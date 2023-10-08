Breakfast

Eggs

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Two eggs scrambled, salsa, roasted potatoes and pepper jack cheese with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage wrapped in a tortilla. Sub meat for roasted pepers & onions to make it vegetarian.

Egg & Brie Sandwich

$12.00

Two eggs over medium, Brie, bacon and raspberry-honey sauce on a ciabatta roll.

Egg Pita

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs, fresh spinach, tomatoes and your choice of mozzarella or goat cheese in a warm pita.

Egg Plate

$7.00

Two eggs done your way with choice of toast.

Egg Sandwich - Build your Own

$8.00

Two eggs cooked your way, choice of cheese, and choice of bread.

Everyone's Favorite Sandwich

$11.00

Croissant with scrambled eggs, cheddar and bacon.

Green Eggs Sandwich

$11.00

Two eggs over medium, avocado spread, fresh spinach, caramelized onions and Swiss Cheese on a croissant.

Kids Plate

$8.00

1 Buttermilk pancake, 1 egg, bacon, fresh fruit.

Sausage Mid-Muffin

$11.00

Sausage patties, scrambled eggs and American cheese on an English Muffin.

Skillet Your Way

$12.00

Roasted red potatoes sauteed with 3 of your favorite ingredients from below, topped with two eggs your way and cheddar cheese.

Protein Bowl

$12.00

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Smashed avocado with lemon, sea salt and red pepper flakes.

Belgian Waffles

$8.00

Biscuits

$4.50

Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

$9.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes, served with syrup and butter.

Oatmeal

$7.00

Your choice of honey or brown sugar, and cranberries or raisins.

Power Oatmeal

$11.00

Coconut flakes, almonds, peanut butter, bananas, chocolate chips, brown sugar and honey.

Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Vanilla yogurt topped with granola, strawberries and blueberries.

Omelettes

Egg & Cheese Omelette

$11.00

With choice of cheese. Served with toast.

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.00

Ham, bacon and sausage with American cheese and caramelized onions. Served with toast.

Mediterranean Omelette

$13.00

Olives, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with toast.

Veggie Lovers Omelette

$13.00

Roasted red and green peppers, spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes, Served withtToast.

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$4.49

Butter Croissant

$3.49

Chocolate Croissant

$4.49

Cinnamon Bun

$3.99

Coffee Cake

$2.99

Cookie Jar

$2.49

Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Cup, Oatmeal Raisin

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$5.99

Ham Egg & Cheddar Croissant

$5.99

Key Lime Pie Slice

$6.50

Key Lime Pie Whole

$25.00

Limit One Per Order

Mini Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Muffins

$3.49

Assorted Flavors

Quiche

$5.00

Scones

$3.49

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$5.99

Vegan Bagel

$8.00

Vegan Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$8.00

Vegan Cream Cheese

$1.00

Vegan Donut

$6.00

Vegan Muffin

$6.00

Vegan Scone

$7.50

Breakfast Extras

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.00

Egg Whites

$2.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Everything Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.00

Extra Egg

$2.50

Fresh Fruit Side

$5.00

Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

Ham

$4.00

Hashbrown Casserole

$4.00

Pancake Side

$3.00

Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Sliced Tomato

$2.00

Toast

$3.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Lunch

Soup

Soup - Cup

$5.00

Roasted red pepper gouda or Lobster Bisque

Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Roasted red pepper gouda or Lobster Bisque

Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, bacon and blue cheese crumbles on romaine served with ranch dressing.

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, dried cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette.

Goat Salad

$9.99

Spinach, goat cheese, strawberries and almond slices with balsamic vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions and feta cheese with Greek dressing.

Sandwich

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo on toasted white bread.

Crazy Horse

$12.99

Roast beef served warm on a butter croissant with caramelized onions, melted cheddar and horseradish sauce.

Cuban Sandwich

$12.99

Roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard and pickles on pressed Cuban bread.

CYO Sandwich

$12.99

Choose your bread, meat, cheese, veggies and condiments.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced chicken breast served with bacon and melted mozzarella on fresh baked focaccia bread with ranch dressing.

Holy Cow Sandwich

$12.99

Roast beef, mozzarella, caramelized onions and Key Lime honey mustard sauce, served on toasted fresh baked white bread.

Midway Special

$12.99

Turkey, havarti, cucumbers, lettuce and tomato on fresh baked focaccia bread with Key Lime honey mustard sauce.

Tuna Sandwich

$12.99

Classic tuna salad served on toasted fresh baked white bread, with lettuce and tomato.

Wrap

California Wrap

$12.99

Turkey, avocado, tomato, spinach, cream cheese with vinaigrette.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$12.99

Roasted chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, salsa and pepper jack cheese. Sub portobello mushrooms to make it vegetarian.

Club Wrap (Chicken)

$12.99

Chicken, bacon, cheddar, romaine, tomato with Key Lime honey mustard sauce.

CYO Wrap

$12.99

Choose your bread, meat, cheese, veggies and condiments.

Greek Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.99

Roasted chicken with lettuce, tomato, olives, feta cheese, cucumbers and Greek dressing.

Hummus Wrap

$11.99

Hummus, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and sprouts with mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette.

Santa Fe Wrap

$12.99

Roasted chicken, rice, roasted red peppers, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions and a splash of vinaigrette.

Sides

Chicken Side

$4.00

Hummus with Pita Chips - 4 oz

$4.00

Hummus with Pita Chips - 12 oz

$6.00

NO UTENSILS / NAPKINS

Pita Chips

$1.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Side Pasta Salad

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Tuna

$4.50

Warm Pita Bread

$2.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese with Fruit

$6.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly with Fruit

$6.00

Quesadilla with Fruit

$6.00

Espresso Bar

Espresso/Coffee/Matcha

Almond Joy

$6.00+

Chocolate, coconut & almond latte with whipped cream

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso with water

Breve

$4.75+

Steamed half & half with espresso

Café Au Lait

$3.50+

1/2 coffee and 1/2 steamed milk

Café Con Leche

$4.75+

Espresso with steamed milk and sugar

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Espresso with steamed milk and foam

Caramel Macchiato

$5.75+

Latte with caramel sauce and foam

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00+

Cortado

$4.00

"Double shot with equal amount steamed milk"

Double Decadence

$6.00+

Chocolate & caramel mixed with espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream & chocolate

Espresso

$2.75+

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Latte

$4.75+

Espresso with steamed milk

Matcha

$5.25+

Matcha tea with steamed milk

Matcha Special

$5.25+

Matcha tea, lavender-lemon syrup, and milk.

Mocha

$5.75+

Latte with chocolate and choice of whipped cream or foam

Red Eye

$4.00+

Coffee with espresso shots

Tropical Macchiato

$6.00+

Coconut & vanilla with espresso, steamed milk, a mark of foam & topped with caramel sauce

White Mocha

$5.75+

Latte with white chocolate and choice of whipped cream or foam

Frappes

Banana Chai Frappe

$7.00+

(no espresso) Spiced chai frappe mix blended with bananas, milk & ice

Caramel Frappe

$7.00+

Caramel sauce blended with vanilla espresso frappe mix, milk & ice

Chai Frappe

$7.00+

Spiced chai frappe mix blended with milk & ice

Chocolate Mint Frappe

$7.00+

Chocolate & mint blended with espresso frappe mix, milk & ice

Chocolate Peanut Butter Frappe

$7.00+

Chocolate & peanut butter espresso frappe mix blended with milk & ice

Coffee Frappe

$7.00+

Espresso and frappe mix blended with milk & ice

Cookies n Cream Frappe

$7.00+

(no espresso) Cookies N Cream frappe mix blended with milk & ice

Key Lime Pie Frappe

$7.00+

A slice of our Manny & Isa’s Key Lime Pie blended with milk & ice

Mocha Chill Frappe

$7.00+

Chocolate sauce blended with espresso frappe mix, milk & ice

Mocha Coconut Frappe

$7.00+

Chocolate & coconut blended with espresso frappe mix, milk & ice

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$7.00+

Vanilla bean espresso frappe mix blended with milk & ice

Other Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Chocolate Milk

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Milk

$3.00+

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Tropical Iced Tea

$3.00+

Lavender Lemon Iced Tea

$6.00

Smoothies

Island Greens Smoothie

$9.00

Pineapple, mango, spinach, coconut water

Monkey Business Smoothie

$9.00

Banana, peanut butter, chocolate, almond milk

Tropical Sunrise Smoothie

$9.00

Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut water

Keys Classic Smoothie

$8.00

Strawberry, banana, apple juice

sharon

$3.00

Very Berry Smoothie

$8.00

Bottled & Canned Drinks

Beverages

Bottled Teas

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coconut Water - 11oz

$3.00

La Croix

$2.50

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

VOSS Bottled Water

$4.00