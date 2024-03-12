2x points now for loyalty members
Mi Ranchito - Hacienda
Food Menu
Starters
- Queso Fundido$11.00
Oven melted cheese and chorizo served in a hot skillet. Served with choice of corn or flour tortillas.
- Antojitos de Mi Ranchito$22.00
Sampler plate with wings, mini sopes, quesadilla, and taquitos.
- Taquiza$25.00
Make your own street tacos! Choice of 3 meats with tortilla, onion, cilantro, hot sauces, limes, radishes, and chiles toreados.
- Loaded Nachos$22.00
Nachos with meat, beans, tomato, onion, cilantro, sour cream, a guacamole sauce, and pickled onion.
- Wings$10.00
BBQ, Buffalo, or no sauce
- Chicken Tenders$11.00
- Botana Ranchera$15.00
Tacos
- Taco$3.00
1 taco with meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- 1 Hard Shell Taco$4.00
1 Hard shell taco with meat, beans, tomato, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- 1 Taco Hecho a Mano$4.50
1 taco made with a hand made tortilla, meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Taco Grande$5.00
1 large taco with meat, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- 2 Queso taco c/ Consome$12.00
Choose any meat for your 2 queso tacos with onion, cilantro, ad hot sauce inside. With consome on the side
- 3 Tacos de Papa$10.00
3 Fried Tacos with Chorizo and Potato. With onion, tomato, cilantro, hot sauce, cheese, sour cream, lettuce
- 3 Shrimp Fajita Tacos$16.00
3 Tacos with Shrimp, onion, bell pepper, sour cream, and lettuce
- 3 Tacos al Gobernador$16.00
3 Tacos with shrimp, melted cheese, onion, and bell pepper. Served with green aguachile sauce, sour cream, and red sauce on the side
Burritos
- Burrito$11.50
- Burrito Supreme$14.00
Burrito with meat, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, onion, cilantro, hot sauce.
- Veggie Burrito$10.50
- All Meat Burrito$13.00
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.50
- Bean & Rice Burrito$7.50
- Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito$8.50
- Wet Burrito$14.00
- Burrito Fajitas Camaron$16.00
- Burrito Fajitas$14.00
- Burrito Mole$17.00
- Burrito Chile Relleno$17.00
Specialties
- Quesadilla Regular$7.00
- Quesadilla C/ Carne$12.00
- Torta$12.00
- Tostada$8.00
- Sope$8.00
- Huarache$11.00
A sandal shaped deep fried masa with meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce
- Mulita$8.00
Quesadilla with corn tortilla, meat, beans, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce
- Gordita$9.00
- Mi Ranchito Bowl$12.00
Burrito in a bowl with meat, whole pinto beans, rice, onion, cilantro, hot sauce, and corn or flour tortilla
- 1 Enchilada$4.00
Nachos
Plates
- 3 Taco Plate$13.00
- 2 Hard Shell Taco Plate$13.00
- Costillas Verdes$18.00
- Bistec Encebollado$19.00
- Taquitos Plate$16.00
- Flautas Plate$16.00
- Enchiladas Plate$16.00
- Enchiladas de Mole$20.00
- Chile Relleno Plate$17.00
- Quesadilla Plate$13.00
- Taco Tuesday Plate$13.00
- Mole Plate$19.00
- Meat Plate$18.00
- Mi Ranchito Special$17.00
- Molcajete$35.00
- Molcajete para 2$50.00
Kid's Meal
Mariscos
- 3 Fish Tacos$16.00
- 3 Shrimp Tacos$16.00
- Aguachiles$24.00
- Aguachiles Negros$24.00
- Ceviche Camaron$17.00
- Ceviche Pescado$16.00
- Filete Pescado Asado$16.00
Arroz, Papas Fritas, Lechuga, Tomate
- Filete Empanizado$15.00
Arroz, Papas Fritas, Lechuga, Tomate
- Camaron Empanizado$16.00
Arroz, Papas Fritas, Lechuga, Tomate
- Mojarra Frita$19.00
- Camaroners Rancheros$22.00
- Camarones Diabla$22.00
- Coctel Camaron$17.00
- Caldo de Camaron$20.00
Desayunos
- Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Frijol, Arroz, Cebolla, Cilantro, Chile, Carne c/ Huevo
- Breakfast Torta$11.00
Frijol, Cebolla, Cilantro, Chile, Lechuga, Tomate, Crema, Queso, Carne c/ Huevo
- Burrito Alegre$12.00
Hash Brown, Queso, Carne c/ Huevo
- Burrito Huevos a la Mexicana$14.00
Frijol, Arroz, Cebolla, Cilantro, Chile, Huevos con cebolla, jalapeno, tomate
- Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Huevos Estrellados encima de Tortilla con Cebolla, Chile Campana, Tomate,
- Huevos a la Mexicana$14.00
Cebolla, Jalapeno, Tomate
- Chilaquiles$14.00
- Chilaquiles Estilo Papa$16.00
- Breakfast Plate$14.00
- 2 Breakfast Tacos$10.00
2 large tacos with choice of chorizo, asada, ham, or bacon with eggs, onion, cilantro, and hot sauce.
- Waffle$8.00
- Waffle Platter with Bacon and Eggs$14.99
- Steak and Eggs$14.99
- Loaded Waffle$10.00
- Pancake Stack$7.99
Condiments
Sides
- Mojado$1.99
- Side Rice$4.00+
- Side Beans$4.00+
- Side Arroz y Frijol$4.00
- Side Flautas$7.99
- Side Taquitos$7.99
- French Fries$4.00
- Un Chile Relleno$13.00
- Chips$1.75
- Chips & Beans$1.99
- Chips & Salsa$1.99+
- Chips & Guacamole$4.99
- Extra Tortilla$1.35
- Extra Tortilla Hecha a Mano$1.99
- Extra Queso Monterrey$1.99
- Extra Queso Nacho$1.99
- Extra Queso Cotija$0.75
- Extra Queso Fresco$1.50
- Extra Guacamole$3.00
- Extra Crema$0.75
- Extra Carne$5.99
- Side Carne$8.99
- Cebolla Asada$0.50
- Chile Toreado (2)$0.75
- Consome$4.99
- Pico de Gallo$1.99
- Extra Lechuga$0.50
- Extra Tomate$0.50
- Un Huevo$1.75