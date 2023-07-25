6pack West Town Brown

$11.00

AMERICAN BROWN ALE - 5.3% ABV // Don’t be scared off by dark beers! Toasted chocolate and caramel notes lead the charge in this beer tracing its roots back to 18th century England, but this American style brings a little more hop character to the show. Property rights, powdered wigs, brown ales… just like everything we took from the British, we made it better on this side of the pond. 6pack, 12oz. cans. 5.3% ABV