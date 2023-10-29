Mi Sabor Latino
Pupusas (order of 3)
Griddled corkcake with Cheese and a choice of protein. All orders come with 3 pupusas. Served with picckled cabbage & tomato sauce.
Pork, Bean, & Cheese Mix
$11.00
Bean & Cheese
$11.00
Pork & Cheese
$11.00
Taco Pupusa
$14.00
Asada Taco Pupusa
$14.00
Chicken Taco Pupusa
$12.99
IT'S THE COMBINATION OF A PUPUSA & TACO COME , CHEESE PUPUSA, chicken, CILANTRO, ONIONS,LIME,RADISH, COTIJA, AVOCADO, SIDE CABBAGE,SIDE MI SABOR LATINO SAUCE,TOMATO SAUCE
Birria Pupusa
$13.99
Birria meat & mozarella cheese.
Chicken & Cheese Pupusa
$11.00
Jalapeno & Cheese Pupusa
$11.00
Cheese Pupusa
$11.00
Pastor & Cheese Pupusa
$13.00
Loroco Pupusa
$11.00
Traditional Dishes
All dishes served with white or spanish rice, black beans, french fries & Sabor Latino Special Sauce. Served with side of House Salad.
Sides
Empanadas (3 pcs)
Supreme Chicken Empanadas Combo (3)
$11.99
Supreme Beef Empanada Combo (3)
$11.99
Cheese Empanada (3)
$9.99
Pepperoni Cheese Empanadas (3)
$9.99
Ham & Cheese Empandas (3)
$9.99
Veggie Empanadas (3)
$9.99
Hawaiian Empanads (3)
$9.99
Pastor Emapanadas (3)
$9.99
Supreme Chicken Empanadas (3)
$9.99
Supreme Beef Empanadas (3)
$9.99
QUESADILLAS
TACOS
DRINKS
HOMEMAKE JAMAICA
$4.00
HOMEMAKE TAMARINDO
$4.00
HOMEMAKE ORCHATA
$4.00
MEXICAN COCA
$3.50
MEXICAN FANTA
$3.50
MEXICAN SPRITE
$3.50
JARRITOS PINEAPLE
$3.50
JARRITOS MANDARINA
$3.50
JARRITOS LIME
$3.50
JARRITOS GUAVA
$3.50
CANNE COCA
$1.75
CANNE FANTA
$1.75
CANNE INCA COLA
$1.75
CANNE PEPSI
$1.75
CANNE SPRITE
$1.75
BOTLLE WATER
$1.60
DIET CANNE COCA
$1.75
PINEAPLE SMOOTHIE
$5.00
BANANA SMOOTHIE
$5.00
PINA COLADA
$5.00
AGUA PINA COCO
$5.00
TROPICAL SMOOTHIE
$5.00
Mi Sabor Latino Location and Ordering Hours
(929) 350-5183
Open now • Closes at 11PM