PROTEINS

Salt and Pepper Chicken

$5.99

Baked chicken breast seasoned with salt and pepper

Herb Chicken Breast

$5.99

Chicken breast baked with thyme, rosemary and parsley

Blackened Chicken

$5.99

Baked blackened chicken

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.49

Hard boiled to perfection

Flax and quinoa chicken meatballs

$10.99

Protein and veggie packed chicken meatballs

Blackened Chicken Thighs

$6.99

baked, blackened chicken thighs

Salt and pepper skirt steak

$14.99

seared skirt steak

Chimichurri skirt steak

$15.99

seared and baked chimichurri skirt steak

Paleo chicken bites

$10.99

Juicy chicken meatballs made with almond flour and spices

STARCHES

Sweet Potato w/ Butter

$3.29

Baked sweet potato with fresh local butter

Yellow Rice

$7.99

Coconut milk, turmeric, ginger

Green Rice

$7.99

chimichurri, jalapeno, lime, greek yogurt

Blackened Sweet Potato

$4.99

roasted sweet potatoes with blackening spices

Roasted Yukons

$4.99

Roasted yukon potatoes with herbs and garlic

ROASTED VEG

Roasted Shallots

$5.99

Roasted shallot to elevate and dish

Broccolini

$4.99

Steamed broccolini

Roasted beets

$6.99

oil, salt and pepper

Roasted Leeks

$4.99

oil, salt and pepper

Roasted Radishes

$5.99

oil, salt and pepper

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$6.99

oil, salt and pepper

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$4.99

oil, salt and pepper

Roasted Parsnip

$6.99

oil, salt and pepper

Roasted Mushrooms w/ lemon and thyme

$6.99

oil, s&p, lemon, thyme

Broccolini w/ chickpeas & calabrian chilis

$8.99

oil, garlic, lemon juice

SALAD

Vivo Greens

$8.99

Parmesean, truffle oil dressing, walnuts,Lettuce Ladies lettuce

SAUCES

Chimmichurri

$2.99

herbs, olive oil, garlic

Cilantro jalapeno dip

$2.99

greek yogurt, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro

Every day dressing

$2.99

Olive oil, lemon juice, maple, shallot

Protein ranch

$2.99

greek yogurt based ranch

SALADS

Chickpea Tuna salad

$14.99

Tuna, veganaise, chickpeas, celery, capers, red onion, dill

Tuna Salad

$14.99

Tuna, veganaise, celery, capers, red onion, dill

Blackened Chicken Salad

$15.99

Blackened chicken, celery, red onion, scallion, protein ranch

SIDES

Pickled red onions

$3.49

julienned red onions, pickled

Hummus

$7.99

chickpea hummus, sesame, lemon, garlic

SNACK PACKS

Snows days pizza bites

$6.00

pizza bites, carrot and celery sticks, protien ranch

Chubbies pb&j

$6.00

Chubbies, apple slices, cheddar cheese, root veg chips

Paleo chicken bites

$6.00

Chicken bites, carrot, celery, protein ranch

Cheese plate

$12.00

Manchego, oilves, hummus, crackers