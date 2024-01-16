Miguels Point Loma - NEW 2912 Shelter Island Drive
Bar
Liquor-M
- Well Vodka$8.00
- 3 Olives Rose$9.00
- Absolut$11.00
- Absolut Citron$10.00
- Belvedere$12.00
- Chopin$12.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Pau Maui$10.00
- Svedka Raspberry$9.00
- Titos$11.50
- Bacardi Silver$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Cruzan Coconut$9.00
- Cruzan Raspberry$9.00
- Mt Gay Eclipse$10.00
- Myers$10.00
- Trader Vics$9.00
- Well Rum$8.00
- Beefeater$9.50
- Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- Botanist$12.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Miles$8.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Well Gin$8.00
- Basil Haydens$14.00
- Blantons Single$16.00
- Bulleit Rye$12.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Jack Daniels$11.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Makers Mark$12.00
- Old Forester$9.50
- Tullamore Dew$11.00
- Well Whiskey$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Chivas Regal 18Yr$12.50
- Glenfiddich$13.00
- Glenlivet$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$13.00
- Macallan 12yr$17.00
- Macallan 18yr$70.00
- Old Overholt$9.00
- Well Scotch$8.00
- Casamigos Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado$16.50
- Clase Azul Reposado$27.00
- Cuervo Reserva de la Familia$31.00
- Cuervo Tradicional Silver$9.00
- Don Julio 1942$31.00
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- El Jimador Reposado$10.00
- El Jimador Silver$10.00
- Herradura Silver$10.00
- Hornitos Cristalino$11.00
- Los Vecinos$11.00
- Patron Anejo$15.00
- Patron Silver$13.00
- Well Tequila$8.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$13.50
- Baileys$13.75
- Benedictine$13.50
- Brandy$12.00
- Campari$13.75
- Cointreau$13.00
- Creme de Coco$6.00
- Cuarenta y Tres$13.00
- Dry Vermouth$7.00
- Frangelico$15.00
- Grand Marnier$18.00
- Jager$13.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Sambuca$13.75
- St. Germain$13.00
- Sweet Vermouth$7.00
- Tia Maria$13.75
- Tuaca$13.75
Cocktails-M
- Aperol Spritz$16.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Bourbon Peach Smash$14.00
- Brigantine Marg$13.50
- Brigantine Mojito$12.00
- Chocolate Martini$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
- Cucumber Jalapeno Marg$15.00
- Kamikazi$9.00
- Kir Royale$10.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Moscow Mule$12.50
- Passion Fruit Marg$13.00
- Perfect Marg$16.00
- Pina Colada$15.00
- Pomegranate Sangria$12.00
- Prosecco Lavendar Sour$13.00
- Raspberry Mojito$13.00
- Rye Old Fashioned$16.00
- Skinny Margarita$15.00
- Spa Day$13.00
- Strawberry Marg$12.00
- Strawberry Rose Lemonade$13.00
- Tequilla Sunrise$9.00
- Trader Morts Mai Tai$14.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Yuzu Citrus Martini$15.00
Beer-M
- 16oz Alesmith .394$8.25
- 16oz Brig Blonde$8.25
- 16oz Ketch Alta Mar$8.25
- 16oz Stone Buenaveza Lager$8.00
- 16oz Noble Ale Works IPA$8.75
- 16oz Societe Hazy IPA$9.75
- 16oz Strauss Oktoberfest$8.50
- 16oz Firestone Walker Orange Wheat$9.25
- 10oz Juneshine Hard Kombucha$7.25
- BTL Alesmith Nut Brown$8.50
- BTL Buckler$5.75
- BTL Blue Moon$8.50
- BTL Corona$7.25
- BTL Modelo Especial$7.25
- Can Pizza Port Chronic$8.75
- Can Ketch Seltzer$8.00
Wine-M
- Corkage Fee$20.00
- 6oz Bianchi Cabernet$13.50
- 6oz Bianchi Pinot Noir$15.00
- 6oz Brigantine Pinot GL$11.00
- 6oz Catena GL$11.50
- 6oz Daou Cab GL$15.00
- 6oz Gott Pinot Noir$13.00
- 6oz Hess cab GL$12.00
- 6oz Joel Gott Cab GL$13.00
- 6oz La Crema Pinot Noir$12.50
- 6oz La Crema Rose of Pinot$11.00
- 6oz Ponzi GL$20.00
- 6oz Rutherford Ranch GL$20.00
- 6oz Ryder GL$10.00
- 6oz St. Francis Cabernet$14.00
- 6oz St. Francis Pinot$15.50
- 6oz The Pessimist GL$14.00
- 6oz Tobin James GL$14.50
- 6oz Trinitas GL$20.00
- GL Red Wine$8.00
- BTL Bianchi Cabernet$51.00
- BTL Bianchi Pinot Noir$57.00
- BTL Brigantine PN$44.00
- BTL Catena Malbec$43.00
- BTL Crossbarn PN$95.00
- BTL Daou Cab$57.00
- BTL Duckhorn Merlot$116.00
- BTL Far Niente Cab$235.00
- BTL Goldeneye PN$120.00
- BTL Hess Allomi Cab$100.00
- BTL Hess Mav Cab$45.00
- BTL Joel Gott Cab$49.00
- BTL Joel Gott Pinot Noir$49.00
- BTL Kenwood PN$54.00
- BTL La Crema Pinot Noir$47.00
- BTL La Crema Rose of Pinot$41.00
- BTL Markham Merlot$72.00
- BTL Orin Swift Machete Blend$110.00
- BTL Ponzi PN$77.00
- BTL Rutherford Ranch Cab$77.00
- BTL Ryder Merlot$40.00
- BTL Silver Oak Cab$160.00
- BTL St. Francis Cabernet$53.00
- BTL St. Francis Pinot$59.00
- BTL Stag's Leap Blend$80.00
- BTL Stag's Leap Sirah$95.00
- BTL The Pessimist Blend$53.00
- BTL Tobin James Zin$55.00
- BTL Trinitas Blend$77.00
- 6 oz Bieler Rose GL$11.00
- 6oz Bianchi Chardonnay$11.00
- 6oz Bianchi Sauv Blanc$9.50
- 6oz Brigantine Chard. GL$11.00
- 6oz Craggy Range SB GL$15.00
- 6oz Daou Chard GL$13.00
- 6oz Daou SB GL$12.50
- 6oz Decoy Chard$12.00
- 6oz Decoy Sauv Blanc$11.50
- 6oz Echo Bay SB GL$11.00
- 6oz Garzon GL$11.50
- 6oz Gott Chardonnay$10.50
- 6oz Gott Sauv Blanc$10.50
- 6oz Hess Chard GL$12.00
- 6oz La Crema Chardonnay GL$12.00
- 6oz La Crema Pinot Gris GL$11.50
- 6oz Mezzacorona PG GL$12.00
- 6oz Seaglass Riesling GL$10.00
- 6oz Sonoma-Cutrer Chard. GL$15.00
- 6oz St. Francis Chardonnay$12.00
- 6oz St. Francis Sauv Blanc$12.00
- 6oz Textbook SB GL$13.50
- 6oz Trimbach PB GL$14.00
- 6oz ZD Chard GL$20.00
- GL White Wine$8.00
- BTL Bieler Rose$41.00
- BTL Brigantine Chard$44.00
- BTL Cakebread Chard$110.00
- BTL Craggy Range$57.00
- BTL Echo Bay Sauv Blanc$44.00
- BTL Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc$47.00
- BTL Garzon$43.00
- BTL Gott Chard$39.00
- BTL Gott Sauv Blanc$39.00
- BTL Joel Gott Chardonnay$39.00
- BTL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc$39.00
- BTL La Crema Chardonnay$45.00
- BTL La Crema Pinot Gris$43.00
- BTL Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio$48.00
- BTL Michael David Chard$48.00
- BTL Michael David Sauv Blanc$40.00
- BTL Rodney Strong Chard$52.00
- BTL Seaglass Riesling$37.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chard$60.00
- BTL St. Francis Chardonnay$45.00
- BTL St. Francis Sauv Blanc$45.00
- BTL Textbook Sauv Blanc$51.00
- BTL Trimbach Pinot Blanc$53.00
- BTL ZD Chard$77.00
- 6oz Bouvet GL$10.00
- 6oz La Marca Prosecco$12.00
- 6oz Mimosa$7.25
- 6oz Wycliff$7.50
- Split Chandon Brut$14.00
- BTL Avissi Prosecco$39.00
- BTL Bouvet$37.00
- BTL Kenwood Brut$36.00
- BTL La Marca Prosecco$45.00
- BTL Louis Roederer$112.00
- BTL Piper Sonoma Blanc$20.00
- BTL Santa Margherita Prosecco$65.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot$150.00
- BTL Wycliff$36.00
NA Beverages-M
- Soda Refill
- Apple Juice$4.25
- Arnold Palmer$4.25
- Carmen Miranda$6.00
- Coffee$3.25
- Cranberry Juice$4.25
- Diet Dr. Pepper$4.25
- Diet Pepsi$4.25
- Dr. Pepper$4.25
- Evian 750$7.00
- Ginger Ale$4.25
- Ginger Beer$4.25
- Grapefruit Juice$4.25
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Kids Milk/Juice$2.00
- Kids Soda$2.00
- Lemonade$4.25
- Mango Tea$4.00
- Milk$4.25
- Orange Crush$4.25
- Orange Juice$4.25
- Pellegrino$7.00
- Pepsi$4.25
- Pineapple Juice$4.25
- Raspberry Tea$4.00
- Red Bull$6.00
- Root Beer$4.25
- Roy Rogers$4.25
- Shirley Temple$4.25
- Sierra Mist$4.25
- Soda Water$4.25
- Tea$4.25
- Tomato Juice$4.25
- Tonic$4.25
- Topo Chico 750ml$8.00
- Virgin Daiquiri$6.00
- Virgin Marg$6.00
- Virgin Mary$6.00
- Virgin Mojito$6.00
- Virgin Stawberry Daiquiri$6.00
- Virgin Strawberry Marg$6.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$6.00
Margs-M
- Blackberry Marg$15.00
- Coco Pina Marg$13.00
- Cucumber Jalapeno Marg$15.00
- El Machete$16.00
- Guava Marg$15.00
- Mango Chamoy Marg$15.00
- Marg De La Fuente$12.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Passion Fruit Marg$13.00
- Portside Perfect Marg$16.00
- Skinny Margarita$15.00
- Spicy Watermelon Marg$14.00
- Strawberry Marg$12.00
- Ultimate Marg$14.00
Food
Starters
- Ahi Tuna Tostaditas$18.00
- Calamari Strips$16.00
- Camarones Coctel$17.00
- Ceviche$16.00
- Ceviche Loco$19.00
- Empanadas Picadillo$15.00
- Flautas de Carnitas y Queso$16.00
- Guacamole$13.00
- Mexico City-Style Quesadilla$18.00
- Miguel's Flatbread$14.00
- Miguel's Nachos$15.00
- Miguel's Sampler$27.00
- Miguel's Taquitos$15.00
- Quesadilla$7.00
- Queso Fundido Mar y Tierra$17.00
- Traditional Sopes$16.00
Soups & Salads
Dinners
Fajitas
Enchiladas & Burritos
Combos
House Plates
Tacos
- 1 Longanisa Taco$8.00
- 2 Longanisa Tacos$16.00
- Longanisa Taco Plate$19.00
- 1 Carne Asada Taco$9.00
- 2 Carne Asada Tacos$18.00
- Carne Asada Taco Plate$21.00
- 1 Pork Belly Taco$8.50
- 2 Pork Belly Tacos$17.00
- Pork Belly Taco Plate$20.00
- 1 Taco al Carbon$10.50
- 2 Tacos al Carbon$21.00
- Tacos al Carbon$24.00
- 1 Chicken Mole Taco$8.00
- 2 Chicken Mole Tacos$16.00
- Chicken Moles Taco Plate$19.00
- 1 Fish Taco$7.50
- 2 Fish Tacos$15.00
- Fish Taco Plate$19.00
- 1 Swordfish Taco$8.50
- 2 Swordfish Tacos$17.00
- Swordfish Taco Plate$21.00
- 1 Norteno Taco$8.00
- 2 Norteno Tacos$16.00
- Tacos Norteno Plate$19.00
- 1 Ensenada Shrimp Taco$9.00
- 2 Ensenada Shrimp Tacos$18.00
- Ensenada Shrimp Taco Plate$21.00
- 1 Ahi Tuna Taco$9.00
- 2 Ahi Tuna Tacos$18.00
- Ahi Tuna Taco Plate$21.00
- 1 Adobada Taco$8.00
- 2 Adobada Tacos$16.00
- Adobada Taco Plate$19.00
- 1 Baja Taco de Pulpo$9.00
- 2 Baja Tacos de Pulpo$18.00
- Baja Tacos de Pulpo Plate$21.00
- 1 Taco of the Month$7.50
- 2 Tacos of the Month$17.00
- Taco of the Month Plate$20.00
- Los Tres Amigos$26.00
Dessert
Kids
Ala Carte
Ala Tacos
Ala Tostada
Ala Burrito
Ala Enchilada
Ala Carte
Sides
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Beans$2.75
- Side Cheese$1.00
- Side Chiles Toreadoes$2.75
- Side Corn Tortilla$1.75
- Side Flour Tortilla$1.75
- Side Fries$3.25
- Side Fruit$3.25
- Side Garlic Bread$2.75
- Side Guac$4.00
- Side Rice$2.75
- Side Rice & Beans$4.00
- Side Salsa Fresca$4.00
- Side Sour Cream$1.25
- Side Veggies$3.25
- Small Side Cheese
- Small Side Guac$2.25
Brunch
B-Food
- Avocado Omelet$18.00
- Breakfast Burrito$17.00
- Breakfast Jalisco$20.00
- Chilaquiles con Huevos$18.00
- Chorizo con Heuvos$17.00
- Coco French Toast$20.00
- Huevos Rancheros$17.00
- Machaca con Huevos$17.00
- Pozole Rojo$13.00
- Shrimp Omelet$20.00
- Skirt Steak Skillet$20.00
- Sopes Divorciados$17.00
- Vegetable Mollete$17.00
- Kids Brunch$10.00
B-Sides
Happy Hour
HH Draft
- 10oz Bambucha Guava$7.00
- 10oz Dos Desperados DIPA$6.75
- 10oz Ketch Anchor Down IPA$8.00
- 16oz 2 Towns Ciderhouse$9.00
- 16oz Ketch & Release IPA$9.00
- 16oz Ketch Clear Conditions$6.00
- 16oz Ketch Cold IPA$9.00
- 16oz Ketch Dropkick Stout$8.75
- 16oz Ketch Golden Haze Blonde$8.50
- 16oz Ketch Hazy Conditions$9.00
- 16oz Ketch IPA$7.00
- 16oz Ketch Kamakura$8.25
- 16oz Ketch Kolsch$8.25
- 16oz Ketch Oktoberfest$8.75
- 16oz Ketch Pilsner$8.25
- 16oz Pizza Port Sharkbite$8.00