Middle Eats Bloomfield Hills
Food
Bowls
- Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Steak Shawarma Bowl$13.99
Marinated Steak, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Chicken & Steak Shawarma Bowl$16.98
Grilled marinated chicken breast and steak, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Fire Grilled Shrimp Bowl$14.99
Grilled marinated shrimp, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Steak & Shrimp Bowl (Surf & Turf)$19.98
Grilled marinated steak and shrimp, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Trifecta (Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp) Bowl$22.97
Marinated chicken, steak, and shrimp, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Chicken & Shrimp Shawarma Bowl$19.98
Grilled marinated chicken and shrimp, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Falafel Bowl (Vegetarian)$12.99
Golden Falafel, hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, feta cheese, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Veggie Bowl$11.99
Hummus, grilled peppers & Onions, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fetta cheese, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Build Your Own Shawarma Bowl$11.99
Wraps
- Middle Eats Shawarma Wrap$8.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, yellow rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap$8.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Classic Chicken Shawarma$7.99
Our classic chicken shawarma includes freshly grilled chicken, pickles and our homemade garlic spread all wrapped and toasted in pita bread.
- Spicy Crunchy Shawarma Wrap$8.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Pita chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Deluxe Shawarma Wrap$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, feta cheese, fresh jalapeno, Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic spread, then topped with our spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Steak Shawarma Wrap$9.99
Grilled marinated Steak, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Trifecta (Chicken, Steak & Shrimp) Wrap$16.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, steak, shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Chicken & Fire Grilled Shrimp Wrap$11.99
Grilled marinated chicken, shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Chicken & Steak Shawarma Wrap$11.99
Grilled marinated chicken and steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Shrimp & Steak Shawarma Wrap$14.99
Grilled marinated Steak and shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Fire Grilled Shrimp Wrap$10.99
Grilled marinated shrimp, yellow rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Falafel Wrap$8.99
Golden Falafel, Feta Cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, pickles, and hummus, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Vegetarian Wrap$8.99
Fries, eggplant, grilled peppers & onion, tomato, pickles, feta cheese, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
Salads
- Caesar Salad$11.99
Romaine Lettuce,Parmesan, Pita Chips
- Chicken Shawarma Salad$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers and pita chips Served with our house vinaigrette dressing.
- Fattoush Salad$11.99
Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, and pita chips Served with our fattoush dressing.
- Garden Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions. Served With Our House Vinaigrette
- Middle Eats Salad$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, jalapeno and shredded cheese, served with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce.
Sides
- French Fries$3.99
- Yellow Rice$3.99
- Falafel$4.99+
- Fire Grilled Shrimp (5PC)$6.99
- Side of Chicken$3.49
- Side of Steak$3.99
- Pita Bread$0.75
- Pita Chips$1.49
- Dressings/Sauces$1.19
- Bottle Of Dillio Sauce (8oz)$5.99
- Bottle Of Spicy Dillio Sauce (8oz)$6.99
- Bottle Of Dillio Sauce (4oz)$3.99
- Bottle Of Garlic Sauce (4oz)$3.99
- Bottle Of Garlic Sauce (8oz)$5.99
- Bottle Of Spicy Dillio Sauce (4oz)$4.49
- 1/2 Pound Chicken$6.99
- 1 Pound Chicken$12.00
- 1/2 Pound Steak$9.99
- 1 Pound Steak$19.99
Specialties
- Loaded Shawarma Fries$10.99
Our golden french fries topped with marinated grilled chicken, feta cheese, fresh jalapeno slices, diced onions, and tomatoes then drizzled with our famous dillio or spicy dillio sauce.
- Hummus With Pita Bread$5.99
Puree of chickpeas, tahini, and spices served with pita wedges
- Garlic Sauce With Pita Bread$5.99
- Grilled Shrimp Kabob$6.99