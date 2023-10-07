Miguel's Mexican Bar and Grill - South 8th* 229 South 8th Street
Full Menu
Appetizers
Guacamole
We use the freshest of avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, chopped jalapeño peppers, lime juice, and a special blend of sea salt, pepper, and garlic
Queso Dip
Tasty and creamy pepper jack cheese dip, served hot with our crispy home made tortilla chips
Nachos
Refried beans, shredded lettuce, mixed shredded cheese, sliced jalapeños peppers, chopped tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. All piled high on corn tortilla chips
Fajita Nachos
Fajita vegetables mixed with steak, chicken, and shrimp over tortilla chips and queso dip
Crispy Flautas
Shredded chicken rolled in flour tortillas and fried until golden brown. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese
Ceviche
Shrimp marinated in tangy lime juice tossed with tomato, cilantro, and onions; garnished with sliced avocados and a fresh lime wedge. This item may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification, or contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consumi
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla stuffed with melted mixed shredded cheeses and your "Choice of meat", garnished with shredded lettuce, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Quesadilla Colorado
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp and sautéed vegetables topped with queso dip. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Cocktail De Camaron
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail made with clamato juice, ketchup, chopped tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, fresh jalapeño peppers, cilantro, diced avocados, lime juice, and spices. Served with saltine crackers
Soups & Salads
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
Our delicious homemade chicken soup with rice, avocado, pico de gallo, cheese, and tortilla chips
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
Our delicious homemade chicken soup with rice, avocado, pico de gallo, cheese, and tortilla chips
Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla fried into a tostada shell seated on refried beans. Tossed with crispy greens, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce, cheese, and your choice of meat and dressing
Miguel's Salad
Served over crispy greens, tomatoes, sautéed bell peppers, sliced onions, sliced avocado, and your choice of dressing
Mexican House Salad
Seasonal mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, onions, sliced avocado, queso fresco, and your choice of dressing
Fajitas Rancheras
One Person Fajitas
Served on a bed of bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. This item may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification,
Two People Fajitas
Served on a bed of bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas. This item may be served raw or undercooked based on your specification,
Hawaiian Fajitas
Marinated chicken and Canadian ham grilled with pineapple chunks, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with queso dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and choice of the famous charro, black or refried beans
Texas One Person
Tender marinated steak*, grilled chicken, and shrimp with sautéed vegetables. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, Mexican rice, and your choice of our famous charro, black or refried beans. Choice of corn or flour tortilla
Texas for Two
Fajitas Combo
Combo Options
Burritos Choices
Big Bertha's Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, shredded mixed cheese, Mexican rice, and your choice of meat: ground beef, carnitas, shredded chicken, shredded beef, or green chile pork. Smothered with red sauce and topped with shredded lettuce, mixed che
New Mexico Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with flavorful pork green chile, black beans, mixed shredded cheese, smothered with pork green chile, and topped with mixed shredded cheese. Served with rice
Burrito Al Pastor
Flour tortilla filled with marinated diced pork, Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, topped with cheese, smothered with green chile, and sour cream
Miguel's Fiesta Fajita Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, mixed shredded cheese, onions, and bell peppers. Served with charro beans, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Smothered with your choice of red or
Chimi
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of bean and cheese, shredded beef, ground beef, savory chicken, or our flavorful slow-cooked carnitas, fried until crisp, followed by zesty red sauce, served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and lettuce. Served with
Chimichanga Mazatlan
Heat things up with our seafood chimichanga, filled with succulent shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions, fried to a crispy texture, and then finished with our signature, spicy, creamy habanero sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, Mexican rice, and ref
Taqueria Mi Mexico
Taquiza Zapopan
A large platter served with 6 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, shredded beef, and carnitas. Topped with shredded cabbage, chopped tomatoes, pickled onions, cilantro, and jalapeño cream sauce, accompanied by three salsas of jalapeño green tomatillos
Arandas Steak Tacos
Three traditional soft corn tortillas filled with tender steak, pico de gallo, lettuce, and mixed shredded cheese. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice
Tacos De Carnitas
Three corn tortillas filled with tender flavorful slow-cooked pork, served with pico de gallo and pickled onions, rice, and beans
Grilled Steak Tacos
Three traditional soft corn tortillas filled with tender chargrilled steak, cilantro, and onions, rice and beans
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Three street tacos are simple yet tasty. Three soft corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, and sliced pickled onions, queso fresco, and cilantro cream salsa, rice, and beans
Tacos Al Pastor
Three soft corn tortillas filled with marinated diced pork, topped with fresh pineapple chunks, chopped onions, fresh cilantro, rice, and beans
Tacos Campechanos
Three corn tortillas with a mixture of chorizo, steak, and carnitas; topped with cilantro and onions, rice and beans
Tacos De Pescado
Three grilled tilapia fish tacos served on a flour tortilla topped with shredded cabbage, cilantro cream salsa, queso fresco, and pickled onions. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice
Vallarta Shrimp Tacos
Three grilled shrimp served on a flour tortilla topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco cheese with cilantro cream sauce. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice
Chicken
Pollo Poblano
Chicken breast served over sautéed sliced poblano peppers, mushrooms, sauteed onions, and queso fresco. Laced with creamy habanero sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast marinated in fresh garlic, olive oil, and seasonings. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Arroz Con Pollo
Plump sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms, onions with queso dip. Served over a bed of our Mexican rice
Pollo Azteca
Plump sliced chicken breast, sautéed with red sauce, garlic, onions, tomatoes, and green bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Vegetarian
Tacos Dona Socorro
Sautéed fresh julienned poblano peppers, sliced mushrooms and onions in a soft corn tortilla, topped with queso fresco, avocado slices, fresh tomatoes, and lettuce. Served with black beans
Veggie Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, sautéed bell peppers, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Topped with red sauce and garnished with queso dip
House Specialties
Molcajete Guadalajara
Tender steak, shrimp, chicken, and juicy carnitas with red sauce, whole beans, and asadero cheese in a molcajete dish. Garnished with pico de gallo, grilled green onions, roasted jalapeño pepper, and queso fresco accompanied with warm tortillas (serves up
Dos Poblanos
Mild poblano chiles stuffed with jack cheese, shredded chicken, smothered with red sauce, and sprinkled with queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, charro beans and drizzled with sour cream
Menudo
Menudo, or pancita, is a traditional Mexican soup, made with beef stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base and hominy. Served with lime, onions, oregano, and hot tortillas to compliment this authentic Mexican soup
Crispy Chile Relleno
Anaheim chile wrapped with wonton paper, then stuffed with jack cheese. Served with red sauce, Mexican rice, sour cream, and guacamole
Barbacoa Plate
Spanish: barbecue. The method of slow-roasting meat for several hours that originated in Mexico. Accompanied with rice and whole beans and served with cilantro and chopped onions. Choice of flour or corn tortillas
Mar Y Tierra
Surf and turf of flavorful carne asada meat. Topped with grilled sautéed shrimp, bell peppers, and onions. Served with shredded cheese, rice, charro beans, avocado, tomato slices, and pickled onions
7 Mares Soup
A combination of several seafood items; white fish mixed in scallops, mussels, shrimp, crab legs, and calamari in a tomato broth of onions, celery, carrots, jalapeños cabbage, bell peppers, and mushroom
Pozole
Pozole, which means "Hominy", is a traditional pork soup or stew from Mexico. Served and garnished with shredded cabbage, radishes, onion, and limes
Tamale Yucateco
Yucatan-style tamale made with poblano peppers and queso asadero, covered with a black bean cream puree. Topped with cochinita pibil (Yucatan style carnitas] and pickled onions and queso fresco
Sopes Tepoztlán
A sope is a traditional dish of fried masa. Three sopes served with your choice of carnitas, shredded beef, chicken, or ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, radishes, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and sour cream. Choice of fresh salsa, tomatillo jalap
Meats
Carne Asada
Steak marinated in special seasonings and grilled to your liking. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Garnished with green onion and fresh roasted jalapeño pepper. This item may be served raw or undercooked based on your
Steak Picado
A traditional favorite. Tender chunks of beef sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and spicy peppers. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Carnitas Uruapan
We slow-cook our pork carnitas for hours until they are melt-in-your-mouth tender and juicy. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and refried beans
Seafood
Salmon
Grilled salmon sautéed with lemon garlic butter. Served with azafran rice and fresh sautéed vegetables
Camarones Mojo De Ajo
Plump shrimp sautéed in garlic butter and onions. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomato, and avocado
Camarones Rancheros
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with tomatillo sauce, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Served with azafran rice
Tilapia
White fish filet sautéed with lemon butter sauce. Served with fresh sautéed seasonal vegetables and azafran rice
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp sautéed in onions, our blend of spices and hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Las Enchiladas
Miguel's Enchiladas
This enchilada sampler comes with five corn tortillas filled with cheese, refried beans, shredded chicken, ground beef, and shredded beef. Topped with red sauce and served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Enchiladas Rojas
Two corn tortillas stuffed and rolled with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken, ground beef, or shredded beef carnitas. Topped with shredded lettuce and red sauce. Served with sour cream, guacamole, Mexican rice, and refried beans
Enchiladas Verdes
Three shredded chicken enchiladas smothered in salsa Verde and queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole on the side. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Enchiladas De Camaron
A pair of enchiladas stuffed with succulent shrimp sautéed in with tomatoes, onions, and cilantro; topped with queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado slices. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Lunch Specials
Fajitas Chiquitas
A new twist! Your choice of grilled steak or chicken with sliced red and white onions and mixed bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Huevos Con Jamon
Scrambled eggs with ham, served with Mexican rice and refried beans, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Chilaquiles Chilangos
Corn tortillas, and your choice of salsa roja or salsa Verde, topped with sour cream, onions, and queso fresco. Served with refried beans
Pollo en Salsa Fresca
Grilled chicken breast marinated in garlic, olive oil, and seasonings. Served with fresh sautéed vegetables and azafran rice
Taco Salad*
Large flour tortilla fried into a tostada shell seated on refried beans. Topped with crispy greens, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce, cheese, and your choice of dressing
Combo 1 Lunch
Combo 2 Lunch
Combo 3 Lunch
Tilapia Cancun
White fish filet sautéed with a lemon garlic butter sauce. Served with fresh sautéed seasonal vegetables and azafran rice
Pollo Con Arroz
Plump chicken breast sliced and served with sautéed mushrooms, and onions in a chile con queso sauce. Served over a bed of Mexican rice
Huevos con Chorizo
Two eggs scrambled with Mexican sausage
Big Bertha's Burrito*
A large flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, mixed shredded cheese, Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and your choice of meat: ground beef, chicken, shredded beef, or pork green chile. Smothered with red sauce and topped with shredded cheese and lettuce
Ala Carte
Side Enchilada
Each
Side Taco
Each
Side Burrito
Each
Side Chile Relleno
Side Crispy Relleno
Side Chimi
SideTostada
Each
Side Tamale
Shredded chicken
Chiles Toreados
Two fried jalapeño peppers with our special black salsa
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Rice Azafran
Side Shrd Cheese
Side Beans
Side Green Chile
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Guacamole
Side Queso Dip
32 oz
Side Rice
Side Rice & Beans
Side Sauces and Salsas
Each
Side Shrimp
Side Steak
Side Sour Cream
Side Tortillas
3 pieces
L Sour Cream
L Guaca
Lunch Deluxe
Side Delux
Side Fries
Desserts
Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream covered with crispy cornflakes, sweetened with cinnamon and sugar, and then flash-fried. Topped with caramel, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, cinnamon crisps, honey, and a cherry
Flan
Traditional egg custard, with whipped cream and a cherry
Brownie
The best brownie recipe! With crispy edges, fudgy middles, and rich chocolate flavor. Served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry
Sopapilla
Lightly fried pastries sweetened with sugar and cinnamon. Served with whipped cream, honey, and a cherry
Churros
A Mexican classic. Deep-fried pastry stuffed with Bavarian cream then sweetened with cinnamon and sugar, served with ice cream, caramel sauce, and cherry
Kids Menu
Kids Taco
Choose between a soft or crispy taco with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef, or ground beef. Topped with chopped tomato and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Kid Macaroni & Cheese
Every child's favorite!
Kids Chesse Quesadilla
Served with fries
Kid Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans and cheese, chicken, shredded beef or ground beef. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Kid Cheese Enchilada
Topped with enchilada sauce and accompanied with Mexican rice and refried beans
Kids Nachos
Tortilla corn chips piled with refried beans and mixed shredded cheese
Kid Chicken Strips
Breaded and fried chicken strips with one side of your choice of black beans, Mexican rice, or fries
Party Size
Beverages
Beverages
Coffee Drinks
Miguel's Coffee
St Brendan's Irish cream, Cafe L***** coffee liqueur, fresh hot coffee with whipped cream
Mexican Coffee
1800 reposado tequila, Cafe L***** coffee liqueur, fresh hot coffee with whipped cream
Cookie Dough Coffee
Dough ball cookie dough whiskey, St. Brendan's Irish cream, fresh hot coffee with whipped cream