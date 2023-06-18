Miharu Ice Cream LLC 1951 Telegraph Avenue
Pints
Vanilla Bean
$13.50
Dark Milk Chocolate
$13.50
Cookie Milk & Cookies
$13.50
Breakfast Brownies
$13.50
Lychee w/ Raspberry Rose Swirl
$13.50
Lemon w/ Berry Lavender Swirl (v)
$13.50
Strawberry
$13.50
Cookie Butter w/ Strawberry Swirl
$13.50
Hop Along Honey
$13.50
Banana Nut
$13.50
Blueberry Mint Sorbet
$13.50
Shrikhand
$13.50
Salted Butter
$13.50
Oolong w/ Marmalade
$13.50
Matcha-ta
$13.50
Qahwa
$13.50
Sundaes
your choice of 2 scoops & 2 toppings w/ whipped cream!
Miharu Ice Cream LLC Location and Ordering Hours
(510) 922-8385
1951 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA 94612
Closed • Opens Sunday at 1PM