

$11.99

steak strips / spicy sauce / cheese dip / pico de gallo

Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$12.99

fries / steak / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / guacamole

Ultimate Nachos

Ultimate Nachos

$16.99

Corn tortilla chips / refried beans / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle / chipotle-mayo / Steak / Grilled Chicken / Shrimp

Cocktail de Camaron

$18.99

fully cooked shrimp / Mezcalito cocktail sauce / avocado / pico de Gallo

Large Cheese Dip

$8.99

Papas Bravas

$12.99

Bto/Quesa/Torta

Burrito Alpastor

Burrito Alpastor

$12.99

flour tortilla / adobo marinated pork / cheese / tomatillo sauce / crema mexicana / pineapple / cilantro / rice / refried beans

Buffalo Bto

Buffalo Bto

$15.99

boneless bufalo chicken / rice / beans / lettuce / ranch / crema mexicana / bone in chicken wing / bufalo sauce / cilantro / cheese

El Regio Bto

El Regio Bto

$16.99

Steak / carnitas / rice / black beans / cheese / tomatillo sauce / pico de Gallo / cebollita / chile toreado / avocado / beets

Fajita Bto

Fajita Bto

$12.99

choice of meat / peppers / onion / refried beans / rice / cheese / red sauce / crema mexicana / cilantro

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

choice of meat / Cheese / bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / crema mexicana

Gringa-Birria Quesa

Gringa-Birria Quesa

$12.99

flour tortilla / birria (pork) / cheese / onions / avocado / cilantro / consome (pork) broth)

King Bto

King Bto

$17.99

Steak / grilled chicken / shrimp / bacon / chorizo / refried beans / cheese dip / pico de gallo / chipotle-cream / guacamole

Mezcalita Quesadilla

Mezcalita Quesadilla

$10.99

choice of meat / flour tortilla / cheese / chipotle-mayo / pico de gallo / cilantro / fries

Mezcalito Bto

Mezcalito Bto

$14.99

grilled chicken / poblano peppers / onion / chorizo / cheese / creamy tomatillo sauce / chipotle-mayo / rice / avocado slices

Pastor Quesadilla

Pastor Quesadilla

$11.99

marinated pork / cheese / pico de gallo / pienapple / habanero glaze / cilantro / fries

Tortas

Tortas

$12.99

choice of meat / mexican bread / refried beans / chipotle-mayo / lettuce / cheese / tomato / avocado / pickled jalapeno / onions / fries

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$12.99

crispy rolled corn tortillas / shredded chicken / chipotle-mayo / queso fresco / lettuce / rice / pico de gallo / salsa verde / cheese dip

Chicken & Shrimp

Chicken & Shrimp

$15.99

grilled chicken / shrimp / pineapple/ pico de gallo / agave-chipotle glaze / guacamole

Choripollo

Choripollo

$15.99

chicken breast / mushrooms / chorizo / rice / refried beans / cheese / lettuce / pico de gallo / crema mexicana / flour tortillas

Tiras De Pollo

Tiras De Pollo

$15.99

Grilled chicken / cheese / chipotle cream / cilantro / pico de gallo / rice / refried beans / flour tortillas

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$5.99
Seasonal Flan

Seasonal Flan

$5.99
3 Leches cake

3 Leches cake

$8.99

Favoritos

Alambre Acp

Alambre Acp

$17.99

choice of meat / poblano peppers / onions / pineapple / mushrooms / bacon / chorizo / cheese / rice / flour tortillas

Carnitas Platter

Carnitas Platter

$14.99

Slow braised pork / pickled red onions / rice / refried beans / tomatillo sauce / guacamole / flour tortillas

Chilaquiles Machos

Chilaquiles Machos

$13.99

choice of meat / tortilla chips / chile-salsa macha / cheese dip / crema mexicana / onions / cilantro / queso fresco / black beans

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$12.99

choice of meat / crispy flour tortillas / lettuce / cheese dip / refried beans / crema mexicana / guacamole / pico de gallo

Make Your Own Combo

Make Your Own Combo

$9.99

Served with Mexican rice and refried beans- filling choices: shredded chicken / cheese. Choose any two: Burrito / Enchilada / quesadilla / Taco (hard or soft)

Platano Relleno

Platano Relleno

$16.99

plantain / premium steak / black beans / cheese / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle glaze / guacamole

Kids Zone

K: Acp Junior

$8.99

grilled chicken / rice / cheese dip

K: Cheese Quesa

K: Cheese Quesa

$5.99

one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans

K: Tenders

K: Tenders

$6.99

one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans

K: Grilled Chicken

K: Grilled Chicken

$6.99

one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans

K: Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans

K: Grilled Steak

$7.99

one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans

K: Taco

$5.99

one side: fries - fruit - rice - beans

La Parrilla

El Mas Chingon

El Mas Chingon

$31.99

Ribeye steak / shrimp / two shredded chicken enchiladas / tomatillo sauce / grilled onions / crema-mexicana / cheese / rice / refried beans / hot pepper / guacamole

Fajita

Fajita

$13.99

choice of meat / bell peppers / onions / rice / refried beans / pico de gallo / lettuce / crema mexicana / guacamole / flour tortillas

La Jefa Carne Asada

$31.99

steak / shrimp with shell / rice / refried beans / onions / pico de gallo / guacamole / corn on the cob / pico de gallo / hot pepper / flour tortillas

Lime Carne Asada

$22.99

Steak / rice / refried beans / onions / pico de gallo / avocado / hot pepper / flour tortillas

Parrillada Meat Platter

Parrillada Meat Platter

$24.99

carnitas / chicken / premium steak / shrimp / chorizo / bacon / sausages / onions / esquite / rice / refried beans / hot pepper / flour tortilla

Mezcalito Fajita

$19.99

Premium steak / grilled chicken / shrimp / onions / poblano peppers / zucchini / flour tortillas

Molcajete

$29.99

Grilled chicken / steak / shrimp / chorizo / onions / jalapeno / nopal asado / queso fresco / salsa roja / shrimp with shell/ rice / refried beans / flour totillas

Ribeye con Queso

$22.99

8 oz Grilled ribeye / cheese / onions / mushrooms / chorizo / pico de gallo / rice / refried beans/ flour tortillas

Portabelo Fajitas

$17.99

Fajita Chicken and Steak

$17.99

Seasonal Food

$29.99

Seafood Dishes

Aguachile

$19.99Out of stock
Camarones Al Ajo

Camarones Al Ajo

$21.99

saurteed shrimp / garlic sauce / onions / avocado / rice / pico de gallo / lettuce / flour tortillas

Camarones Machos

$18.99

sauteed shrimp / salsa macha / grilled onions / rice / refried beans / pico de galllo / guacamole / flour tortillas

Cocktail De Camaron

Cocktail De Camaron

$18.99

fully cooked shrimp / Mezcalito coctail sauce / avocado / pico de gallo

Grilled Mariscada

$31.99

shrimp / shrimp with shell / tilapia fillet / fried calamari / corn on the cob / scallops / pineapple / chipotle-mayo / cilantro / rice / refried beans / flour tortillas

Lemon Fish Fillet

Lemon Fish Fillet

$15.99

Lemon pepper grilled fish fillet / mushrooms / onions / chipotle-mayo / pico de gallo / rice / lettuce / avocado

Tostada de Ceviche

$14.99Out of stock

Sides

Bag Chips

$3.99

Corn Tortilla

$1.50

Crema Mex

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Guaca Chico

$1.99

Side Agave-Chipotle

$1.50

Side Asada Taco

$5.99

Side Avocado

$3.99

Side Beans & Rice

$5.99

Side Birria Taco

$4.99

Side Black Beans

$3.99

Side Burrito

$3.99

Side Camaron

$6.99

Side Campechano Taco

$5.99

Side Cheese Dip

$1.99

Side Chimi

$4.99

Side Chipotle-mayo

$1.50

Side Enchi

$3.99

Side Flautas (2)

$3.99

Side Fruta Nino

$3.99

Side Fruta Preparada

$7.99

Side Grill Chicken

$5.99

Jalapenos Toreados

$2.99

Side Lettuce

$1.99

Side Mexican Rice

$3.99

Side Mozzarella

$1.00

Side Pastor Taco

$4.99

Side Pescado Taco

$5.99

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Plantains

$5.99

Side Quesadilla

$3.99

Side Queso Fresco

$1.99

Side Refried Beans

$3.99

Side Salsa Verde

$1.50

Side Shrimp & Chori Taco

$5.99

Side Fries

$4.99

Side Spicy Steak Taco

$5.99

Side Steak

$5.99

Side Taco Suave

$1.99

Side Grilled Veggies

$4.99

Side Veggie Taco

$4.99

Tamarindo Stick

$1.50

To-go

$0.25

Grilled Onion

$2.99

jalapeno fresco

$1.99

Cilantro

$1.50

Cebolla

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

Rib-Eye

$13.99

Soups, Salads & Bowls

Bowl

Bowl

$11.99

choice of meat / black beans / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / flour tortilla

Chicken Soup

$7.99

rice / shredded chicken / pico de gallo / avocado / cilantro / tortilla strips

Consome De Birria

$9.99

delicios meat broth (pork) / cilantro / lime / avocado / onion

Fiesta Salad

Fiesta Salad

$8.99

choice of meat / mixed greens / seasonal dressing / tomato / guacamole / corn / queso fresco

Guaca Salad

$5.99
Quesadilla Bowl

Quesadilla Bowl

$16.99

steak / shrimp / grilled chicken / black beans / rice / lettuce / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle / chipotle-mayo

Small Chicken Soup

$5.99

rice / shredded chicken / pico de gallo / cilantro / tortilla strips

Tacos & Enchi

Agave-chipotle Tacos

$12.99

Agave-chipotle grilled chicken / cheese / crema mexicana / pico de gallo / corn

Asada Campechanos Tacos

$15.99

steak / chorizo / grilled onions / cilantro / spicy toreado pepper

Birria Tacos

$14.99

birria(pork) / dried pepper sauce / cheese / onions / cilantro / corn tortilla

Carnitas Tacos

$13.99

slow-braised pork / pickled onions / cilantro

Enchiladas Mezcalito

$12.99

three enchiladas: shredded chicken / tomatillo sauce / red sauce / cheese / crema mexicana / red onions / black beans / plantains

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.99

shredded chicken / creamy tomatillo sauce / cheese / cilantro / crema mexicana / rice / salad / beets

Grilled Steak Tacos

$15.99

steak / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole

Gringa Alpastor Tacos

$12.99

Pineapple / adobo marinated pork / onions / cilantro / cheese

Mix & Match Tacos

Mix & Match Tacos

$19.99

Choose any 3 tacos and a side.

Pescado Tacos

$14.99

Mahi Mahi / chipotle cream / slaw / corn / queso fresco / flour tortillas

Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos

Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos

$13.99

shrimp / chorizo / pico de gallo / lettuce / pineapple / chipotle-mayo /

Spicy Steak Tacos

Spicy Steak Tacos

$15.99

thinly sliced steak / spicy sauce / onions / cilantro

Taco Tray

$49.99

Our 10 Diferent Tacos in one Tray.

Vegetarian Tacos

$11.99

Grilled veggies / agave-chipotle / cheese / guacamole / corn / sesame seeds

Street Potato Tacos

$16.99Out of stock

Togo Sides

16oz Salsa to-go

$9.99

2oz Salsa

$1.50

32oz Salsa

$16.99

Cantarito Chico Cup

$20.00

Cazuela Cup

$35.00

Cheese Dip 16oz

$15.99

Cheese Dip 32oz

$29.99

Guacamole 16oz

$19.99

Guacamole 32oz

$35.99

Michelada Cup

$25.00

Palomazo Cup

$30.00

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola Mexicana

$4.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Juice

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$3.99

Mtn. Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Squirt

$4.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Topochico

$2.99

Agua Fresca

$6.99

Virgen Drinks

Virgen Cantarito Loco

$20.99

Virgen Jumbo Margarita

$17.99

Virgen Jumbo Mojito

$17.99

Virgen Margarita

$8.99

Virgen Mojito

$8.99

Fresh Lemonade

$5.99

Bar Waiting Guest Menu (In Store Only)

Margaritas & Cocktails

La Jefa

La Jefa

$19.99

casamigos repo / jimador blanco / orange liquor / fresh lime / agave nectar

Piña-Jalapeño

Piña-Jalapeño

$10.99

blanco tequila/ pineapple / jalapeño / citrus juices / tajin

Spicy Pepino

Spicy Pepino

$11.99

mezcal / cucumber / lime / jalapeño / agave nectar / tajin

Top Shelf

Top Shelf

$10.99

1800 reposado / orange liquor / citrus juices

Ultimate Shaker

Ultimate Shaker

$17.99

grand marnier / citrus juices / agave / 1800 cristalino

Mango-Berry

Mango-Berry

$12.99

blanco tequila / mango-strawberry puree / citrus juices

De la Casa

De la Casa

$8.99

blanco tequila / citrus juices

Fruit Margarita

Fruit Margarita

$10.99

blanco tequila / citrus juices / choice of flavor

Skinny Guava

Skinny Guava

$13.99

blanco tequila / guava / lime / agave

Mojito

Mojito

$10.99

rum/ mint / lime / sugar / choice of flavor

Cantarito

Cantarito

$14.99

lime / sangrita-chamoy / orange / grapefruit soda / tequila

Paloma

Paloma

$14.99

lime / grapefruit juice / grapefruit soda / pineapple / tequila / escarcharindo

Beer

Negra Modelo Bottle

$3.99

Pacifico Bottle

$3.99

Modelo Especial Bottle

$3.99

Modelo Especial Draft

$6.99

XX Amber Bottle

$3.99

XX Amber Draft

$6.99

Corona

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Blue Moon

$6.99

Mamalonas

Mangonada

Mangonada

$29.99

blanco tequila / mango / smirnoff tamarind / citrus juices / escarcharindo

Jolly Rancher

Jolly Rancher

$29.99

blanco tequila / watermelon / blackberry / citrus juices / escarcharindo

Pama-Blackberry

Pama-Blackberry

$29.99

blanco tequila / blackberry / pomegranate / citrus juices