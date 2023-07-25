Midwest Coast Brewing Co
Patio Cans
Crowlers & Growlers TO GO ONLY
$5 Sunday Crowler
$5 crowlers every Sundays! *Excludes seasonal and barrel aged beers
English Sporting Beer
ENGLISH PALE ALE - ABV 5.3% // Easy pub drinking ahead! A traditional English style, The Colonies has a biscuity malt backbone that balances well with earthy, herbal, and floral English hops.
West Town Brown
AMERICAN BROWN ALE - ABV 5.3% // Your intro to darker beers starts with brown ales! Not as heavy as stouts or porters, West Town Brown still hints at roasty chocolate deliciousness. Of course, as an American Brown, we had to throw in a bit more hops for some added spiciness.
Winter Garden
RYE PORTER - 7.7% ABV // We made a porter with rye to provide you protection from the winter and nutrients while we wait for spring to arrive. Oh, and we added some chocolate malt because let's face it, chocolate just makes everything better.
Vaguely Stylish Stripes
WEST COAST IPA - 6.5% ABV // Traditional West Coast IPA with traditional West Coast hops. The entire series boasts a solid malty backbone, with Stripes promoting Cascade and Chinook hops.
Three from the Tee
CREAM ALE - 4.5% ABV // For those of us who tend to go a little wayward from the tee box, this beer is right down the middle of the fairway. Old school American pilsner malt and old school American hops run this show.
Lime Travel
GOSE - 4.6% ABV // Slightly tart and dosed with lime peel and salt, this wheat beer’s margarita vibes are ready for warm weather to come and stay a while.
Eventually Someday
SELTZER - 5.5% ABV // Midwest Coast's very own hard seltzer! Raspberry Lime
Gummy Bandit
BLUEBERRY LEMON SOUR - 4.5% ABV // Blueberries and lemon zest highlight this sour ale, easily making it a favorite!
Screamin' Mimi
BLONDE ALE - 5.3% ABV // Brewed in collaboration with the PR Foundation (a non-profit dedicated to honoring military veterans, no-kill animal shelters and people with special needs), this highly crushable American Blonde Ale is brewed exclusively with Amarillo hops to highlight a hint of citrusy, fruity goodness.
Secret Farm
HEFEWEIZEN - 5% ABV // Bavarian Hefs are a truly classic style. Malted wheat dominates the grain bill, and hops are minimal, allowing this unique yeast strain’s banana and clove notes to shine. Why can’t you keep a secret on a farm? Because beanstalk hahahah look we’re trying here…
San O
SESSION HAZY IPA - 4.9% ABV // The next in our series of beach themed session hazies, this Mosaic and El Dorado hopped beer highlights tropical citrus and berries. You’ll be toes over nose for this session IPA named for one of the most popular spots to learn to surf in Southern California.
ManGo For It
MANGO WHEAT ALE - 4.6% ABV // Pure crushability. It’s always beach season when mangos are involved, why don’t you go for it and have a few. You earned it, pal.
Sunday Parlay
BLACK IPA - 6.4% ABV // Combining a traditional IPA grain bill with Midnight Wheat malt, and pairing it with floral and citrusy Amarillo and Cascade hops, this rare-these-days style of IPA puts all its chips on the table.
PenPal
WEST COAST IPA - 6.9% ABV // The latest in our “beers for dog regulars”, PenPal is a special one, highlighting Coastal Elite members Bob and Anita’s late girl Penelope. Lovers of old school West Coast IPAs, Bob and Anita wanted exactly that. This SMASH beer (Single Malt and Single Hop) features pale ale malt and earthy, spicy Columbus hops - and that’s it. Raise one to Penelope as you reminisce on the craft beer days of yesteryear.
Nectar-On Tap
AMERICAN PALE ALE - 5% ABV // Brewed with New Zealand Nectaron hops, this pale ale is awash with citrus, stonefruit, and a hint of pine. Fun fact: sheep outnumber people 5:1 in New Zealand today, but it used to be 22:1 in the 1980s. What a decade for sheep!
Extremely Fashionable
IMPERIAL IPA - 8.5% ABV // An imperial version of tap room/staff favorite Vaguely Stylish, Extremely Fashionable beefs up that recipe to a double West Coaster loaded with equal parts Cascade, Centennial, and Chinook hops.
Volkslager
PILSNER - 4.7% ABV // A German pilsner with German malt, Eastern European hops, and German yeast. A lager for the people.
Elevator to Nowhere
NEW ENGLAND IPA - 6.4% ABV // Our Elevator to Nowhere (you’ll get the name when you stop by the tap room) is loaded up on the back end with luscious amounts of Simcoe, El Dorado, and Idaho 7 hops, giving this elevator a smooth, hop flavored ride without flooring you with bitterness.
Dune Surfer
Fine & Shandy
Cans TO GO ONLY
6pack Mango For It
MANGO WHEAT ALE - 4.6% ABV // Pure crushability. It’s always beach season when mangos are involved, why don’t you go for it and have a few. You earned it, pal.
6pack Secret Farm
HEFEWEIZEN - 5% ABV // Bavarian Hefs are a truly classic style. Malted wheat dominates the grain bill, and hops are minimal, allowing this unique yeast strain’s banana and clove notes to shine. Why can’t you keep a secret on a farm? Because beanstalk hahahah look we’re trying here…
6pack Fire Watch
Originating from old Navy days when someone was responsible for standing watch overnight to make sure the boat didn’t catch on fire, this dark, nutty oatmeal stout boasts hints of chocolate and a perfect blend of sweetness and roast.
6pack Volkslager
PILSNER - 4.7% ABV // A German pilsner with German malt, Eastern European hops, and German yeast. A lager for the people.
4pk Hanging Curve
BLONDE ALE - 4.6% ABV // Perfect for warm weather hangs at the ballpark, this blonde ale is belt high and waiting to be crushed. Look for this can at Guaranteed Rate Field this year!
6pack Gummy Bandit
BLUEBERRY LEMON SOUR - 4.5% ABV // From inception to kegging this sour ale, our brewery was broken into on three separate occasions by the same pair of perpetrators. Thankfully, third time was a charm for Chicago PD and they were able to identify the suspects by a large bag of gummy bears taken during the first incident. Fruited with blueberries and lemon peels, this beer is ready to welcome Spring to Chicago. 4.5% ABV
6pack Three From The Tee
CREAM ALE - 4.7% ABV // For those of us who tend to go a little wayward from the tee box, this beer is right down the middle of the fairway. Old school American pilsner malt and old school American hops run the show in this primary example of an old school American “beer flavored beer”. 4.7% ABV
6pack English Sporting Beer
ENGLISH PALE ALE - 5.3% ABV // 2020 Bronze Medal winner at GABF! The ESB is a staple in the pub culture in England. A traditional style, English Sporting Beer has a nice malt backbone that balances well with earthy, herbal, and slightly fruity English hops. This beer is about putting our differences from 1776 and 1812 behind us, and hoisting pints with your mates. 6 pack, 12oz cans. 5.3% ABV
6pack West Town Brown
AMERICAN BROWN ALE - 5.3% ABV // Don’t be scared off by dark beers! Toasted chocolate and caramel notes lead the charge in this beer tracing its roots back to 18th century England, but this American style brings a little more hop character to the show. Property rights, powdered wigs, brown ales… just like everything we took from the British, we made it better on this side of the pond. 6pack, 12oz. cans. 5.3% ABV
4pack Vaguely Stylish Stripes
WEST COAST IPA - 6.4% ABV // Traditional West Coast IPA with traditional West Coast hops: Chinook, Cascade & Centennial.