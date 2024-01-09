Mi Sabor Peruano 525 Pulaski Hwy
Full Menu
Salads
- House Salad$6.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers
- Caesar Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce with parmesan, caesar dressing, and croutons
- Greek Salad$6.99
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, onions, and cucumbers
- Gyro Salad$6.99
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese, onions, and cucumbers. Topped with pita bread and lamb slices
- Quinoa Salad$12.50
- House Salad (Copy)$6.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers
Sandwich
- Cheese Steak$11.39
Grilled with onions, peppers, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese. Served with french fries
- Cheese Chicken$11.39
Grilled with onions, peppers, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese. Served with french fries
- Charbroiled Chicken Sandwhich$10.50
Charbroiled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise. Served with french fries
- Grande Chicken Wrap$10.50
Chicken with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and mayonnaise. Served with french fries
- Charbroiled Chicken Sub$10.50
Chicken, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing. Served with french fries
- Grande Chicken Rico #3$10.50
Chicken, bacon, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and ranch dressing. Served with french fries
- Grande Chicken Rico #4$10.50
Charcoal chicken, bacon, and mozzarella
- Grande Chicken Rico #5$10.50
- Fish Sub$10.50
Family Chicken
- 1/4 Chicken Dark Meat$10.25
- 1/4 Chicken White Meat$10.69
- 1/2 Chicken$13.99
- 1/2 Chicken Dark Meat$14.25
- 1/2 Chicken White Meat$14.50
- Family #1$33.99
1 whole chicken and three large sides, two-liter soda or three cans
- Family #2$53.99
Two whole chicken and five large sides
- Family #3$26.25
Two whole chicken and two sides
- Whole Chicken*$15.99
No side
Seafood Traditional
- Ceviche De Pescado$16.25
Fresh fish in lime juice mixed with special spices with sweet potatoes and peruvian corn
- Ceviche Mixto$17.95
Fresh fish and seafood in lime juice. Served with sweet potatoes and peruvian corn
- Camarones a La Parrilla$16.95
Two shrimp skewers. Served with two sides
- Pescado Frito$14.95
Whole fried fish. Served with two side orders
- Arroz Con Mariscos$21.95
Rice mixed with seafood and special Peruvian spices
- Salmon$17.99
Grilled salmon over white rice with two sides
- Leche De Tigre$12.99
Fresh fish, corn, onions, cilantro, and hot peppers
- Jalea Mixta$25.95
Breaded seafood. Served with yuca and peruvian corn
- Pescado a Lo Macho$22.95
Fried fish covered with seafood sauce
- Pulpo Anticuchero$20.99
- Choros a La Chalaca$12.50
Main
- Tallarin Saltado$16.95
Steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and spaghetti
- Aji De Gallina$18.50
Shredded chicken on a creamy sauce
- Papa a La Huancaina$9.95
Boiled potatoes covered with sauce
- Seco De Cordero$28.95
Juicy lamb shank braised in cilantro stew, served with rice and creamy canary beans
- Papa Rellena$10.25
Boiled potatoes filled with chicken or steak
- Chicharron De Pollo$15.25
Breaded chicken breast and creole salad. Served with two sides
- Tamalito Norteño Con Pollo$10.95
Corn dough filled with chicken, peanuts, and cooked eggs, wrapped in plantains leaves, and cooked slowly. Served with criolla sauce
- Tallarin Verde$19.95
Perubian style pesto, served with linguine pasta and parmesan cheese
- Tacu Tacu$23.65
Fried bean and rice cake, topped with thinly sliced stir-fried steak, red onion, tomatoes wedges in our signature oyster, soya sauce, and egg
- Arroz Con Pollo$18.00
Arroz y pollo cocidos a fuego lento en salsa de cilantro, hierbas y verduras, cubiertos con salsa criolla
- Chicharron De Pollo | Pork$10.50
Your choice of fried chicken or 24-hour slow-cooked and fried pork, served with yucca and our sauce
- Veggie Causa$10.00
Cold or lightly fried pillars of our lime and aji amarillo infused mashed potato with veggie - beets, and corn with avocado lime sauce, and inca sauce
- Chicken Causa$12.00
Cold or lightly fried pillars of our lime and aji amarillo infused mashed potato with chicken - chicken salad, inca sauce, and avocado lime sauce
- Shrimp Causa$13.00
Cold or lightly fried pillars of our lime and aji amarillo infused mashed potato with shrimp - shrimp and avocado lime sauce topped off with golf and inca sauce
- Al Olivo Causa$14.00
Cold or lightly fried pillars of our lime and aji amarillo infused mashed potato with al Olivo - octopus, black olive sauce, avocado, and our inca sauce
- Causa Sampler Causa$14.00
Cold or lightly fried pillars of our lime and aji amarillo infused mashed potato with causa sampler - one veggie, chicken, shrimp and al Olivo
- Acevichada Causa$14.00
Cold or lightly fried pillars of our lime and aji amarillo infused mashed potato with acevichada - traditional causa topped with our classic ceviche (served cold)
Chicken or Lamb Gyro
Soups
- Parihuela Norteña$25.49
This dish is a perfect combination of the freshest seafood, Peruvian spices, and herbs, resulting in a delicious fish consomme served with crab legs, mussels, squid, clams, and shrimp
- Chupe De Camarones$21.49
- Sopa De Pollo a La Peruana$14.95
Chicken, cilantro, spinach, and vegetables
- Aguadito De Pollo$12.95
Knots, carrots, potatoes, egg, and cilantro
Desserts
Grilled Steak
- Carne Asada$17.50
Tender steak with green peppers, red peppers, and onions. Served with two sides
- Mixed Kabobs$19.95
One chicken, one steak, and one shrimp skewer. Served with two sides
- Mixed Grill$21.25
Quarter dark chicken, tender steak and one shrimp skewer. Served with two sides
- Steak Fajitas$16.25
Tender steak. Served with two sides
- Steak Kabobs$15.99
Two steak kabobs. Served with two sides
- Bistec a Lo Pobre$22.25
Tender steak, fried plantains, and fried eggs. Served over french fries and rice. No substitutions
- Pork Chops$14.50
Two grilled pork chops. Served with two sides
- Mix Fajitas$18.99
Tender chicken and tender steak mixed. Served with two sides
- Lamb Chops$28.95
Five grilled lamb chops. Served with two sides
- Anticuchos$13.99
Two beef heart skewers. Served with potato and Peruvian corn
- Lomo Saltado$18.99
Tender steak mixed with onions and tomatoes. Served over french fries and rice. No substitutions
Chicken Specials
- Pollo Saltado$14.95
Tender chicken mixed with onions and tomatoes. Served over french fries and rice. No substitutions
- Pollo Parrillero$15.50
Half boned chicken, served with two sides
- Churrasco De Pollo$14.95
Tender chicken breast marinated in cilantro, peppers, garlic, and onions, served with two sides
- Chicken Kabobs$13.99
Two chicken kabobs, served with two sides
- Chicken Fajitas$13.99
Tender chicken, served with two sides
- 6 Wings$10.50
Your choice of Peruvian with green sauce, rocotto buffalo or anticuchero
Sides
- French Fries small$3.00
- Fried Plantain small$3.00
- Fried Yucca small$3.00
- Black Beans small$3.00
- House Salad small$3.00
- Coleslaw small$3.00
- White Rice small$3.00
- Red Potatoes small$3.00
- Chaufa Rice small$3.00
- Caesar Salad small$3.00
- French Fries L$6.00
- Fried Plantain L$6.00
- Fried Yucca L$6.00
- Black Beans L$6.00
- House Salad L$6.00
- Coleslaw L$6.00
- White Rice L$6.00
- Red Potatoes L$6.00
- Chaufa Rice L$6.00
- Ceasar salad L$6.00
- Mix vegetables small$3.00
- Mix vegetables L$6.00