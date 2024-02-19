Middle Eats Detroit
Featured Items
Food
Bowls
- Chicken Shawarma bowl$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our special dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Steak Shawarma Bowl$13.99
Marinated Steak, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our special dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Chicken & Steak Shawarma Bowl$16.98
Grilled marinated chicken breast and steak, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Trifecta (Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp) Bowl$23.97
Marinated chicken, steak, and shrimp, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Chicken & Shrimp Shawarma Bowl$19.98
Grilled marinated chicken and shrimp, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Steak Shawarma and Shrimp Bowl (Surf & Turf)$21.33
Grilled marinated steak and shrimp, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Shrimp Bowl$15.99
Grilled marinated shrimp, Hummus, Lettuce, tomato, onions pickle, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Falafel Bowl (Vegetarian)$12.99
Golden Falafel, hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, feta cheese, and our special dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Vegetarian Bowl*$12.99
Hummus, grilled peppers & Onions, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fetta cheese, and our dillio or spicy dillio sauce over a bed of yellow rice.
- Build Your Own Shawarma Bowl$12.99
Want to make it your own? Now you can choose exactly how you want your bowl made. Go ahead and show us how you rock!
- Alfredo Pasta Bowl$13.99
Perfectly cooked penne pasta with grilled white meat chicken, and broccoli then tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce.
- Palomino Pasta Bowl$13.99
Perfectly cooked penne pasta with grilled white meat chicken, grilled sweet pepper and onions then tossed in our rich palomino sauce.
Wraps
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap$8.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, dillio or spicy dillio, and garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
- Spicy Crunchy Shawarma Wrap$8.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Pita chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, dillio or spicy dillio, and garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
- The Middle Eats Shawarma Wrap (Formerly The Rock City)$8.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, yellow rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, dillio or spicy dillio, and garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
- Deluxe Shawarma Wrap$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, thick-cut premium bacon, feta cheese, fresh jalapeno, Lettuce, tomato, dillio or spicy dillio, and garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
- Steak Shawarma Wrap$9.99
Grilled marinated beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, dillio or spicy dillio, and garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
- Mediterranean Shawarma Wrap$9.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, eggplant, fries, tomato, onion, pickles, dillio or spicy dillio, and garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
- Falafel Wrap$8.99
Golden Falafel, Feta Cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, pickles, hummus, dillio, or spicy dillio all wrapped in a pita.
- Vegetarian Shawarma Wrap$8.99
Fries, eggplant, grilled peppers & onion, tomato, pickles, feta cheese, dillio or spicy dillio, and garlic spread all wrapped in a pita.
- Chicken & Steak Shawarma Wrap$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken and steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Chicken & Fire Grilled Shrimp Wrap$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken, shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Trifecta (Chicken, Steak & Shrimp) Wrap$17.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, steak, shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Shrimp & Steak Shawarma Wrap$13.99
Grilled marinated Steak and shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
- Shrimp Wrap$11.99
Grilled marinated shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic spread, then topped with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce all wrapped in a pita.
Salads
- Chicken Shawarma Salad$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers and pita chips Served with our house vinaigrette dressing.
- Fattoush Salad$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, and pita chips Served with our house vinaigrette dressing.
- Middle Eats Salad$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, and jalapeno, served with our dillio or spicy dillio sauce.
- Caesar Salad$11.99
Romaine Lettuce,Parmesan, Pita Chips
- Garden Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions. Served With Our House Vinaigrette
Specialties
- Loaded Shawarma Fries$10.99
Our golden french fries are topped with marinated grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, feta cheese, fresh jalapeno slices, diced onions, and tomatoes then smothered in our rich alfredo sauce or Spicy Dillio.
- Palomino Shrimp Fries$14.99
Our golden french fries smothered in our rich palomino sauce, succulent shrimp and topped with parmesan cheese
- Hummus With Pita Bread$5.99
Puree of chickpeas, tahini, and spices served with pita wedges
- Garlic Sauce Order With Pita Bread$5.99
- Quesadilla$11.11
Your Choice of chicken breast, Steak, or Shrimp, grilled with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes Then smothered in a 4 cheese blend all stuffed in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream.
Desserts
Sauces and Dressings
Extras
Burgers And Sliders
- Cheesesteak Sliders$9.33
Marinated steak grilled with peppers and onions, topped with a 5 cheese blend, mayo, and pickles on toasted brioche slider buns
- Grilled Chicken Sliders$9.33
3 Grilled marinated chicken breast, topped with a 5 cheese blend, mayo, and pickles on toasted brioche slider buns.
- Falafel Sliders$9.33
3 Falafel patties, pickles, and spicy mayo on toasted brioche slider buns.
- Classic Cheese Burger$11.99
Ground Angus beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a choice of 1 regular-sized side item.
- Grilled Chicken Burger$11.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with 1 choice of a regular-sized side item.
Wing Dings
Smoothies and Beverages
Smoothies
- Build Your Own Smoothie$7.19
- Bango Tango$6.99
Bananas and mangos blended with Pineapple juice.
- Energize Smoothie$6.99
Strawberries, Spinach & Banana Blended With Pineapple Juice
- Fruit Fusion Smoothie$6.99
Strawberries, Grapes, & Mango Blended With Pineapple Juice
- Gingerberry Smoothie$6.99
Blueberries, Ginger & Banana Blended With Apple Juice.
- Green Tropics Smoothie$6.99
Mango, Banana & Spinach Blended With Pineapple Juice
- Invigorate Smoothie$6.99
Mango, Blueberry, Spinach & Banana Blended With apple juice.
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$6.99
Strawberries, Bananas, Vanilla
- Upsurge Smoothie$6.99
Kale, Blueberries, Grapes & Banana Blended With Pineapple Juice
- Very Berry$6.99
BlackBerries, Blueberries and Raspberries Blended With Pineapple Juice