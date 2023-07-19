Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant Riverview
Food
Appetizers
Chile Con Queso
A blend of white cheese and jalapeños
Mi Casa Flautas Aptz
ShredDed beef or shredDed chicken rolled in a flour tortilla and Deep fried. Served with chile con queso, pico De gallo, fresh lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños
Guacamole Made-fresh
Avocados blended with fresh lime juice and seasonings. Served on a bed of fresh chopped romaine lettuce, and pico De gallo
Appetizer Quesadillas
Grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Topped with fresh lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
Mi Casa Sampler
ShredDed chicken quesadilla, beef nachos, chicken flautas, jalapeño poppers. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico De gallo, and chile con queso
Mi Casa Sloppy Nachos
Tortillas chips piled high with refried beans, chile con queso, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeño, and pico De gallo
Nachos Appetizer
Crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños
Mi Casa Wings
Wings covered with mi casa's special hot or mild sauce. Served with celery and your choice of dressings
Chips and Salsa (Copy)
Salads
Taco Grande Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken. Topped with fresh lettuce, pico De gallo cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing
Mi Casa House Salad
A blend of fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, shredded cheese, and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing
Sizzling Fajita Salad
Our famous edible bowl is filled with beans, and your choice of grilled steak, chicken, fish, or shrimp. Topped with fresh chopped romaine lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chile con queso, and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dress
Soups
Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken, corn, and rice in a delicious savory broth. Topped with avocado, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips
Texas-style Chili
Chili with beef. Topped with onions, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips
Frijoles Charros
Pinto bean soup with bacon and pico De gallo
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese
Beef Enchiladas
Topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese
Chicken Enchiladas
Topped with ranchero sauce, sour cream and shredded cheese
Shrimp Enchiladas
Topped with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese
Mi Casa Grilled Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled fajita beef or chicken. Topped with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese
Tres Amigos Enchiladas
Three corn enchiladas. One cheese topped with enchilada sauce, one ground beef topped with chile con queso, and one shredded chicken topped with green sauce
Enchiladas Verdes
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with green sauce, cheese, and sour cream
Enchiladas De Mole
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with mole sauce and shredded cheese
Mi Casa Creation
Mi Casa's Specialties
Gordo's Wet Burrito
A large wet burrito filled with your choice of shredDed beef, shredDed chicken, or ground beef, rice, beans, fresh lettuce, and pico De gallo. Topped with enchilada sauce, shredDed cheese, pico De gallo, and sour cream
Tamales Dinner
Tamales covered with enchilada sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans
Flautas Dinner
Corn or flour tortillas filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken. Topped with fresh lettuce, pico De gallo, and shredded cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, sour cream, and guacamole
Quesadilla Dinner
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of ground beef, shredDed beef, shredDed chicken, and pico De gallo. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
Chile Relleno Dinner
Fresh poblano pepper filled with cheese, lightly battered and fried. Topped with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef covered with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour torti
Carne Guisada Dinner
A big favorite and tender! Mexican-style beef stew seasoned with fresh herbs and spices. Served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Wraps -And- More
Cancun Wrap
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of fried fish, grilled shrimp, or fish, pico De gallo, fresh lettuce, shredDed cheese, and a special chipotle sauce. Served with your choice of fries or a bowl of tortilla soup
Mi Casa Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredDed beef, or shredDed chicken, beans, pico De gallo, fresh lettuce, shredDed cheese, and sour cream. Served with your choice of fries or tortilla soup
Hamburger
100% pure angus beef burger. With fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, mustard, and onions on a toasted bun with seasoned fries
Mi Casa Bowl
Mi Casa's Favorites
Mi Casa Favoritos
First part is one tostada bowl filled with chile con queso, one bean tostada with shredded cheese, fresh lettuce, and tomatoes, and one crispy taco. Second part is one cheese enchilada, one beef enchilada, and one tamale covered with enchilada sauce and to
Chimichanga Dinner
Our chimis are hand rolled and filled with beans, rice, and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken, then fried to a golden brown. Topped with your choice of chile con queso, ranchero, or enchilada sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, a
Burrito Dinner
A large flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef. Topped with your choice of ranchero or enchilada sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, and sour cream
Carnitas Dinner
Chunks of pork slow-cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, pico De gallo, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Puerco Con Chile Verde
Pork stew made with tender chunks of pork simmered in green sauce. Served with rice, black beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Tacos Al Carbon
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with grilled steak or chicken, fresh lettuce, pico De gallo, and shredDed cheese. Served with rice and charro beans
Tacos Al Pastor
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with seasoned pork, fresh lettuce, pico De gallo, and shredDed cheese. Served with rice and charro beans
Fish Tacos
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with fried fish or grilled shrimp or fish topped with shredded cabbage, pico De gallo, and a chipotle creamy sauce. Served with rice, and black beans
Steak - Chicken - Seafood
Steak a La Ranchera
Rib-eye steak char-grilled served with one cheese enchilada, rice, beans, guacamole, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Carne a La Tampiquena
A juicy beef skirt steak cooked to order. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and a mini chicken flauta with your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Steak a La Mexicana
Diced beef steak seasoned with tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Three Pepper Cheese Steak
A beef steak topped with fresh sliced jalapeños, habaneros, and serranos, then covered with melted jalapeño jack cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and a choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chuletas De Puerco
Two grilled pork chops topped with sautéed tomatoes, jalapeños, and onions. Served with charros beans, rice, guacamole, and a choice of corn or flour tortillas
Pollo a La Mexicana
Diced chicken seasoned with tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken smothered with ranchero sauce, onions, and jalapeño jack cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Pepper Chicken Con Queso
Grilled chicken strips topped with roasted poblano pepper, and chile con queso. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and corn or flour tortillas
Pescado a La Veracruzana
Grilled fish fillet topped with a combination of bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic, onions, capers, and olives. Served with rice, black beans, guacamole, and a choice of corn or flour tortillas
Pescado Al Mojo De Ajo
Grilled fish fillet topped with garlic butter sauce and grilled onions. Served with rice, black beans, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Camarones Con Rajas Y Crema
Shrimp sautéed in olive oil, onions, and fresh poblano in a special sauce with shredded cheese. Topped in a bed of rice and served with black beans and guacamole
Camarones Cancun
Large shrimp wrapped in a crispy bacon filled with cheese. Served with rice, black beans, guacamole, and your choice of corn, or flour tortillas
Camarones a La Diabla
Large shrimp in a spicy red sauce. Served with rice, black beans, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Large shrimp sautéed in garlic butter sauce. Served with rice, black beans, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Camarones Rancheros
Large grilled shrimp topped with ranchero sauce and jalapeño jack cheese. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Vegetarian Delight
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas filled with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole
Vegetarian Combo
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one bean. Tostada is served with rice, beans, and guacamole
Spinach Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas filled with seasoned spinach topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and beans
Southwest Chimichanga
Tortilla hand rolled and filled with beans, corn, cheese, spinach, red, and green peppers. Fried to until golden brown. Topped with chile con queso and served with rice and beans
Vegetarian Fajitas
Fire-grilled garden fresh mixed vegetables served with rice, beans, homemade guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and pico De gallo. With your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Desserts
Fried Ice Cream
A mi casa favorite coated with cinnamon sugar and corn crackles. Presented with caramel sauce whipped cream and a cherry on top
Mi Casa Flan
A Mexican dessert of creamy custard topped with a fresh caramel sauce
Pastel De Tres Leches
Moist cake made with three different kinds of milk
Sopapillas
Golden pillows of puff pastry topped with vanilla ice cream drizzled with honey and sprinkled with ground cinnamon
Chimichanga Cheescake
Mexican cheescake chimichanga served with vanilla ice cream, sprinkled with cinamon sugar, caramel, and chocolate drizzle
Ice Cream Scoop
Extra Sides
A La Carte
Complemento Fajita Side
Side Chile Relleno
French Fries
Fajita Meat
Refried beans
Black beans
Side Shrimp
Side Rice
Side Chimichanga
Side Burrito
Side Quesadilla
Side Taco
Side Tostada
Side Meat
Jalapenos Toreados
Grilled Peppers
Grilled onions
Drink Menu
Sodas
Mexican Sodas
Our Premium Margaritas
Plant City Margarita
Don Julio añejo tequila, muddled with mint and strawberry, grand marnier orange liqueur, our mi casa margarita mix and sugar rim
Cucumber Margarita
Organic tres generaciones Plata tequila, cointreau orange liquer, muddled cucumber, lime, our mi casa margarita mix and tajin salt rim
Jalapeño Margarita
Patron silver tequila, fresh jalapeños, cointreau orange liqueur and tajin salt rim
Mi Casa Mangonada
Frozen mango flavored margarita, mixed with Jose cuervo tequila drizzled with chamoy sauce and tajin salt rim
Blue Margarita
Blue margarita hornitos Plata tequila, blue curacao, and our mi casa margarita mix
Mi Casa Margarita
Cointreau orange liqueur, presidente brandy and sauza conmemorativo tequila work in a perfect harmony with the lime juice to be our best margarita
Golden Margarita
The grand marnier liqueur gives this variation its distinctive orange base flavor. Shaken with your selection of our best tequilas, orange and fresh lime
Passion Fruit Margarita
Cocteles
Mojito
An all-time favorite, fresh mint muddled with sugar, lime wedges, bacardi lime rum, and splash of soda water
Daiquiri
Bacardi rum, strawberry mix, sour mix, and strawberry as garnish
Piña Colada
Malibu coconut rum, pina colada mix
Long Island Ice Tea
Patron tequila, tanqueray gin, bacardi rum, Tito´s vodka, and triple sec. Shaken with sour mix and splash of cola
Tequila Sunrise
Corralejo silver tequila, fresh orange juice, and grenadine served on the rocks
Bloody Mary
Tomato juice, Tito's vodka, lime, Worcestershire sauce, and a mild spicy sauce. Salt rimmed glass, olive and celery for garnish
Cosmopolitan Martini
Ketel one vodka with orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and lime
Lemon Drop
Absolut vodka and triple sec shaken with sour mix. Sugar rimmed glass
Bahama Mama
Captain Morgan rum, coconut rum, and grenadine fill with pineapple and orange juice
Mexican Candy
Watermelon liquor, Malibu rum, peach schnapps, and cranberry juice
Whiskey Sour
Jim beam whiskey mix with sour mix and orange cherry garnish
Paloma
Hornitos tequila, grapefruit juice, and salted rim
Jarrito Sunrise
Pineapple soda, hornitos tequila, lime juice, grenadine, and tajín salt
Margarita Swirls
House frozen margarita swirl with sangria
House Margarita
House tequila gold shaken with triple sec, margarita mix and salted rim to produce a delicius, drinking easy margarita
Virgin Daiquiri
Virgin Pina Colada
Horchata
After Dinner Drinks
To-Go Alcohol
Kids Menu
Just for Kids
Chicken Nuggets
With fries
Corndog
With fries
Kids Enchilada
Your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken or cheese. Served with side of rice, and beans
Macaroni and Cheese
Kids Quesadilla
Your choice of ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken or cheese. Served with rice, and beans
Kids Taco
Corn, or flour with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, or shredded chicken. Served with rice, and beans