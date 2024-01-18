MidEast Tacos
Tacos
- Falafel Taco$4.95
Fresh corn tortilla, falafel, avocado salsa, red onion, cilantro, toum, sumac
- Chicken Kabob Tacos$4.95
Fresh tortilla, chicken kabob, salsa roja, red onion, cilantro, toum, sumac
- Steak Kabob Tacos$5.95
Fresh tortilla, steak kabob, avocado salsa, red onion, cilantro, toum, sumac
- Shrimp Kabob Taco$5.50
Fresh tortilla, shrimp kabob, cabbage slaw, red onion, cilantro, thai basil, toum, sumac
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Fresh flour tortilla, mozzarella, red onions, cilantro, toum
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
Fresh flour tortilla, mozzarella, chicken kabob, salsa roja, red onion, cilantro, toum
- Steak Quesadilla$13.95
Fresh flour tortilla, mozzarella, steak kabob, avocado salsa, red onion, cilantro, toum
- Shrimp Quesadilla$12.95
Fresh flour tortilla, mozzarella, shrimp kabob, salsa roja, cabbage, thai basil, red onion, cilantro, toum
Burritos
- Chicken Burrito$13.95
Fresh flour tortilla, chicken kabob, rice, salsa roja, cilantro, red onion, toum
- Steak Burrito$15.95
Fresh flour tortilla, steak kabob, rice, avocado salsa, cilantro, red onion, toum
- Shrimp Burrito$14.95
Fresh flour tortilla, shrimp, salsa roja, cabbage, thai basil, red onion, cilantro, toum
Sides
- Homemade Papas$4.95
Cottage Fries, Aleppo pepper, side of toum
- Salsa Roja$1.95
Salsa made from scratch with guajillo, arbol, and serrano peppers
- Tomatillo Avocado Salsa$1.95
Salsa made from scratch with tomatillos, avocados, and serrano peppers
- Toum Arbol Sauce$1.95
Salsa made from scratch with chipotle adobo, arbol, and garlic
- Fire-Roasted Pico$1.95
Pico made from scratch with serrano and jalapeno peppers
- Chips & Salsa$3.95
Home-Fried Chips and 2 oz side of Fire-Roasted Pico
- Chips & Guacamole$6.95
Home-Fried Chips and 4oz side of Guacamole
- Guacamole$3.95
2oz side of home made guacamole