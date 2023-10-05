Miami Fusion Cafe - Lowell
Main Menu
La Ventanita
Tostada
Toasted Buttered Cuban Bread
Croquetas
1 Ham Croquette
Papa Rellena
Cheese Pastelito
Cheese Pastry
Guava Pastelito
Guava Pastry
Beef Empanada
Beef Turnover
Chicken Empanada
Chicken Turnover
Ham & Cheese Empanada
Ham & Cheese Turnover
Guava & Cheese Pastelito
Guava & Cheese Pastry
Beef Pastelito
Beef Pastry
Appetizers
Yuca Frita
Fried Cassava Fries with your Choice of Sauce
Yuca Cheese Bites
with Side of Miami Sauce
Stuffed Tostones
Two Times Fried, Stuffed Green Plantains with Ropa Vieja (Shredded Beef)
Queso Frito
Two Slices of Fried Cheese
Mariquitas/Tajadas
Fried Green Plantain Chips with Garlic Cilantro or Mojo Sauce
Loaded Fries
Topped with Shredded Roasted Pork, Onions, Cheddar OR Swiss Cheese, & Your Choice of Sauce
Chicharrón
One Fried Strip of Pork Belly
Sandwiches & Burgers
Cheese Burger
Croqueta Preparada Sandwich
Swiss Cheese, Ham Croquettes on Cuban Bread, Toasted on Press. Miami Style – Add Ham, Mustard, & Pickles
Cuban Philly
Vaca Frita Topped with Red & Green Peppers, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, on Cuban Bread, Toasted on Press, with Mojo-Mayo Sauce on the Side
Cuban Sandwich
Ham, Roasted Shredded Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, & Mustard on Cuban Bread, Toasted on Press
Cuban Wrap
Roasted Pork, White Rice, Black Beans, Grilled Onions, Maduros, & Mojo Mayo Sauce Wrapped in a toasted Flour Tortilla
Frita Burger
Ground Beef & Chorizo Mixed Patty on a Brioche Bun, Topped with Grilled Onions, Matchstick Fries, drizzled with Frita Sauce
Media Noche Sandwich
Ham, Roasted Shredded Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, & Mustard on a Sweet Baguette, Toasted on Press
Miami Sandwich
(Cuban Club Sandwich) Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato on Cuban Bread, Toasted on Press
Pan con Bistec
Palomilla Steak Sandwich Topped with Grilled Onions & Matchstick Fries *Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo Optional
Pan con Lechón
Cuban Pulled Pork Sandwich Topped with Grilled Onions & Mojo Sauce
Toston Burger- Cuban Style
Black Angus Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Ham, Pickles, & a Miami Sauce Drizzle, on a Crispy Toston “Plantain Bun”
Toston Burger- Nicaraguan Style
Black Angus Beef Patty, Fried Cheese, Tangy Slaw, & a Garlic Cilantro Sauce Drizzle, on a Crispy Toston “Plantain Bun”
Daily Entrées
Bistec Empanizado
Breaded Palomilla Steak Served with a Side of White Rice & Black Beans
Cuban Chop Chop
Shredded Roasted Pork with Grilled Onions, Served on a Bed of White Rice & Black Beans, Topped with Lettuce & Tomato, Drizzled with Mojo Mayo Sauce
Masitas de Puerco Fritas
Fried Pork Chunks Topped with Grilled Onions
Vaca Frita
Crispy Shredded Beef, Pan Fried, with Grilled Onions
Ropa Vieja
Shredded Beef made with Bell Peppers & Onions in a rich & flavorful tomato-based sauce.
Lechón
Roasted Pork Topped with Grilled Onions
Chicken Breast Steak
Topped with Grilled Onions
Palomilla Steak
Thin Cut Sirloin, Topped with Grilled Onions
Churrasco
12oz Grilled Flank Steak served with Chimichurri Sauce
Sides
Kids Menu
Desserts
Sauces
Misc Items
Beverages
Coffees
Americano Large
Americano Reg
Café con Leche - Large
Café con Leche - Reg
Café Cubano
Colada
Cortadito
1 Cuban Espresso Shot Topped with Steamed Milk
Hot Latte Large
Iced Latte
2 Shots of Cuban Espresso, Flavored with your Choice of Caramel, Mocha, Sweet Cream, or Dulce de Leche