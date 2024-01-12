Mezza Luna Holmdel
Lunch Menu
Appetizers and Sides
- Chicken Fingers & Fries$13.00
- Baked Ziti$13.00
Pink Sauce And Mozzarella
- Falafel$8.00Out of stock
Seasoned chickpea batter, deep fried and served with our homemade Tzatziki sauce
- Fried Cheese Raviolis$6.00
Served with a side of Vodka Sauce
- Fried Zucchini Sticks$6.00
Served with a side of Ranch
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.00
- Meatballs (3)$9.00Out of stock
Pork, Veal, Beef Meatballs with Tomato Sauce
- French Fries$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Sea Salt Chips$3.00
- BBQ Chips$3.00
- Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips$3.00
- Jalapeño Chips$3.00
- Side of Bread$2.00
Deli Sandwiches
- Build Your Own Sandwich$12.50
Create your own custom sub by selecting meats, cheeses, toppings, and condiments
- Mediterranean Chicken$13.50Out of stock
Homemade Tzatziki Sauce, Spring Mix, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Grilled Chicken
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet, Ranch, Lettuce, and Tomato
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap$13.00
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, and Tomato
- The Ponte$13.50
Prosciutto, Salami, Capicola, Soppressata, Lettuce, Roasted Peppers, and House Balsamic dressing
- Turkey$14.00
Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise, Oil, Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, and Oregano
- Italian$14.00
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil, Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, and Oregano
- Prosciutto$13.50
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, and House Balsamic dressing
- The Coliseum$13.50
Fried Eggplant, Prosciutto, Soppressata, Provolone, Roasted Peppers, and House Balsamic dressing
- Chicken California$13.00
Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
- The Pisa$13.50Out of stock
Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, and House Balsamic dressing
- The Palermo$13.50Out of stock
Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, and House Balsamic dressing
- Roast Beef$13.50
House-made Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo
- American$13.50
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil, Vinegar, Mayo, Salt, Pepper, and Oregano
- The Basilica$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, and Caesar
- The Frank$14.00
Turkey, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, and Chipotle Mayo
- The Pressed Veg$12.00Out of stock
Fresh Mozzarella, Artichoke Hearts, and Roasted Peppers pressed hot on Italian bread
- BLT$13.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
- Ham & Cheese$13.00
Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
- The Club$13.50
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Oil, Vinegar, Salt, Pepper, and Oregano
- Caprese$12.00Out of stock
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, and House Balsamic dressing
Salads
- Build Your Own Salad$11.00
Create your own custom salad by selecting lettuce, protein, toss-ins, and dressing
- Caesar$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, and Shaved Parmesan with House Caesar dressing
- Sofia$13.50Out of stock
Mesclun Lettuce, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Mandarin Oranges, Capers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions and Carrots with House Balsamic dressing
- Luna$12.00Out of stock
Mesclun Lettuce, Portobello Mushrooms, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, and Red Onions with House Balsamic dressing
- Waldorf$13.50Out of stock
Romaine Lettuce, Baby Spinach, Green Apples, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Grape Tomatoes, and Cucumbers with House Balsamic dressing
- Chopped Antipasto$14.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, and Artichoke Hearts with House Balsamic dressing
Hot Sandwiches
- Chicken Pesto Sub$13.50
Chicken Cutlet, Sun-Dried Tomato, Melted Provolone with Pesto Mayo
- Chicken Parmigiana$13.00
Chicken Cutlet with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce
- Meatball Parmigiana$14.00Out of stock
Pork, Veal, and Beef Meatballs With mozzarella and Tomato Sauce
- Eggplant Parmigiana$13.00
Fried Eggplant with Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce
- The Gucci$14.50
Chicken Cutlet, Fried Eggplant, Prosciutto with Mozzarella and Vodka Sauce
- Chicken Vodka$13.50
Chicken Cutlet with Mozzarella and Vodka Sauce
- The Pantheon$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, and Caramelized Onions with BBQ Sauce
- Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich$13.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Chipotle Mayo, on a Brioche Bun
- Burger$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, on a Brioche Bun
- The Italian Dip$14.50
House Roast beef, Provolone, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Spread, with Au Jus
- Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00Out of stock
- Cheesesteak$14.00
Drinks
Catering
Breakfast Packages (Catering)
- Hot Breakfast Buffet (Per Person)$20.00
Everything you could ask for in a breakfast! -Scrambled Eggs -Breakfast Potatoes -Choice of Pancakes or French Toast -Choice of Bacon or Sausage -Full Coffee Bar w/ Orange Juice and Water Bottles *minimum 12 people **Please allow 72 hours for all requests
- Breakfast Sandwich Platter (Per Person)$9.00
Fuel your team on the go this morning. We will assort your sandwiches based on the choices made, but if you have a specific combination in mind, let us know! *minimum 12 people **Please allow 72 hours for all requests
- Coffee/Tea/Water$5.00
Our full coffee service with regular and decaf coffee, hot water and assorted tea bags, and water bottles *Please allow 72 hours for all requests
Breakfast A La Carte (Catering)
- Pastries$45.00+
Assorted Muffins and Croissants *Please allow 72 hours for all requests
- Bagels$35.00+
Assorted bagels accompanied by butter and cream cheese *Please allow 72 hours for all requests
- Cookies$35.00+
An assortment of chocolate chip, red velvet and sugar cookies *Please allow 72 hours for all requests
- Fresh Fruit$45.00+
Cantaloupe, Strawberries, and Grapes *Please allow 72 hours for all requests
- Greek Yogurt$45.00+
Assorted Chobani yogurt cups *Please allow 72 hours for all requests
- Scrambled Eggs$35.00+
*Please allow 72 hours for all requests
- French Toast$45.00+
*Please allow 72 hours for all requests
- Pancakes$45.00+
*Please allow 72 hours for all requests
- Bacon$40.00+
*Please allow 72 hours for all requests
- Sausage$40.00+
*Please allow 72 hours for all requests
- Breakfast Potatoes$35.00+
*Please allow 72 hours for all requests
Lunch Packages (Catering)
- Deli Lunch (Per Person)$14.00
-Choose up to 4 types of sandwiches (half sub/wrap per person) -Choose a salad -Chips variety *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Complete Meal Package (Per Person)$18.00
-Select 1 Salad -Select 1 Pasta -Select 2 Entrees *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Sub or Wrap Platters (Per Person)$6.50
1 half sub or wrap per person *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Custom Charcuterie Boards (Per Person)$8.00
An arrangement of specialty meats and cheeses accompanied by breads, seasonal fruits, and jams. Allow us to curate an impressive charcuterie or cheese board within your space or have a board created just for you. Please provide any details you would like to include within the special instructions *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
Appetizers & Sides (Catering)
- Chicken Fingers and French Fries$50.00+
*Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- French Fries$30.00+
*Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Mozzarella Sticks$55.00+
*Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Pasta Salad$40.00+
Tri-Color Rotini mixed with Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olive, Sun-Dried Tomato, Red Onion, and Basil with Red Wine Vinegar, and Olive Oil *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Potato Salad$40.00+
Potatoes, Celery, and Red Onion, with a Tangy Mayonnaise dressing *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Crudite$40.00+
*Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Chips$25.00+
*Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Meatballs$50.00+
Beef, Pork, and Veal Meatballs *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
Salads (Catering)
- Garden$35.00+
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, and Red Onion with House Balsamic Dressing *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Caesar$40.00+
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan, and Croutons with House Ceasar dressing *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Luna$40.00+
Mesclun Greens, Portobello Mushrooms, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, and Red Onions with House Balsamic dressing *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Sofia$45.00+
Mesclun Greens, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Mandarin Oranges, Capers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Shredded Carrots with House Balsamic dressing
- Waldorf$45.00+
Romaine Lettuce, Baby Spinach, Green Apples, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, and Cucumbers with House Balsamic dressing *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Chopped Antipasto$50.00+
Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Prosciutto, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, and Artichoke Hearts, with House Balsamic dressing *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Add Grilled Chicken$15.00+
- Add Grilled Shrimp$25.00+
Pasta (Catering)
- Penne Vodka$50.00+
Vodka Cream Sauce with Peas & Tomatoes *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Baked Ziti$50.00+
Pink Sauce and Mozzarella *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Bowties Rosina$50.00+
Sauteed Garlic with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Artichoke Hearts *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$50.00+
Pork, Veal and Beef Meatballs with Tomato Sauce *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Fettuccine Alfredo$50.00+
Parmesan Cream Sauce *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
Entrees (Catering)
- Chicken Parmigiana$55.00+
Fried Chicken Cutlets baked with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Chicken Francese$55.00+
Egg-battered Chicken in a Lemon and White Wine Sauce *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Chicken Marsala$55.00+
Pan-Seared Chicken in a Marsala Mushroom Sauce *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Chicken Saltimbocca$60.00+
Pan-Seared Chicken with Baby Spinach, Prosciutto, and Mozzarella in a Sherry Wine Sauce *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Eggplant Parmigiana$50.00+
Fried Eggplant baked with layers of Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
Dessert (Catering)
- Assorted Cookies$35.00+
An assortment of chocolate chip, red velvet, and sugar cookies *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Mini Cannoli$40.00+
Fried pastry shells filled with a ricotta based cream and chocolate chips *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Pudding Cups$40.00+
Chocolate pudding layered with whipped cream and crushed cookies *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Fresh Fruit$45.00+
Cantaloupe, Strawberries, and Grapes *Please allow 72 hours for all requests
- Brownies$40.00+
Rich, Milk Chocolate Brownies *Please allow 24 hours for all requests
- Tiramisu$45.00+
A coffee flavored Italian dessert layered with ladyfinger cookies and mascarpone cream *Please allow 24 hours for all requests