Mezcalito Clayton
Soft Drinks & Virgen Cocktails
Soft Drinks
Virgen Drinks
- Fresh Lemonade$5.99
- Virgen Shaker$10.99
- Virgen Margarita$6.99
- Virgen Mojito$8.99
- Virgen Mangolada$9.99
- Virgen Berry Smash$9.99
- Virgen Paloma$10.99
- Virgen Cantaro Loco$20.99
- Virgen Jumbo Margarita$15.99
- Virgen Jumbo Mojito$15.99
- Virgin Michelada$7.99
- Virgin Cantarito$10.99
- Virgen Mamalonas$21.99
- Virgen Palomazo$20.99
Bar Waiting Guest Menu (In Store Only)
Margaritas & Shaker
- Berry Smash$15.99
fresh muddled raspeberries/ agave/ blanco tequila/ topocho/ lime/ mint
- Berry Smokey Shaker$12.99
blackberry puree/ mezcal/ plantation rum/ citrus juice
- Fruit Margarita$10.99
blanco tequila/ citrus juice, choosing of your flavor
- Hawaiiana Shaker$11.99
tequila / coconut-pineapple puree / citrus juice
- La Jefa Shaker$19.99
casamigos repo / jimador blanco / orange liquor/ fresh lime/ agave nectar
- Mango-Berry Shaker$13.99
silver tequila / mango-strawberry puree / citrus juice
- Premium Mezcal Margarita$16.99
Choosing of your mezcal / cointreau / agave / lime / salt
- Premium Margarita$17.99
Choosing of your tequila / citrus juice /salt
- Peach-Mango Shaker$13.99
silver tequila / peach liqueur / dark rum / mango puree / citrus juice
- Pina-Jalapeno Margarita$10.99
silver tequila / pineapple puree / citrus juice / jalapeños
- Skinny Guava$13.99
blanco tequila / guava / lime
- Spicy Pepino$10.99
mezcal / cucumber / lime / jalpaeno / agave / tajin
- Topshelf$10.99
1800 reposado / gran gala / citrus juice
- Ultimate Shaker Marg$17.99
1800 cristalino / grand mariner/ agave / citrus juice
Jumbo Margaritas
- Pama-Blackberry$29.99
blanco tequila / blackberry / pomegrante / citrus juice
- Jolly Rancher$29.99
blanco tequila / watermelon / blackberry / escarcharindo / citrus juices
- Mangonada$29.99
blanco tequila/ mango / smirnoff tamardino/ citrus juice/ escarcharindo
- Pina Pa' la Nina$29.99
blanco tequila/ pineapple/ smirnoff tamarindo / citrus juice/ escarcharindo
- Rosa Dragon$32.99
mezcal / dark rum / dragonfruit / hibiscus , citrus
Cocktails
Cantaritos & Micheladas
- Paloma$14.99
choosing of your tequila / grapefruit juice/ grapefruit soda/ tajin rim
- Cantarito$14.99
choosing of your tequila / sangrita / grapefruit juice /grapefruit soda
- Michelada$10.99
choosing of your beer / mezcalito michelada mix / tajin rim
- Ultimate Michelada$13.99
choosing of your beer / mezcalito michelada mix / tajin rim
- Don Julio 70th Cantarito$26.99
- Cazuela Loca$29.99
tequila reposado / grapefruit / lime / orange / pineapple/ agave / corona beer/ grapefruit soda
Food (3PD)
ACP's
Appetizers
- 15PC Wings & Fries$28.95
choose your sauce/ choose boneless or bone in
- 30PC Wings & Fries$51.99
choose your sauce / choose boneless or bone in
- 8PC Wings & Fries$18.95
choose your sauce/ choose boneless or bone in
- Bean Dip$6.99
Refried beans , cheese dip, pico de gallo
- Birria Fries$12.99
fries/ birria style pork/ spicy sauce/ cheese / black beans / Pico de Gallo / Crema Mexicana / guacamole
- Cheese Dip$6.99
- Chicken Rolls$11.99
fried flour tortilla / shredded chicken / cheese/ Pico de Gallo / lettuce / chipotle-mayo
- Chori-Queso$8.99
chorizo / cheese dip / Pico de Gallo
- Fresh Guacamole$12.99
avocado / red onions / tomato / jalapeno/ cilantro / lime / salt / garlic
- Dip Sampler$11.99
Fresh guacamole / bean dip / cheese dip
- Pastor Fries$12.99
pastor / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / Pico de Gallo / crema Mexicana / guacamole
- Lime Shrimp Ceviche$21.99
shrimp, lime juice, red onion, tomato, cilantro, avocado, jalapeno.
- Steak con Queso$13.99
steak strips, spicy sauce, cheese, Pico de Gallo.
- Steak Fries$14.99
fries / steak / spicy sauce / cheese / black beans / Pico de Gallo / crema Mexicana/ guacamole.
- Ultimate Nachos$18.99
Corn tortilla chips / refried beans / pico de gallo / cheese / guacamole / crema mexicana / agave-chipotle / chipotle-mayo / Steak / Grilled Chicken / Shrimp
- 8 oz cheese dip$10.99
- Corn On the Cob$7.99
mayonnaise, queso fresco, chili powder
- Cocktail De Camaron$20.99
Fully cooked shrimp/Mezcalito cocktail sauce/ avocado/ pico de gallo
- Nachos Protein$12.99
Bto/Quesa/Torta
Favoritos
Kids Zone
La Parrilla
Sides
- Side Shrimp$9.99
- Side Grill Chicken$7.99
- Side Steak$9.99
- Corn Tortilla$3.25
- Side Grilled Veggies$6.99
- Side Shrimp Cucaracha$15.99
- 2oz Cheese Dip$3.99
- Side Lettuce$3.99
- Side Agave-Chipotle$3.50
- Crema Mex$3.00
- Flour Tortillas$2.50
- 2oz Guacamole$3.99
- 4oz Side Queso Fresco$3.99
- Side 2oz Chipotle-mayo$1.99
- Side Avocado$5.99
- Side Refried Beans$5.99
- Side Black Beans$4.99
- Side Mexican Rice$5.99
- Jalapenos Toreados$4.99
- 4oz Side Pico de Gallo$3.00
- Side Plantains$7.99
- 4oz Side Salsa Verde$2.99
- Side Fries$6.99
- 4oz Pickled Jalapeos$3.50
- Bowl tortilla$2.90
- Flour Tortilla$2.25
- Corn Tortilla$2.25
- Kids Fruit$5.99
- Cream Mexicana$2.99
- Pineapple$1.99
Soups, Salads & Bowls
Tacos & Enchi
- Agave-chipotle Tacos$14.99
- Asada Campechanos Tacos$17.99
- Birria Tacos$16.99
- Carnitas Tacos$15.99
- Enchiladas Mezcalito$14.99
- Enchiladas Suizas$14.99
- Grilled Steak Tacos$17.99
- Gringa Alpastor Tacos$14.99
- Mix & Match Tacos$19.99
- Pescado Tacos$16.99
- Shrimp & Chorizo Tacos$15.99
- Spicy Steak Tacos$17.99
- Taco Tray$51.99
- Vegetarian Tacos$13.99