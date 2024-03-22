Mia and More Jacksonville Mia and More Jacksonville
DRINKS
(M) SUGARCANE JUICE
- M1 Kumquat Cane/Nuoc Mia Tac$7.25
- M2 Traditional Cane/Nuoc Mia$6.75
- M3 Coco Cane/Nuoc Mia Dua Tuoi$7.25
- M4 Durian Cane/Nuoc Mia Sau Rieng$7.95
- M5 Dragon Fruit Strawberry Cane/ Mia Thanh Long & Dau$7.50
- M6 Passion Fruit Cane/Mia Chanh Day$7.50
- M7 Pineapple Cane/Mia Khom$7.50
- M8 Strawberry Cane/Mia Dau$7.50
- M9 Ginger Cane/Mia Gung$7.50
- M10 Coconut Milk Cream Cane/Mia Nuoc Cot Dua$7.50
- M11 Salted Lemon Cane/Mia Chanh Muoi$7.25
- M12 Pennywort Cane/Mia Rau Ma$7.25
(A) ARTICHOKE TEA
(C) COCONUT JUICE
(T) FRUIT TEA & THAI TEA
- (T1) SUPER FRUIT TEA$6.50
Jasmine tea, strawberry, mango, oranges, lychee jelly
- (T2) DRAGONBERRY$6.95
Jasmine tea, dragon fruit, passion fruit, basil seeds
- (T3) ORANGE PASSION$6.95
Jasmine tea with orange, passion fruit, lychee jelly
- (T4) DRAGON FRUIT HIBISCUS$6.95
Jasmine tea with dragon fruit, aloe Vera, oranges, and hibiscus
- THAI TEA$6.50
(S) SMOOTHIE
- S1 Green Goddess Smoothie/Sinh To Bo$7.50
Avocado Blend
- S2 Guac-a-licious Blend/Bo Dam$7.50
Mash Avocado Blend
- S3 Avocado Fusion/Bo Dam Sau Rieng$8.50
Mashed Avocado with Durian
- S4 Golden Magic/Sinh To Sau Rieng$7.50
Durian Blend
- S5 Tropical Creamy Tango/Sinh To Bo Sau Rieng$8.25
Avocado with Durian Smoothie
- S6 Dreamy Paradise/Sinh To Sau Rieng Nuoc Dua$8.25
Coconut with Durian Smoothie
- S7 Taro Smoothie/Sinh To Khoai Mon$7.50
- S8 Coconut Smoothie/Sinh To Dua$6.95
- S9 Coconut Mango Smoothie/Sinh To Dua Xoai$7.50
- S10 Strawberry Smoothie/Sinh To Dau$6.95
- S11 Strawberry Banana Smoothie/Sinh To Dau Chuoi$7.50
- S12 Passion Fruit Smoothie/Sinh To Chanh Day$6.95
- S13 Mango Smoothie/Sinh To Xoai$6.95
- S14 Mango Passion Smoothie/Sinh To Xoai Chanh Day$7.50
(V) VIETNAMESE COFFEE
DESSERT (D)
(D) Dessert/ (T) Tofu
Khuc Back jelly, Jackfruit, lychee, Logan, almond flakes
- D1 Thai Style Durian/Che Thai Sau Rieng$8.25
Durian, coconut cream, Logan, jackfruit, lychee fruit, fruit jelly
- D2 Three Bean Dessert/Che 3 Mau$7.75
Red bean, white bean, ube, fruit jelly, jackfruit, coconut cream
- D3 Mixed Dessert Durian/Che Thap Cam Sau Rieng$8.25
Durian, red bean, white bean, fruit jelly, jackfruit, coconut cream, durian paste
- D4 Ginger Tofu Pudding/Dau Hu Nuoc Duong$5.95
- D5 Boba Tofu Pudding/Dau Hu Tran Chau$6.50
- D6 Durian Tofu Pudding/Dau Hu Tran Chau Sau Rieng$6.95
- D7 Red Bean Tofu Pudding/Dau Hu Dau Do$6.50
FOOD
BANH MI
NOODLE BOWL
RICE BOWL
GRAB & GO
