Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge
Food
Appetizer
- Bacon Jalapeno Wraps$15.00
Stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, cream cheese, queso fresco, & pico de gallo
- mango Ceviche Shrimp$18.00
Shrimp in fresh lime juice, pico de gallo, avocado, lime wedges, & three flat corn tostadas
- Chicken Taquitos$16.00
Chicken, Jack cheese, & tortillas, deep fried and topped with sour cream & guacamole
- Chicken Wings$17.00
- Elote$10.00
Grilled corn, cotija cheese, & chile powder with crema
- Flaming Mezcaluna Queso$20.00
Queso Oaxaca, queso dip, salsa verde, & chorizo in a mezcal-fired molcajete stone with fresh corn tortillas
- Mexican Eggrolls$16.00
Chicken, Jack cheese, chipotle, cabbage, & black beans, deep fried in a rolled tortilla, with chipotle ranch on the side
- Mezcaluna Guacamole$15.00
Made at your table. Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, & spices. Add raw jalapeños for an extra kick
- Mezcaluna Platter$25.00
Wings, nachos, quesadillas, refried beans, flautas, chicken taquitos, taquitos rancheros, green onions, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream, & guacamole
- Naches De Tres Queso$16.00
House chips, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, picadillo, black beans, jalapeños, house queso, cheddar & Jack cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream
- Quesadilla$15.00
Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack, onions, tomato, guacamole, & sour cream
- Queso$11.00
A warm blend of selected cheeses, spinach, & chiles
- atun tostadas$16.00Out of stock
Three large scallops, garlic butter, caper cream, avocado, & bacon bits, baked in a corn tortilla shell
- Chile Mole$12.00
Soups y Salads
- Carne Asada Salad$25.00
Arcadian lettuce mix, cherry tomatoes, bacon, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, raspberry dressing, balsamic dressing, marinated skirt steak, & grilled red onion rings
- Fajita Salad$21.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, rice, Arcadian lettuce mix, bell peppers, grilled onions, diced tomatoes, Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, guacamole & sour cream
- Sopa Tortilla *Bowl$13.00
Tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, chicken broth, diced chicken breast, & diced avocado
- Sopa Tortilla *Cup$11.00
Tortilla strips, Monterey Jack, chicken broth, diced chicken breast, & diced avocado
- Taco Salad$15.00
Baked flour taco shell, iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, & choice of beans
- Vista Al Mar$32.00
Scallops, mussels, shrimp, clams, mahi mahi, octopus, & lime in a homemade seafood broth. Onion & cilantro mix, with fresh diced jalapeño on the side
- House Salad$12.00
Fajitas
- Chicken / Pork Fajitas$22.00
Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Chicken Fajitas$22.00
Grilled Chicken Fajitas,Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Chicken/Shrimp Fajitas$27.00
- Fajitas For Two$45.00
A max of 2 meats to choose from, including bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Pork Fajitas$22.00
Pork Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Sampler Fajita$28.00
A mix of Grilled Chicken, Grilled Steak, and Shrimp , Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Scallop Fajita$28.00
Scallops, mushrooms, caper sauce, the traditional red and green peppers, & onions. Corn or flour tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas$27.00
Shrimp Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Steak / Chicken Fajitas$26.00
Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Steak / Pork Fajitas$26.00
Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Steak / Shrimp Fajitas$27.00
Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Steak Fajitas$26.00
Grilled Steak Fajitas, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Veggie Fajitas$19.00
Steamed mixed veggies, Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
- Fajita Set up plate$10.00
Tacos
- Al Pastor Tacos$20.00
Marinated pork, grilled onions, & cilantro
- Carnitas Tacos$20.00
Carnitas, onions, & cilantro
- Chicken Tacos$20.00
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, & cilantro
- Mahi Mahi Tacos$23.00
Pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro-lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice
- Ribeye Tacos$25.00
Oaxaca cheese, ribeye, grilled onion, poblano peppers, & avocado
- Shrimp Tacos$23.00
Pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro-lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice
- Steak Tacos$23.00
Grilled steak, green peppers, grilled onions, & cilantro
- Tofu Tacos$15.00
Tofu, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro lime dressing, rancho beans, & white rice
Combinations
- SM Pick 1 Item$13.00
Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, or Tamale (Picadillo or Chicken)
- LG Pick 1 Item$16.00
Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chile Relleno
- Pick 2 SM Items$16.00
Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, or Tamale (Picadillo or Chicken). Two item combination
- Mix and Match$19.00
Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, or Tamale (Picadillo or Chicken), Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chile Relleno. Two item combination
Enchiladas
- Bay City Enchiladas$25.00
Crab, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack, salsa verde, chipotle sauce, Mexican rice, black beans, & avocado
- Crema Enchiladas$18.00
Crema sauce, cheddar, Mexican rice, & black beans Choose: Cheese, picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $2.00
- Enchilada Suizas$19.00
Grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese, salsa verde, refried beans, & Mexican rice
- Mole Enchiladas$18.00
Crema sauce, cheddar, Mexican rice, & black beans Choose: Cheese, picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $2.00
- Shrimp Enchiladas$24.00
Shrimp, Mexican rice, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, & homemade crema sauce
Burrito
- Burrito Al Pastor$21.00
Pastor, Mexican rice, refried beans, salsa verde, green onion, sour cream, & cotija cheese
- Carne Asada Burrito$26.00
Marinated skirt steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, & three sauces: molcajete, queso dip, and salsa verde. Served with grilled onion, jalapeño, lettuce, and pico de gallo on the side
- Burrito Blanco$21.00
Grilled chicken, white rice, whole beans, and jalapeño cream cheese cooked with the chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema sauce on top
- Burrito Bowl$16.00
- Huevos Con Chorizo$16.00
- Huevos Rancheros diner$15.00
- Luna Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, molcajete sauce, salsa verde, Jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream. Served with lettuce and tomato on top. Picadillo, shredded chicken, or ground beef, grilled chicken $2.00, grilled steak $4.00
- Mezcadilla Dinner$16.00
Vegi-Mex
- beyond meat burrito bowl$17.00
Iceberg lettuce, corn salsa, steamed mixed veggies, rancho beans, & white rice
- Portabella Mushroom Quesadilla$17.00
Portabella mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, flour tortilla, Monterey Jack, cheddar, guacamole, & pico de gallo
- Spinach Enchiladas$17.00
Fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms, pico de gallo, white rice, rancho beans, Monterey Jack, sour cream, & verde sauce
- Veggie Burrito$17.00
Sautéed mixed veggies, spinach, black beans, white rice, salsa verde, tomato, & cotija cheese
Pollo
- Arroz Con Pollo$22.00
Sautéed chicken, arroz con pollo sauce, Mexican rice, Jack cheese, mushrooms, & onion
- Chicken Mole$22.00
Sautéed chicken, in house mole, Mexican rice, & black beans
- Pollo Blanco$22.00
Sautéed chicken in white sauce with white rice, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, & carrots
- Pollo Mezcal$22.00
Charbroiled adobo chicken breast, Mexican rice, black beans, & guacamole
Mariscos
- Arroz Con Mariscos$26.00
Shrimp or scallops, light tomato sauce, onions, mushrooms, Mexican rice, & Jack cheese
- Arroz Con Mariscos mix/match$28.00
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$27.00
Eight bacon-wrapped shrimp, Jack cheese, onions, bell peppers, black beans, & Mexican rice
- Camarones Blancos$26.00
Grilled shrimp served with jalapeño cream sauce, white rice, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, & carrots
- Coctel De Camaron$21.00
Shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, shrimp au jus, lime juice, & two corn tostadas
- Grill Salmon$26.00
8 oz flame-grilled salmon, white rice, and grilled veggies
- Seafood Cortez$29.00
Shrimp skewers, crab enchilada, mixed veggies, white rice, cherry tomatoes, & Sherry wine sauce
Mexican Favs.
- pork shank$22.00
Slow-braised pork, chili verde sauce (green), Mexican rice, & black beans
- Molcajete$26.00
Grilled chicken or steak, mushrooms, onions, salsa molcajete, Mexican rice, black beans, Jack cheese, & green onion. Served in a stone mortar
- Tyluda$29.00
Skirt steak or pastor, black beans, queso Oaxaca, pork au jus, cabbage, tomato wedges, red onion, sliced avocado, Tlayuda tortilla, chorizo, & sour cream
Carnes
- Carne Asada$28.00
Skirt steak, grilled green onion, refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, & jalapeño
- Carne Asada Y Mojo$31.00
Skirt steak, mushroom, onion, and shrimp sautéed in garlic and chile butter. Served with Mexican rice, & refried beans
- Carnitas Plate$21.00
Carnitas, grilled green onion, refried beans, Mexican rice, guacamole, & jalapeño
- Tampiquena Roca Steak$33.00
Grilled 10 oz. skirt steak, poblano, Mexican rice, black beans, cheese enchilada, & grilled onion
USA
Sides
- Avocado Slices S$4.50
- Beans S$4.00
- Burrito S$8.00
- Cheese S$2.50
- Chiles Toreados S$3.00
- Chimichanga S$9.00
- Chips & Salsa Large$13.00
- Chips & Salsa Medium$10.00
- Chips & Salsa Small$6.00
- DLX$4.00
Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Enchilada S$4.00
- Fries$4.00
- Large Guacamole$7.00
- Lettuce S$1.00
- Pico De Gallo$2.00
- Relleno S$8.00
- Rice/Beans$5.00
- S Salad small$6.00
- Side Rice$4.50
- Side-Corn Tortillas$1.25
- Side-Flour Tortillas$1.25
- Side-Mole Salsa$4.00
- Side Icecream$4.00
- Side-Salsa Habanero$3.00
- Side-Salsa Verde$4.00
- Side-Scallops$8.00
- Small Guacamole$3.50
- Small Side Shrimp$8.00
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Steam Veggies S$5.00
- Taco Al Pastor S$4.00
- Taco Carnitas S$4.00
- Taco Fish S$6.00
- Taco Grilled Chicken S$4.00
- Taco Ribeye S$6.00
- Taco S$4.00
- Taco Shrimp S$6.00
- Taco Steak S$5.00
- Tamale S$4.50
- White Rice$4.00
Kids
- Kids Burrito$8.00
Flour tortilla, burrito salsa on top, cheese, mexican rice, refried beans. Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo, beans and cheese
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
- Kids Enchilada$8.00
Corn tortilla, enchilada salsa on top, cheese, mexican rice, refried beans. Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, picadillo, beans and cheese
- Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
- Kids Quesadilla$8.00
- Kids Taco$8.00
Choice of chicken, ground beef, picadillo