Miharu Ice Cream LLC 1951 Telegraph Avenue


Scoops

Single Scoop

$5.00

Double Scoop

$8.00

Pints

Vanilla Bean

$13.50
Dark Milk Chocolate

$13.50
Cookie Milk & Cookies

$13.50
Breakfast Brownies

$13.50
Lychee w/ Raspberry Rose Swirl

$13.50
Lemon w/ Berry Lavender Swirl (v)

$13.50
Strawberry

$13.50

Cookie Butter w/ Strawberry Swirl

$13.50
Hop Along Honey

$13.50
Banana Nut

$13.50
Blueberry Mint Sorbet

$13.50
Shrikhand

$13.50
Salted Butter

$13.50

Oolong w/ Marmalade

$13.50
Matcha-ta

$13.50
Qahwa

$13.50

Sundaes

your choice of 2 scoops & 2 toppings w/ whipped cream!
Banana Split

$12.75

brûléed banana & w/ dark milk chocolate, vanilla bean and lychee ice cream, & whipped cream, berry sauce, hot fudge and butter toffee peanuts

Create Your Own Sundae

$9.00

Toppings

Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Salted Caramel Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Butter Sauce

$1.00

Rainbow Sprinkles

$1.00

Chocolate Sprinkles

$1.00

Sliced Almonds

$1.00

Butter Toffee Peanuts

$1.00

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Berry Sauce

$1.00