Breakfast
Eggs
Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs scrambled, salsa, roasted potatoes and pepper jack cheese with your choice of bacon, ham or sausage wrapped in a tortilla. Sub meat for roasted pepers & onions to make it vegetarian.
Egg & Brie Sandwich
Two eggs over medium, Brie, bacon and raspberry-honey sauce on a ciabatta roll.
Egg Pita
Two scrambled eggs, fresh spinach, tomatoes and your choice of mozzarella or goat cheese in a warm pita.
Egg Plate
Two eggs done your way with choice of toast.
Egg Sandwich - Build your Own
Two eggs cooked your way, choice of cheese, and choice of bread.
Everyone's Favorite Sandwich
Croissant with scrambled eggs, cheddar and bacon.
Green Eggs Sandwich
Two eggs over medium, avocado spread, fresh spinach, caramelized onions and Swiss Cheese on a croissant.
Kids Plate
1 Buttermilk pancake, 1 egg, bacon, fresh fruit.
Sausage Mid-Muffin
Sausage patties, scrambled eggs and American cheese on an English Muffin.
Skillet Your Way
Roasted red potatoes sauteed with 3 of your favorite ingredients from below, topped with two eggs your way and cheddar cheese.
Protein Bowl
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado with lemon, sea salt and red pepper flakes.
Belgian Waffles
Biscuits
Biscuits and Sausage Gravy
Buttermilk Pancakes
3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes, served with syrup and butter.
Oatmeal
Your choice of honey or brown sugar, and cranberries or raisins.
Power Oatmeal
Coconut flakes, almonds, peanut butter, bananas, chocolate chips, brown sugar and honey.
Sausage Gravy
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt topped with granola, strawberries and blueberries.
Omelettes
Egg & Cheese Omelette
With choice of cheese. Served with toast.
Meat Lovers Omelette
Ham, bacon and sausage with American cheese and caramelized onions. Served with toast.
Mediterranean Omelette
Olives, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with toast.
Veggie Lovers Omelette
Roasted red and green peppers, spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes, Served withtToast.
Pastries
Almond Croissant
Butter Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Cinnamon Bun
Coffee Cake
Cookie Jar
Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Cup, Oatmeal Raisin
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Ham Egg & Cheddar Croissant
Key Lime Pie Slice
Key Lime Pie Whole
Limit One Per Order
Mini Key Lime Pie
Muffins
Assorted Flavors
Quiche
Scones
Spinach & Feta Croissant
Vegan Bagel
Vegan Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Vegan Cream Cheese
Vegan Donut
Vegan Muffin
Vegan Scone
Breakfast Extras
Avocado
Bacon
Chicken Apple Sausage
Egg Whites
English Muffin
Everything Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Extra Egg
Fresh Fruit Side
Gluten Free Bread
Ham
Hashbrown Casserole
Pancake Side
Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Roasted Potatoes
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Sliced Tomato
Toast
Turkey Bacon
Lunch
Soup
Salad
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, bacon and blue cheese crumbles on romaine served with ranch dressing.
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, dried cranberries with balsamic vinaigrette.
Goat Salad
Spinach, goat cheese, strawberries and almond slices with balsamic vinaigrette.
Greek Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions and feta cheese with Greek dressing.
Sandwich
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo on toasted white bread.
Crazy Horse
Roast beef served warm on a butter croissant with caramelized onions, melted cheddar and horseradish sauce.
Cuban Sandwich
Roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard and pickles on pressed Cuban bread.
CYO Sandwich
Choose your bread, meat, cheese, veggies and condiments.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Sliced chicken breast served with bacon and melted mozzarella on fresh baked focaccia bread with ranch dressing.
Holy Cow Sandwich
Roast beef, mozzarella, caramelized onions and Key Lime honey mustard sauce, served on toasted fresh baked white bread.
Midway Special
Turkey, havarti, cucumbers, lettuce and tomato on fresh baked focaccia bread with Key Lime honey mustard sauce.
Tuna Sandwich
Classic tuna salad served on toasted fresh baked white bread, with lettuce and tomato.
Wrap
California Wrap
Turkey, avocado, tomato, spinach, cream cheese with vinaigrette.
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Roasted chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, salsa and pepper jack cheese. Sub portobello mushrooms to make it vegetarian.
Club Wrap (Chicken)
Chicken, bacon, cheddar, romaine, tomato with Key Lime honey mustard sauce.
CYO Wrap
Choose your bread, meat, cheese, veggies and condiments.
Greek Chicken Salad Wrap
Roasted chicken with lettuce, tomato, olives, feta cheese, cucumbers and Greek dressing.
Hummus Wrap
Hummus, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and sprouts with mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette.
Santa Fe Wrap
Roasted chicken, rice, roasted red peppers, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions and a splash of vinaigrette.
Sides
Espresso Bar
Espresso/Coffee/Matcha
Almond Joy
Chocolate, coconut & almond latte with whipped cream
Americano
Espresso with water
Breve
Steamed half & half with espresso
Café Au Lait
1/2 coffee and 1/2 steamed milk
Café Con Leche
Espresso with steamed milk and sugar
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
Caramel Macchiato
Latte with caramel sauce and foam
Chai Latte
Cold Brew Coffee
Cortado
"Double shot with equal amount steamed milk"
Double Decadence
Chocolate & caramel mixed with espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream & chocolate
Espresso
Espresso Macchiato
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk
Matcha
Matcha tea with steamed milk
Matcha Special
Matcha tea, lavender-lemon syrup, and milk.
Mocha
Latte with chocolate and choice of whipped cream or foam
Red Eye
Coffee with espresso shots
Tropical Macchiato
Coconut & vanilla with espresso, steamed milk, a mark of foam & topped with caramel sauce
White Mocha
Latte with white chocolate and choice of whipped cream or foam
Frappes
Banana Chai Frappe
(no espresso) Spiced chai frappe mix blended with bananas, milk & ice
Caramel Frappe
Caramel sauce blended with vanilla espresso frappe mix, milk & ice
Chai Frappe
Spiced chai frappe mix blended with milk & ice
Chocolate Mint Frappe
Chocolate & mint blended with espresso frappe mix, milk & ice
Chocolate Peanut Butter Frappe
Chocolate & peanut butter espresso frappe mix blended with milk & ice
Coffee Frappe
Espresso and frappe mix blended with milk & ice
Cookies n Cream Frappe
(no espresso) Cookies N Cream frappe mix blended with milk & ice
Key Lime Pie Frappe
A slice of our Manny & Isa’s Key Lime Pie blended with milk & ice
Mocha Chill Frappe
Chocolate sauce blended with espresso frappe mix, milk & ice
Mocha Coconut Frappe
Chocolate & coconut blended with espresso frappe mix, milk & ice
Vanilla Bean Frappe
Vanilla bean espresso frappe mix blended with milk & ice
Other Drinks
Smoothies
Island Greens Smoothie
Pineapple, mango, spinach, coconut water
Monkey Business Smoothie
Banana, peanut butter, chocolate, almond milk
Tropical Sunrise Smoothie
Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut water
Keys Classic Smoothie
Strawberry, banana, apple juice