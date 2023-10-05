Main Menu

La Ventanita

Tostada

$3.95

Toasted Buttered Cuban Bread

Croquetas

$1.35

1 Ham Croquette

Papa Rellena

$3.50
Cheese Pastelito

$2.95

Cheese Pastry

Guava Pastelito

$2.95Out of stock

Guava Pastry

Beef Empanada

$3.50

Beef Turnover

Chicken Empanada

$3.50

Chicken Turnover

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$3.50

Ham & Cheese Turnover

Guava & Cheese Pastelito

$2.95Out of stock

Guava & Cheese Pastry

Beef Pastelito

$2.95

Beef Pastry

Appetizers

Yuca Frita

$5.75

Fried Cassava Fries with your Choice of Sauce

Yuca Cheese Bites

$7.50

with Side of Miami Sauce

Stuffed Tostones

$7.95

Two Times Fried, Stuffed Green Plantains with Ropa Vieja (Shredded Beef)

Queso Frito

$6.95

Two Slices of Fried Cheese

Mariquitas/Tajadas

$8.95

Fried Green Plantain Chips with Garlic Cilantro or Mojo Sauce

Loaded Fries

$10.95

Topped with Shredded Roasted Pork, Onions, Cheddar OR Swiss Cheese, & Your Choice of Sauce

Chicharrón

$12.00

One Fried Strip of Pork Belly

Sandwiches & Burgers

Cheese Burger

$10.95
Croqueta Preparada Sandwich

$10.95

Swiss Cheese, Ham Croquettes on Cuban Bread, Toasted on Press. Miami Style – Add Ham, Mustard, & Pickles

Cuban Philly

$13.95

Vaca Frita Topped with Red & Green Peppers, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, on Cuban Bread, Toasted on Press, with Mojo-Mayo Sauce on the Side

Cuban Sandwich

$12.95

Ham, Roasted Shredded Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, & Mustard on Cuban Bread, Toasted on Press

Cuban Wrap

$11.95

Roasted Pork, White Rice, Black Beans, Grilled Onions, Maduros, & Mojo Mayo Sauce Wrapped in a toasted Flour Tortilla

Frita Burger

$10.95

Ground Beef & Chorizo Mixed Patty on a Brioche Bun, Topped with Grilled Onions, Matchstick Fries, drizzled with Frita Sauce

Media Noche Sandwich

$9.95

Ham, Roasted Shredded Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, & Mustard on a Sweet Baguette, Toasted on Press

Miami Sandwich

$13.95

(Cuban Club Sandwich) Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato on Cuban Bread, Toasted on Press

Pan con Bistec

$13.95

Palomilla Steak Sandwich Topped with Grilled Onions & Matchstick Fries *Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo Optional

Pan con Lechón

$12.95

Cuban Pulled Pork Sandwich Topped with Grilled Onions & Mojo Sauce

Toston Burger- Cuban Style

$11.95

Black Angus Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Ham, Pickles, & a Miami Sauce Drizzle, on a Crispy Toston “Plantain Bun”

Toston Burger- Nicaraguan Style

$11.95

Black Angus Beef Patty, Fried Cheese, Tangy Slaw, & a Garlic Cilantro Sauce Drizzle, on a Crispy Toston “Plantain Bun”

Daily Entrées

Bistec Empanizado

$20.00Out of stock

Breaded Palomilla Steak Served with a Side of White Rice & Black Beans

Cuban Chop Chop

$13.95

Shredded Roasted Pork with Grilled Onions, Served on a Bed of White Rice & Black Beans, Topped with Lettuce & Tomato, Drizzled with Mojo Mayo Sauce

Masitas de Puerco Fritas

$15.95

Fried Pork Chunks Topped with Grilled Onions

Vaca Frita

$15.95

Crispy Shredded Beef, Pan Fried, with Grilled Onions

Ropa Vieja

$15.95

Shredded Beef made with Bell Peppers & Onions in a rich & flavorful tomato-based sauce.

Lechón

$14.95

Roasted Pork Topped with Grilled Onions

Chicken Breast Steak

$15.95

Topped with Grilled Onions

Palomilla Steak

$17.95

Thin Cut Sirloin, Topped with Grilled Onions

Churrasco

$24.95

12oz Grilled Flank Steak served with Chimichurri Sauce

Sides

Black Beans

$3.95

White Rice

$3.95
Arroz con Gandules Side

$5.50

Boiled Yuca

$3.50

Boiled Cassava

French Fries

$4.75

Maduros

$3.75

Fried Sweet Plantains

Side Salad

$4.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Topped with Matchstick Fries, & Garlic Cilantro on the Side

Tostones

$5.50

Two Times Fried Green Plantains

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Cheddar or Swiss Cheese on Toasted Buttered Cuban Bread

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Served with French Fries

Cheese Burger

$10.95

Desserts

Mango & Guava Cheesecake

$8.95

Mango& Guava Cheesecake

Natilla

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$8.75Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$5.75

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Crembrule

$8.75

Dulce de Leche Flan

$4.50Out of stock
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.95Out of stock
Flan

Flan

$4.50
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.75

Crembrule

$8.75

Crembrule

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Chilero

$0.75

Chimichurri Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Cilantro Sauce

$0.75

Miami Heat Sauce

$0.75

Miami Sauce

$0.75

Mojo Sauce

$0.75

Mojo-Mayo Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

MayoKetchup

$0.75

Mayo Ketchup Blend

Misc Items

Bread Loaf

$5.95

MFC T-Shirts

$15.99

Beverages

Coffees

Americano Large

$5.00

Americano Reg

$2.50

Café con Leche - Large

$6.25

Café con Leche - Reg

$3.75
Café Cubano

$2.50

Colada

$3.50
Cortadito

$3.50

1 Cuban Espresso Shot Topped with Steamed Milk

Hot Latte Large

$7.00
Iced Latte

$6.25

2 Shots of Cuban Espresso, Flavored with your Choice of Caramel, Mocha, Sweet Cream, or Dulce de Leche

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero (Canned)

$2.50

Coke Zero (Fountain)

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sun Drop

$2.50

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Jumex Canned Juice

$2.50

Natural Juice

$4.99

Kombucha Flavored Tea

Guava Kombucha

$4.50Out of stock

Mango Kombucha

$4.50Out of stock

Pineapple Kombucha

$4.50Out of stock

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Milk

$1.95

Steamed Milk

$1.95

Milkshakes

Banana Milkshake

$6.95

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.95

Malted Milkshake

$6.95

Mamey Milkshake

$6.95

Mango MIlkshake

$6.95

Papaya Milkshake

$6.95

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.95

Trigo Milkshake

$6.95

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.95

Speciality Sodas

Coco Solo

$3.50

Iron Beer

$3.50

Jupiña

$3.50

Malta Goya

$3.50

Materva

$3.50

Watermelon

$3.50

Milca

$3.50

Tea

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Bottled Water

$1.75

Soda Water