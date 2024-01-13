Skip to Main content
Mi Cafe - Eugene 439 W 11th Ave
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Mi Cafe - Eugene 439 W 11th Ave
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Hot drinks
Iced drinks
Sweets
Bites
Specialty Drinks
Other Drinks
Hot drinks
Hot drinks
Americano
$3.50+
Drip coffee
$2.50+
Latte
$4.00+
Breve
$4.00+
Mocha
$4.75+
Cappuccino
$4.00
Cortado
$3.50
Macchiato
$4.00
Espresso
$3.25
Chai Latte
$4.00+
Matcha Latte
$4.00+
Hot chocolate
$3.25+
Tea
$2.75+
Steamer
$3.00+
Iced drinks
Signature iced Mi cafe drinks
Iced Americano
$4.75+
Iced coffee
$3.50+
Iced Latte
$5.00+
Iced Breve
$5.00+
Iced Mocha
$5.75+
Cold Brew
$5.00
Iced Chai Latte
$5.00+
Iced Matcha Latte
$5.00+
Iced Tea
$3.75+
Italian Soda
$5.25+
Red bull
$5.25+
Sweets
Pastries
Bear claw
$4.50
Blueberry Danish
$4.50
Cinnamon Roll
$5.00
Apple Turnover
$4.50
Pain Au Chocolat
$4.50
Hazelnut Croissant
$4.50
Concha
$4.50
Concha XL
$9.00
Blueberry Bread
$4.50
mexican pastry
$3.50
Pastries 2
Concha With Ice Cream
$12.00
Mexican French Toast
$12.00
Protein Waffle
$12.00
Regular Waffle
$9.00
Bites
Food
Avocado Toast
$13.50
Caprese Toast
$13.50
Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
$4.50
BLT Sandwich
$13.50
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese
$9.50
Torta De Jamon
$14.00
Club Sandwich
$15.00
Tamales
$7.00
Biscuits & Gravy
$5.00+
Specialty Drinks
Cafe De Olla
$4.50+
Champurrado
$4.50+
Chocolate Abuelita
$4.50+
Horchata Latte
$4.50+
Dulce De leche Latte
$4.50+
Jamaica
$3.00+
Horchata
$3.00+
Other Drinks
soda can
$2.50
bottled water
$2.00
kombucha
$7.00
Honest Juice Box
$2.50
Red Bull 8oz
$4.50
Mi Cafe - Eugene 439 W 11th Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(541) 654-0360
439 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement