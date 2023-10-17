Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant
ONLINE FOOD MENU
A La Parrilla (From the Grill)
Grilled chicken breast, served with pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled serrano pepper, sautéed onions, rice and beans.
Grilled skirt steak served with pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled serrano pepper, sautéed onions, rice and beans.
Combination with grilled skirt steak and chicken breast, served with pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled serrano pepper, sautéed onions, rice and beans.
Grilled skirt steak, one bean tostada, one cheese enchilada, rice, beans, guacamole, and grilled serrano pepper.
Combination with grilled skirt steak, and sautéed marinated shrimps, served with refried beans, rice, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Combination with grilled skirt steak, chicken breast and marinated shrimps or tilapia fillet, served with pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled serrano pepper, sautéed onions, corn or flour tortillas, rice and beans on the side.
Alambres (Skewers)
Two marinated grilled chicken skewers with onions, mushrooms, zucchini, green and red peppers, served on a bed of rice and salad on the side.
One chicken skewer with onions, mushrooms, zucchini, green and red peppers.
Two marinated grilled shrimp skewers with onions, mushrooms, zucchini, green and red peppers, served on a bed of rice and salad on the side.
One shrimp skewer with onions, mushrooms, zucchini, green and red peppers.
One marinated grilled Shrimp skewer and one Chicken skewer with onions, mushrooms, zucchini, green and red peppers, served on a bed of rice and salad on the side.
Appetizers
Pork Rinds served with hot sauce.
Fresh combination of avocados, cilantro, chopped onions, and tomatoes.
Breaded Chicken bites served with hot sauce.
Burritos
Chile Relleno (Stuffed Poblano Pepper)
Poblano Chili stuffed with cheese or ground beef, dipped in an egg white batter lightly fried, topped with a mild sauce.
Poblano Chili stuffed with cheese or ground beef, dipped in an egg white batter lightly fried, topped with a mild sauce. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Chimichangas
Combination Specials
Postres (Desserts)
Custard pudding in a caramel glaze topped with cool whip and a cherry.
Sweetened rice pudding with cinnamon and raisins.
A moist cake with three varieties of milk topped with cool whip.
Enchiladas
A corn tortilla rolled up and covered with a green sauce, filled with cheese, chicken, or ground beef topped with cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
A corn tortilla rolled up and covered with a red chili pepper sauce, filled with cheese, chicken, or ground beef topped with cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Three red or green enchiladas filled with cheese, chicken, or ground beef served with rice and beans.
Fajitas
Fajitas combination with two meats of your choice between chicken, beef, and shrimp. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Fajitas combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Mi Pueblo style marinated beef strips with onions, tomatoes, green peppers served with rice and beans.
Mi Pueblo style marinated chicken strips with onions, tomatoes, green peppers served with rice and beans.
Mi Pueblo style marinated shrimp with onions, tomatoes, green, red & yellow peppers, mushrooms, served with rice and beans.
Mi Pueblo style vegetarian fajitas with onions, tomatoes, green, red & yellow peppers, mushrooms, served with rice and beans.
Gorditas
Gringas
Two flour tortillas sandwiched together with your choice of meat, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Two flour tortillas filled with ham or your choice of meat, melted cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Two flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, fresh avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Milanesa (Breaded Fried Steak or Chicken Breast)
Breaded and fried steak strips a la carte.
Breaded and fried chicken strips a la carte.
Breaded steak and chicken breast served with guacamole, rice, beans, salad, and corn or flour tortillas.
Breaded steak or chicken breast served with guacamole, rice, beans, salad, and corn or flour tortillas.
Mariscos (Seafood)
A whole fried Tilapia, served with avocado slices, rice and fresh tossed salad.
Fish and Crab meat marinated in lime juice with onions, cilantro and served with fresh avocado slices on top. Served with your choice of crackers or corn chips.
Cooked Octopus served with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, and ketchup with crackers on the side.
Cooked Shrimp served with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, and ketchup with crackers on the side.
Cooked Shrimp and Octopus served with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, avocado, and ketchup with crackers on the side.
Two grilled Tilapia Fillets served with guacamole, rice, Mi Pueblo sauce and fresh tossed salad.
Extra Ordenes (Sides)
Small order of Avocado slices.
Order of avocado slices.
Large order of Rice. Serves 3-4 people.
Large order of rice and beans. Serves 3-4 people.
Large order of beans. Serves 3-4 people.
Order of sliced jalapeños.
Order of chopped lettuce.
Order of lime wedges.
Small order of mayonnaise.
Order of beans mixed with Mexican sausage.
Caldos (Soups)
Super Burro
Super Burro California
Tacos
Tortas
Tostadas
Two tostadas of your choice served with rice and beans.
Two tostadas with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, and sour cream on top. Served with rice and beans.
A flat crispy tortilla topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, and sour cream.
Tostada topped with fish and crab meat marinated in lime juice with onions, cilantro, tomato juice, and fresh avocado slices.
Marinated shrimps and ceviche Tostada topped with sliced avocado.
Marinated Shrimp tostada topped with sliced avocado.
Quesadillas
Three cheese quesadillas in handmade corn or flour tortilla served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Three cheese quesadillas in handmade corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Melted cheese inside a folded grilled handmade corn or flour tortilla.
Melted cheese and your choice of meat inside a folded grilled handmade corn or flour tortilla.
Mi Pueblo Style Dinner
Ensaladas (Salads)
Large flour shell tortilla bowl filled with fresh lettuce, tomato, avocados, green peppers and shredded cheese, topped with breaded chicken breast strips.
Large flour shell tortilla bowl filled with fresh lettuce, tomato, avocados, green peppers and shredded cheese, topped with breaded steak strips.
Beverages
Kids Dinner
Catering Online
Meat Trays
Party Meal Tray
A tray of your choice of meat accompanied with 20 tortillas, 8oz pico de gallo, 8oz sautéed onions, 4oz grilled hot peppers, 8oz guacamole, half tray of rice, quarter tray of beans and your choice of sauce.
A tray of your choice of meat accompanied with 40 tortillas, 16oz pico de gallo, 16oz sautéed onions, 8oz grilled hot peppers, 16oz guacamole, full tray of rice, half tray of beans and your choice of sauces.
Fajita Trays
5 lb. tray of your choice of fajitas.
10 lb. tray of your choice of fajitas.
5 lb. tray of your choice of fajitas accompanied with 20 tortillas, 8oz pico de gallo, 8oz sautéed onions, 8oz sour cream, 4oz grilled hot peppers, 8oz guacamole, half tray of rice, quarter tray of beans, and your choice of sauce.
10 lb. tray of your choice of fajitas accompanied with 40 tortillas, 16oz pico de gallo, 16oz sautéed onions, 16oz sour cream, 8oz grilled hot peppers, 16oz guacamole, full tray of rice, half tray of beans, and your choice of sauces.
Quesadilla Trays
Tray of 12 Cheese Quesadillas.
Tray of 12 Quesadillas with your choice of meat.
Tray of 24 Cheese Quesadillas.
Tray of 24 Quesadillas with your choice of meat.
Tray of 12 Cheese Quesadillas accompanied with 8oz pico de gallo, 8oz guacamole, 8oz sour cream, quarter tray of rice, quarter tray of beans, and your choice of sauce.
Tray of 12 Quesadillas with your choice of meat accompanied with 8oz pico de gallo, 8oz guacamole, 8oz sour cream, quarter tray of rice, quarter tray of beans, and your choice of sauce.
Tray of 24 Cheese Quesadillas accompanied with 16oz pico de gallo, 16oz guacamole, 16oz sour cream, half tray of rice, quarter tray of beans, and your choice of sauces.
Tray of 24 Quesadillas with your choice of meat accompanied with 16oz pico de gallo, 16oz guacamole, 16oz sour cream, half tray of rice, quarter tray of beans, and your choice of sauces.
Enchilada Trays
Botana
A half tray of corn tortilla chips covered with a mixture of chorizo and refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers.
A half tray of corn tortilla chips covered with a mixture of chorizo and refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers. Topped with your choice of meat.
A half tray of corn tortilla chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers.
A full tray of corn tortilla chips covered with a mixture of chorizo and refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers.
A full tray of corn tortilla chips covered with a mixture of chorizo and refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers. Topped with your choice of meat.
A full tray of corn tortilla chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese and topped with fresh slices of tomato, avocado, onions, green peppers, and jalapeño peppers.
Super Nacho
Ceviche Trays
Tossed Salads
Chips and Salsa
Side Orders
Fresh chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and hot peppers.