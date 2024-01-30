Mia's Bakery & Coffee Shop
Brunch
- Bagel, Egg, Cheese & Ham$4.99
Toasted bagel sandwich with ham, egg, cheese
- English Muffin, Eggwhite & Bacon$4.99
Toasted english muffin, provolone cheese, bacon, scrambled egg whites
- Sausage, Cheddar, English Muffin$4.99
Toasted english muffin, cheddar cheese, sausage patty, scrambled eggs
- Monte Cristo$9.99
Three pieces of french toast, ham, turkey provolone cheese - panfried
- Spinach, Sausage, Egg, Burrito$6.99
Two scrambled eggs, sausage links, fresh spinach, scallions, cheddar cheese, crushed red pepper flakes
- Farmer's Market Burrito$8.99
Two scrambled eggs, sausage links, bacon, fresh spinach, green onions, cheddar cheese and crushed red pepper flakes
- The Grilled Rye$9.99
Toasted rye, provolone cheese, ham, scrambled eggs, tomato, lettuce, mayo
- BLT Fried Egg$9.99
Toasted Italian, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, scrambled eggs
- Avocado, Feta, Toast$9.99
Two slices of Italian bread, avocado spread, tomato slices, feta cheese.
- Sunnyside Up, Avocado Toast$10.99
Two slices of toasted Italian bread, avocado, tomato slices, feta cheese, two sunny-side-up eggs
- French Toast$6.99
Three pieces of french toast topped with powdered sugar
- Mia's Stuffed French Toast$8.99
Three pieces of french toast stuffed with a vanilla custard topped with one of the following: Strawberry, Raspberry, or Banana
- Turkey, Avocado, B.L.T$9.99
Toasted Italian, bacon, sliced turkey, avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Sunshine Omlete$10.99
Three eggs, ham, bacon, tomato, feta, cheese, onion Served with a side of hashbrowns and toast
- Veggie Omelet$9.99
Three eggs, onions, peppers, tomato, spinach Served with a side of hashbrowns and toast
- Greek Omlete$11.99
Three eggs, gyro meat, feta, cheese, onions Served with a side of hashbrowns and toast
- Avo-Omlete$11.99
Three eggs, avocado, feta cheese, bacon, spinach. Served with a side of hashbrowns and toast
- Eggs Bendict$9.99
Two halves of an English muffin, ham, poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce
- Hangover Bendict$11.99
Two halves of an English muffin, avocado, bacon, onions, crushed red pepper flakes, poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce.
- Acia Bowl$8.99
Acai mix, fresh fruit, coconut, honey, cinnamon
- Side of bacon$5.99
- Side of Hashbrowns$2.99
- Two eggs - Any style$2.25
- Side of Sausage$5.99
- Full Order of Crepes$8.99
- Half Order of Crepes$4.99
Wraps & Salads
- Chicken Caeser$10.99
Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing. Get it as a wrap or a salad.
- Greek Chicken$10.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Onion, Feta Cheese, Cucumber. Get it as a wrap or salad.
- Mixed Avocado$10.99
Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Romain Lettuce. Get it as a wrap or a salad.
Subs
Drinks
- Drip Coffee
- Latte
Espresso shots with steamed milk or non-dairy cream and light froth; can be ordered hot or cold
- Cappuccino
Espresso shots with steamed milk or non-dairy cream and heavy froth; can be ordered hot or iced
- Mocha
Espresso shots mixed with cocoa powder, steamed milk or non-dairy cream, chocolate syrup; can be ordered iced or hot
- Americano
Espresso shot diluted with hot water
- Orange Juice
- Chai tea Latte
Black tea with steamed milk or non-dairy milk with a touch of herbal spices.
- Smoothies
- Cold Brew$3.00+
- Tea$2.00+
- Cortado$2.99
- Hot Coco$3.00+
- Iced black tea$2.00+
- Espresso$2.50+
- Water bottle$1.00
- Soda$2.00