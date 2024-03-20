Mia's Caffe 2100 Front Street
Featured Items
- Turkey Pesto Panini$11.99
Turkey breast, sun-dried tomatoes, provolone cheese with a pesto mayo on rustic panini bread. PESTO CONTAINS PINE NUTS
- Cajun Turkey and Pepper Jack$11.99
Cajun Smoked Turkey, pepper jack cheese, tomato, spring mix, and spicy chipotle mayo.
- Three Little Pigs$8.99+
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Pizza Sacuce and Cheese
Drinks
Coffee and Espresso
- Cafe Latte$3.50
Espresso and Steamed Milk Choice
- Cappucino$3.50
Espresso with steamed, frothed milk.
- Americano$2.90
Espresso and hot water.
- Hot Drip Coffee$1.90
Freshly ground beans, brewed coffee.
- Cafe Au Lait$2.50
Hot drip coffee with steamed milk.
- Espresso Shot$1.90
Single shot
- Macchiato$2.40+
Espresso with foamed milk.
- Cortado$2.50
Espresso shot with equal amount of steamed milk.
- Senior Hot Drip Coffee$0.99
Frozen Drinks
- Frappe Mia$4.80
Blended ice, coffee concentrate, milk, and frappe mix.
- Frappe Mia Protein$5.20Out of stock
Blended ice, milk, coffee concentrate, and protein mix.
- Frozen Chai$5.00
Blended chai, milk, and ice.
- Frozen Matcha$5.00
Blended ice, matcha, and milk.
- Frappe Mia Sugar Free$4.80
Sugar Free Frappe Mix, Syrup and Whipped Cream!!
- Red Bull Freeze$4.99
- Rootbeer Float$3.99
Iced Drinks
Kid's Drinks
Other
- Hot Cocoa$2.49
Chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk topped with whipped cream.
- Frozen Cocoa$4.60
Blended ice, chocolate sauce, and milk.
- Fruit Smoothie$4.80
- Lemonade$2.50
- Water
- Canned Sodas$1.00
- Juice Box$0.99
- Tropicana 10oz Juice Bottle$2.79
- Milk$2.30
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Natalie's Orchid Island Juice$4.79Out of stock
- RC Cola 16.9oz$1.49
- Core Water Bottles$2.49
Teas
Caffeinated Dragonfruit Lemonade
Prime
Food
Breakfast
- 2 Eggs$2.99
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.29
- Biscuits & Gravy$3.49+
1 or 2 Biscuits smothered in black pepper country gravy
- Boar's Head Breakfast Sandwich$7.29
Egg,Cheese,Sliced Tomato Choice of Bread and Sauce
- Breakfast Breads$1.29
- Breakfast Meat$2.99
- Breakfast Sides$1.99
- Cinnamon Roll$3.29
- Mia's Breakfast Plate$10.99
Two Eggs, 1-choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage, 1-choice of Grits, Cheese Grits, Hashbrown Casserole or Fresh Fruit Cup, and choice of Bread; Toast, Biscuit, Crossant or English Muffin
- Toast$1.99
- Yogurt & Berry Parfait$4.99
- Omelet$6.99+
- Oatmeal$3.59
Oatmeal
- Individual Fruit$0.99+
- Brioche Waffles$11.99
3 Brioche Waffle
Brunch
- Biscuits & Gravy$3.49+
Two Biscuits smothered in black peppered country sausage gravy
- Board's Head Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Hard Fried Egg , Sliced Tomatoe served with your choice of Meat, Cheese, Bread and Sauce
- Cajun Shrimp Pasta$13.49
Spicy sautéed shrimp in a creamy creole served over fettuccine
- Ceasar Salad$6.00+
Romain mix, shaved parmesan, croutons, ceasar dressing.
- Chicken Alfredo$10.99
Chicken sautéed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with shaved parmesan
- Chicken Bacon BBQ Panini$9.99Out of stock
- Chicken Salad/Pimento Cheese Sandwiches$9.99
Deli-style or Cranberry Pecan chicken salad and/or Pimento Cheese regular or spicy served with lettuce and tomato, served on Mini Croissant
- Greek Salad$6.00+
Spring mix, kalamata olives, cucumber, grape tomatoes, feta, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Grilled Cheese and Soup Combo$9.99
Cup of soup with grilled cheese panini.
- Mia's Avocado BLT$11.99
Boar’s Head bacon, lettuce, tomato, on white or wheat toast with mayo or spicy chipotle mayo
- Mia's Breakfast Plate$11.99
Two eggs Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage Choice of Grits, Cheese Grits, Hashbrown Casserole or Fruit Cup Choice of Breads; Biscuit, Crossant, Wheat or White Toast or English Muffin
- Mia's French Toast$8.99
Two slices of French Toast served with Fresh Berries, Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup and your choice of Breakfast Meats
- Mia's House Salad$6.00+
Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, purple onions, carrots, colby jack cheese, croutons, and choice of dressings.
- Mia's Muffuletta$13.49
Capicola,Mortadella,Salami, Mozzarella & Provolone topped with Olive Salad
- Pimento Cheese Sandwich$8.49
Spicy jalapeño or regular pimento cheese Served on a croissant
- Prosciutto and Fig Panini$10.99
Prosciutto, provolone cheese and fig preserves served on rustic panini bread
- Shrimp & Grits$12.99
Spicy Creole Shrimp served over Cheese Grits with a Cajun Sauce.
- Shrimp Po'Boy$11.99
Spicy cajun shrimp with melted pepper jack on french bread with a secret spicy sauce.
- Cup of Soup and Salad Combo$8.99
Soup of the Day with a side portion of any salad.
- Veggie Panini$10.99
Sautéed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, hummus, provolone cheese with a chipotle mayo
Sides
Children
- Kids Grilled Cheese Panini$4.99
Cheddar Cheese served on rustic panini bread, served with applesauce and cookies
- Kids PB & J$4.99
Peanut butter and jelly served on white or wheat bread. Served with applesauce and cookies. Contains Nuts
- Mini Cheese Pizza$4.99
5” pizza cheese served with applesauce and cookies.
- Deli Sliders Ham or Turkey$4.99
Ham and Cheddar cheese served on mini rolls served with applesauce or mini parfait and cookies.
- Kids House Salad$3.99
Small house salad with carrots, cucumbers,tomatoes,cheese & croutons, served with applesauce and cookies.
- Kids Cup of Soup$3.49
Cup of soup and slice of toast, served with crackers, applesauce and cookies.
- Kids Yogurt & Berry Parfait$1.99
Yogurt & Berries with granola
- Mini Pepperoni Pizza$5.49
5” pizza pepperoni served with applesauce and cookies.
Children Breakfast & Brunch
- Children's French Toast$4.99
French Toast with berries and whipped cream served with syrup and 1 slice of bacon.
- Children's Breakfast Plate$4.99
One egg of choice, bacon, toast. choice of applesauce or yogurt parfait, choice of grits or cheese grits.
- Grilled Cheese Panini$4.99
Grilled Cheese Panini
- PB & J$4.99
- 3 Mini Pancake$4.99
3 Mini Pancakes, applesauce or mini parfait and cookies
- Children's Brioche Waffles$4.99
Brioche Waffles with berries and whipped cream served with syrup and 1 slice of bacon.
Deli Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad/Pimento Cheese Sandwiches$9.99
Deli-style or Cranberry Pecan chicken salad and/or Pimento Cheese regular or spicy served with lettuce and tomato, served on Mini Croissant
- Club Sandwich$13.49
Ham, oven roasted turkey, white chedder cheese, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, bacon, mayo, and deli mustard.
- Tavern Ham & Cheddar$10.99Out of stock
- Turkey and Swiss$10.99Out of stock
- B.Y.O. Deli Sandwich$7.99
Choice of Bread, Meat, Cheese, veggies and sauce
Paninis
- Buffalo Chicken Panini$11.49
Chicken sautéed in a buffalo sauce served with three-pepper colby jack cheese on rustic panini bread. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and celery
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini$11.99Out of stock
Grilled Chicken and bacon in a BBQ sauce served with cheddar cheese on rustic panini bread.
- Grilled Cheese Panini$7.99
Grilled Cheese Panini
- Tavern Ham & Swiss$10.99
Ham and Swiss on Marble Rye with mayo and deli mustard, pressed.
- Mia's Cornbeef & Guinness Onions Panini$9.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Panini$12.99
Grilled Philly Steak, Bell Peppers and Onions on Panini Bread
- Veggie Panini$9.99
Sautéed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, hummus, provolone cheese with a chipotle mayo
- Bacon Cheeseburger Panini$9.99
Loose meat burger, Bacon, Cheese, Mayo
Pizza
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$8.99+
Chicken, Red Onions,BBQ Sauce and Pizza Cheese
- Chicken Florentine$8.99+
Chicken, Spinach, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Alfredo Sauce and Pizza Cheese
- Mia's Mediterranean$8.99+
Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Pizza Sauce and Cheese
- Chicken Fajita$8.99+
Chicken,Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Colby-Jack Cheese and a Roasted Salsa Sauce
- Cheese Sticks$5.99+
Garlic Butter Sauce and Pizza Cheeses, with dipping sauce of choice.
- Cheese Pizza$6.49+
Pizza Cheese and Sauce
- Pepperoni Pizza$7.49+
Pepperoni, Pizza Cheese and Sauce
- B.Y.O. Pizza$6.49+
Choices of Sauce, Regular Toppings or Premium Toppings and Pizza Cheese
- Cheese Pizza Slice$3.49+
Slice of Pizza and a soda pop
- Pepperoni Pizza Slice$3.99+
- Three Little Pigs Slice$4.49+
Salad
- Berry Market Salad$7.00+
Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Chicken, Berries and Croutons with a Raspberry Vinigarette
- Ceasar Salad$6.00+
Romain mix, shaved parmesan, croutons, ceasar dressing.
- Greek Salad$6.00+
Spring mix, kalamata olives, cucumber, grape tomatoes, feta, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Mia's House Salad$6.00+
Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, purple onions, carrots, colby jack cheese, croutons, and choice of dressings.
- Muffuletta Salad$7.00+
Spring mix, Capicola, Mortadella, Salami, Mozzerella and Provolone, topped with an olive salad & croutons, with Italian Style Dressing.
- Orchard Salad$7.00+
Spring mix, chicken, apples, pecans and cranberries with vidalia onion vinegarette.
- Side Ceasar Salad$3.49
Romain mix, shaved parmesan, croutons, ceasar dressing.
- Side Greek Salad$3.49
Spring mix, kalamata olives, cucumber, grape tomatoes, feta, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Side Mia's House Salad$3.49
Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, purple onions, carrots, colby jack cheese, croutons, and choice of dressings.
- Happy Hardy Salad$7.00+
Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Chicken, Berries, mushrooms, artichokes, bell peppers and Croutons with a Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Soup
Specialty Sandwiches
Desserts
Cakes
Cookies
Italian Dessert
Muffins, Danish & Scones
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Boar's Head Meat & Cheese
Boar's Head Meat
Boar's Head Cheese
Pre-Sliced Meat or Cheese Package
