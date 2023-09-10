MiaCane Juicery & Açaí 261 Park Avenue Unit B
DRINKS
#1 OG Mia
Cold pressed sugarcane and Calamansi juice.
#2 Coco Mia
Cold pressed sugarcane and fresh coconut water.
#3 Berry Kiwi
Cold pressed sugarcane, strawberry and kiwi.
#4 Coco Pink
Cold pressed sugarcane and strawberry.
#5 Aloha Guava
Cold pressed sugarcane, guava, mango and passionfruit.
#6 Reviver
Pennywort mix and fresh young coconut water.
#7 Coco Penny Latte
Pennywort mix, fresh coconut water, coconut milk.
#8 Dragon Cane
Cold pressed sugarcane, dragon fruit and Kiwi.
#9 Mia Colada
Cold pressed sugarcane, pineapples, coconut milk.
#10 Passion Cane
Cold pressed sugarcane, passionfruit.
#11 Wholly Lychee
Cold pressed sugarcane, Strawberry and Lychee.
#12 Coco Loco
Pure young coconut water. Served in a coconut.
#13 Durian Delight
Cold pressed sugarcane and durian.
#14 Malibu Cococane
Cold pressed sugarcane, coconut water and pineapple.
#15 Penny Mung Bean
Pennywort, coconut water and mung bean.
#16 Sugarcane Juice Only
Cold press sugarcane juice only; no other flavor is added.
#17 Pennywort Juice Only
Pennyworth juice only; no other flavor is added.
#18 Strawberry Bliss
Cold pressed sugarcane and strawberries.
#19 Coconut Water
#20 Mango Tango
Cold pressed sugarcane, mango and passionfruit.