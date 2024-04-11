Mickey's Port of Call Pub
Pub Wings
- In-House Smoked Wings$11.00
Served with celery sticks, your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Boneless Wings$14.00
Served with celery sticks, your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Sauce Tasting Flight$4.00
2 Ounce sample of our wing sauces.
- Chicken Tenders$13.00
- Chicken Tenders & French Fries$16.00
Served with fries and our house made honey mustard.
- Buffalo Style Chicken Tenders$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders & French Fries$17.00
Buffalo style served with fries and our house made dressing.
- Endless Wings$17.99
- Wings NC
Pub Starters
- Pub Nachos$15.00
Corn tortilla chips loaded with our in-house chili, cheeses, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, black olives & jalapenos served with sour cream & salsa.
- Quesadilla$14.00
Your choice of Pulled pork or Chicken, served with sour cream and salsa in a flour tortilla.
- Balvarian Jumbo Pretzel$12.00
Served with our beer cheese & our honey mustard.
- Fried Calamari$16.00
Lightly fried in seasoned flour, served with your choice of firecracker or marinara.
- Clam Town Half Shells$10.00
Top neck Barnegat Bay clams served with lemon & our homemade cocktail sauce.
- Coconut Shrimp$16.00
Coconut breaded shrimp served with Southern Comfort raspberry sauce.
Mickey's Fries
- Nacho Day Fries$15.00
Fries, seasoned beef, Pico di Gallo, and mixed cheeses, with your choice of French fries or tater tots.
- Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese, with your choice of French fries or tater tots.
- The Loaded Potato$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon, mixed cheeses, and sour cream, with your choice of French fries or tater tots.
- Mickey’s BBQ$15.00
Tater tots topped with pulled BBQ pork, cheeses, and BBQ sauce with a side of sour cream, with your choice of French fries or tater tots.
- Disco$13.00
Mozzarella cheese with brown gravy, with your choice of French fries or tater tots.
- Fries$8.00
Basket of French fries.
- Cheese Fries$9.00
Your choice of cheese.
- Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
Basket of sweet potato fries.
- Tater Tots$9.00
Basket of tater tots.
Pub Baskets
Great Bay Steamers or Mussels
Wrap It Up
- Crispy Chicken BLT$16.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast, green leaf, tomato, and applewood smoked bacon with mayonnaise.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing, in a tortilla wrap.
- Turkey Avocado$16.00
Sliced turkey, avocado, tomato, lettuce, red onion, in a garlic herb tortilla wrap.
Oven Baked Flat Breads
- Margarita FB$14.00
Rich tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and basil.
- Southwest Chicken$17.00
Flatbread topped with southwestern ranch drizzle over mozzarella, cheddar, and Monterey jack cheese, topped with grilled chicken, avocado, and Pico di Gallo
- Crabby Bread$18.00
Jumbo crabmeat, blend cheese seasoning, topped with Monterey jack cheddar cheeses.
Garden State Salads
- The Pub$10.00
Mixed greens, peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and croutons, with your choice of dressing:
- Captain Caesar$12.00
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and cheesy garlic croutons.
- Little Egg$15.00
Romaine lettuce, bleu cheese crumbs, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, Egg, & diced tomatoes, with your choice of dressing:
- Strawberry Spinach$15.00
Baby spinach, paired with candied walnuts, red onion, feta cheese, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and sliced strawberries, with your choice of dressing:
Soups
Kids Corner
- Dino Nuggets$10.00
Crispy chicken nuggets served with French fries and our in-house honey mustard.
- Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
Crispy chicken tenders served with French fries and our in-house honey mustard.
- Kids Hot Dog$10.00
Served with French Fries and pickles.
- Penne Pasta$10.00
Your choice of butter or marinara, served with garlic bread.
- Mac & Cheese$10.00
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla, blended cheeses.
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
- Kids Pizza$10.00
- Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$10.00
Burgers
- Mickey's Burger$16.00
Ground sirloin with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, and a fried onion ring, with our Mickey’s secret sauce on a brioche bun.
- Pub Burger$16.00
Ground sirloin with cheddar, frizzled onions, and Canadian bacon, with our Jack Daniels sauce on a brioche bun.
- Hawaiian Burger$16.00
Fresh turkey burger with ham, provolone cheese, grilled pineapple, onion, and teriyaki glaze on a brioche bun.
- California Burger$16.00
Ground sirloin with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, onion & mayonnaise on a brioche bun.
- Classic Hamburger$14.00
Ground sirloin with lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun.
- Classic Cheeseburger$16.00
Ground sirloin with cheese, lettuce, & tomato on a brioche bun.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$18.00
Ground sirloin with bacon, cheese, lettuce, & tomato on a brioche bun.
Hot Pub Sandwiches
- Hot Beef Benny$17.00
8oz thinly sliced sirloin, topped with cheeses, sautéed mushrooms in a gravy demi-glace, served open face over croissants.
- The Crabby Melt$18.00
Our in-house crab cake, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, grilled in Texas toast.
- Pub Grilled Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, red peppers, topped with balsamic drizzle.
- Porky Pig$16.00
House smoked BBQ pulled pork, with onion ring and smoked applewood bacon.
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken$15.00
Crispy chicken breast, tossed in our in-house buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese.
- BLT$14.00
Smoked applewood bacon, sliced tomatoes, lettuce & mayonnaise on Texas toast.
Cheesesteaks
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Thinly sliced sirloin with American cheese on a long roll “with or without” fried onions.
- Mickey's Cheesesteak$16.00
Thinly sliced sirloin with fried onions, smoked bacon, beer cheese sauce on a long roll.
- Boro Cheesesteak$16.00
Thinly sliced sirloin with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and beer cheese on a long roll.
- Jalapeno Cheesesteak$16.00
Thinly sliced sirloin with sliced jalapenos and melted pepper jack cheese.
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$16.00
Chopped chicken steak with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing on a long roll
- Pub Chicken Cheesesteak$16.00
Chopped chicken steak with red peppers, mozzarella, and a balsamic glaze drizzle.
Steaks
- N.Y. Sirloin Steak$32.00
Center cut, fully trimmed, with a balance of tenderness and succulent flavors. Your choice of temperature.
- Cowboy Steak$36.00
Sizzling 16oz Bone-in Ribeye steak, topped with fire roasted peppers and onions. Your choice of temperature.
- Queen Prime Rib$27.00
King & Queen cuts with your choice of temperature. Only Available Thursday - Saturday.
- King Prime Rib$36.00
Seafood
- Pan Seared Crab Cakes$28.00
Jumbo lump crabmeat, pan seared and served with red pepper remoulade sauce
- Mahi Tacos$27.00
Three soft tortilla tacos, blackened mahi tuna, lettuce, cheddar, Pico di Gallo, and cilantro lime drizzle.
- Fried Seafood Combo$36.00
Tender filet of flounder, fried sea scallops, hand breaded jumbo shrimp, in-house crab cake, and jumbo clam strips.
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$28.00
Hand breaded, golden fried jumbo shrimp
- Salmon Oscar$29.00
Grilled salmon topped with marinated asparagus, jumbo lump crabmeat, and hollandaise sauce.
- Captain Pete's Scallop Dinner$28.00
Fresh Barnegat Light scallops served with spinach, bacon & teriyaki glaze
Chicken
- Chicken Francaise$28.00
Sauteed chicken breasts dipped in seasoned egg batter, with dry white wine, butter, with a lemon wine sauce.
- Creamy Chicken Marsala$28.00
Sauteed chicken breasts in a mushroom marsala demi with cream and green peas, served over fettuccine.
- Creamy Chicken Parmesan$28.00
Sauteed chicken breasts in a light creamy garlic parmesan sauce
Pasta
- Penne Vodka$19.00
Penne pasta in a vodka sauce, served with garlic bread.
- Tuscan Chicken$26.00
Sauteed chicken breast, with spinach and roasted tomato in a parmesan sauce, tossed with fettuccine, served with garlic bread.
- Linguine with Clams$26.00
Linguine, top neck clams, and garlic in your choice of red or white sauce, served with garlic bread.
- Shrimp & Scallop Carbonara$29.00
Sauteed shrimp & sea scallops in a parmesan sauce with pancetta, Italian sausage & prosciutto, served over cheese tortellini
- Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo$26.00
Sauteed chicken breasts & broccoli in a rich parmesan cream sauce, served over cheese tortellini
- Shrimp & Scallop Penne Vodka$26.00