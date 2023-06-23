Michael's Bakery 145 W Market Ave
Donuts
A la carte
Glazed
$1.25
Donut Holes
$1.45+
Cinnamon Roll
$1.60
Bowtie
$1.75
Nut Roll
$2.25
Old Fashioned
$1.50
Chocolate Iced Cake Donut
$1.35
Maple Iced Cake Donut
$1.35
Vanilla Iced Cake Donut
$1.35
Chocolate Iced Sprinkled Cake Donut
$1.45
Vanilla Iced Sprinkled Cake Donut
$1.45
Plain Cake Donut
$1.25
Blueberry Bismark
$1.65
Custard Bismark
$1.65
Lemon Bismark
$1.65
Strawberry Bismark
$1.65
Strawberry Filling
Raspberry Bismark
$1.65
Cream Cheese Bismark
$1.65
Custom Bismark
$1.75
Long John
$1.45
Unfilled Creme Stick
Twists
$1.45
Pinecone
$1.75
Bakery
Baked Goods
Merch
Michael's Bakery 145 W Market Ave Location and Ordering Hours