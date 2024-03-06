Midtowner 3000 Hardy Street Suite 10
BREAKFAST
Classic Breakfast
Omelets
French Toast & Waffles
Fit
Specialty Plates
Sides
- Spicy Sausage$3.50
- Mild Sausage$3.50
- Bacon$3.50
- Fried Ham$3.50
- Biscuit Egg Sandwich$6.00
- Egg$2.00
- Grits$2.00
- Cheese Grits$3.00
- Mild Hash$2.00
- Spicy Hash$3.00
- Cathead$2.00
- Grilled Cathead$2.00
- White Toast$2.00
- Whole Wheat Toast$2.00
- Fresh Fruit$3.00
- Gravy$1.50
- Pancake$2.00
- Sweet Potato Pancake$2.50
- 1 Fried Chicken Tender$1.25
- 1 Grilled Chicken Tender$1.25
- Turkey Bacon$3.50
- On Side Sauces$0.35+
- Side Avocado$1.00
- Cup Oatmeal$4.00
- 1 Piece French Toast$2.50
- Praline Bacon$4.00
- BANANAS FOSTER TOPPING$2.50
- Sourdough Toast$3.00
- Creole Topping$4.00
- Add 1 egg$1.00
DRINKS
Beverages
Alcohol
- Mimosa$5.00
- Mimosa Carafe$18.00
- Cranberry Mimosa$5.00
- Cathead Bloody Mary$7.00
- Bloody Mary Carafe$22.00
- Bubbles$7.00
- Bubbles Carafe$28.00
- Irish Coffee$6.00
- Cathead Screwdriver$7.00
- Screwdriver Carafe$22.00
- Midtowner Carafe$22.00
- Midtowner Sunrise$7.00
- Poinsettia$6.00
- Poinsettia Carafe$20.00
- Southern Prohibition$5.00
- Spiked Eggnog$6.00
- Spiked Hot Chocolate$6.00
- Blueberry Midtown Mule Carafe$22.00
- Blue Lagoon$6.00
- Blueberry Midtown Mule$7.00
- Apple Cider Mimosa$6.00
- Jameson Shot$6.00
- Cathead Shot$5.00
- Baileys Shot$6.00
- Dirty Snowman$7.00
LUNCH
Lunch Plates
- Meat & One - Catfish$11.00
- Meat & One - Fried Steak$11.00
- Meat & One - Chicken Tenders$11.00
- Meat & One - Meatloaf$11.00
- Meat & One - Dumplings$11.00
- Meat & One - Chopped Steak$11.00
- Meat & One - Pot Pie$11.00
- Meat & One - Roast Beef$11.00
- Meat & One - Pork Chop$11.00
- Meat & Two - Catfish$12.00
- Meat & Two - Fried Steak$12.00
- Meat & Two - Meatloaf$12.00
- Meat & Two - Chicken Tenders$12.00
- Meat & Two - Dumplings$12.00
- Meat & Two - Chopped Steak$12.00
- Meat & Two- Pot Pie$12.00
- Meat & Two - Roast Beef$12.00
- Meat & Two - Pork Chop$12.00
- Meat & Three - Catfish$13.00
- Meat & Three - Fried Steak$13.00
- Meat & Three - Chicken Tenders$13.00
- Meat & Three - Meatloaf$13.00
- Meat & Three - Dumplings$13.00
- Meat & Three - Chopped Steak$13.00
- Meat & Three- Pot Pie$13.00
- Meat & Three - Roast Beef$13.00
- Meat & Three - Pork Chop$13.00
- Four Veg$11.00
- Fried Chicken$13.00
- Baked Chicken$13.00Out of stock
Sandwiches
Lunch Sides
All Day Breakfast
Retail
Paper Gift Cards
T-Shirts
CATERING
Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
Lunch Sides
Midtowner 3000 Hardy Street Suite 10 Location and Ordering Hours
(601) 602-2273
Closed