Mia Ragazza 4411 Main Street
STARTERS
- Bruschetta$14.00
burrata, roasted cherry tomato, sourdough
- Crispy Calamari$14.00
agrodolce, saffron aioli
- Foccacia$9.00
taleggio butter, olive tapenade, apricot romesco
- Fried Artichoke$14.00
pickled onion, parmesan, sherry vinaigrette
- Meatball$18.00
8oz, whipped ricotta, garlic sourdough
- Octopus Carpaccio$15.00
apricot romesco, pistachio, arugula
- Potato Agnolotti$15.00
creamy gorgonzola, fresh herbs
- Salumi & Cheese$22.00
pickled vegetable, preserved fruit, toast
SALADS
- Caesar Salad$12.00
baby gem lettuce, focaccia croutons, wasabi & anchovy dressing
- Chopped Salad$19.00
artichoke heart, avocado, cherry tomato, pickled egg, red onion, sopressata, feta, parmesan & champagne vinaigrette
- Insalata di Polpo$16.00
olive, charred lemon, arugula, dijon vinaigrette
- Panzanella$14.00
soaked sourdough croutons, tomato, fresh mozzarella, onion, olive, cucumber, basil, red wine vinaigrette
- Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
whipped honey goat cheese, grilled fennel, evoo, arugula
- Side Caesar$8.00
- Side House Salad$8.00
PASTAS
ROMAN STYLE PIZZA
ENTREES
- Basil Pesto Salmon$28.00
apricot romesco, pesto risotto
- Chicken Parmesan$26.00
bone-in, breaded, fried; side fettucini e olio
- Eggplant Rollatini$22.00
panko herb crust, whipped ricotta, marinara, mozzarella
- NY Strip$42.00
pommes puree, cippolini onion, compound butter
- Rack of Lamb$41.00
pistachio gremolata, red pesto root vegetable