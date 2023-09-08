Popular Items

BABY PLATE

BABY PLATE

$4.95

Rice, beans, and shredded cheese

BEVERAGES

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$3.25+

Dr. Pepper

$3.25+

Ice Tea

$3.25+

Lemonade (free refill)

$4.99+

Mountain Dew

$3.25+

Orange Crush

$3.25+

Pepsi

$3.25+

Root Beer

$3.25+

Sierra Mist

$3.25+

Water

$0.55

Red Bull

$5.50

Milk Shakes

Milk Shake

$6.59+

Freeze

Orange

$7.69+

Pepsi

$7.69+

Root Beer

$7.69+

Sundaes

Chocolate

$3.29

Salted Caramel

$3.29

Strawberry

$3.29

Vanilla

$3.29

BAR TENDER SHOT

SINGLE BARTENDER SHOT

$7.70

DBL BARTENDER SHOT

$9.90

HAPPY HOUR 4-6

DOMESTIC

$4.40+

IMPORT

$5.50+

MARGI HOUSE

$7.70+

MARGI HOUSE FLOAT

$8.80+

kiosk/ online ordering

BURGER COMBOS

GRANDE' BURGER COMBO (ORIGINAL)

$17.11

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Sauce

$19.31

Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes

$21.73

Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, and bacon.

$22.94

Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, and avocado

$21.73

BBQ, onion rings, cheddar cheese.

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER COMBO

$23.95
$21.73

Sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, pulled pork, and choice of cheese.

$19.31

Mayo, mound of mushrooms, swiss cheese.

$21.73

Chipotle sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, jalapeno's and habanero cheese. HOT!!!

KING OLIVE COMBO

$20.52

Tribute to Ron's Drive In Olive Burger. Mound of Green Olives, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, and choice of cheese.

PUPPY PATTY

$5.45

PLAIN PATTY FOR A DOG!

1/4 # CHEESE BURGER

$6.59

1/4 POUND CHEESE BURGER WITH ALL THE TRIMINGS .

SANDWICH COMBO

$21.73

Mayo, lettuc, and tomato on a ciabatta roll

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO

$21.73

Fried Chicken Strips, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a ciabatta roll

$21.73

Mayo, lettuc, and tomato on a ciabatta roll and choice of cheese

$20.52

Tri tip on a ciabatta roll and choice of cheese

$22.94

Chipotle sauce, lettuc, tomato, grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese on a ciabatta roll

$13.15

Two 1/4 pound patty's with grilled onions, and your choice of cheese.

BBQ PORK SAND COMBO

$21.73

MEXICAN SPECIALS

$20.35

Chunks of pork in green sauce, served with rice and beans. Is served burrito style or a flour tortilla on the side

$19.31

Grilled flour tortila, melted shredded cheese, choice of meat, sour cream, tomato, and lettuc

$6.05
$19.31

Bed of chips, melted shredded cheese, choice of meat, nacho cheese, sour cream, gauc, and tomato

$14.25

16 oz bowl of chili verde, with or without rice (rice wont be placed on the side), shredded cheese, and a flour tortilla on the side.

$19.31

Bed of chips, choice of meat, lettuc, shredded cheese, red sauce, sour cream, and tomato

$19.31

Ground beef, chili verde rolled into a burrito smothered in enchalada sauce and chilie verde sauce, covered in melted shredded cheese, and topped with sour cream and diced tomato

$13.48

1 item served with rice and beans

$14.58

2 items served with rice and beans

$14.85

3 Taquitos, rice, beans with melted shredded cheese, sour cream, and gauc

$22.94

Corn tostada base with refried beans, nacho cheese, and sour cream. Second layer flour tortilla with melted shredded cheese, ground beef and enchilada sauce. Top layer is corn tostada with Chili Verde and melted shredded cheese topped with tomatoes.

TOSTADA VERDE

$19.31

Flour Tostada with layer of refried beans, Chili Verde, melted shredded cheese, topped with tomato slices, avocado slices, and guacamole.

BURRITOS

$12.10

Choice of meat, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guac, shredded cheese, onions, cilantro, and hot or mild sauce

$3.62

Refried beans, shredded cheese, and red sauce

TRI TIP BURRITO

$9.89

Tri tip and grilled onions wrapped in a flour tortilla

BEAN & RICE BURRITO

$5.49

1lb burrito with Rice, refried beans, shredded cheese, onions, cilantro, and hot or mild sauce

$9.89

Chili verde and shredded cheese

$12.09

Chili verde burrito and smothered with more chili verde and melted shredded cheese on top

$4.72

Ground Beef, shredded cheese, and red sauce

$5.82

Ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and mild red sauce.

TACOS

$6.59

American cheese, ground beef, lettuce, with parmesan cheese on the outside. MUST BE ORDERED IN PAIRS.

CARNITAS TACOS (2)

$10.88

Carnita's, lettuc, shredded cheese, and red sauce

$13.04

Grilled or Battered fished, chipotle sauce, cabbage mix, onions and cilantro

$13.04

Shrimp, chipotle sauce, cabbage mix, onions and cilantro

$7.43

Healthy amount of carnitas, onions, cilantro, hot or mild sauce

$8.24

guac, choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot or mild sauce

$10.88

3 street taco sliders ( onion, cilantro, (hot or mild sauce)) served with rice and beans.

CHILI SPECIALS

$8.46

16oz Chili, cheese, onions

$10.88

Open face chili burger with shredded cheese and onions

$9.67

Bed of French Fries, Chili, cheese, onions

$7.25

Chili, nacho cheese, onions

$9.67

Chili, cheese, onions

CHICKEN & FISH

$14.58
$6.59

2 piece chicken strip and fries

$20.56

WINGS 1.00 each pic your flavor

$1.00

WINGS (1 SINGLE)

$1.00Out of stock

CHIPS, TOTS, & FRIES

$4.83
$6.04
$4.83
$6.04
$10.95

Refried beans, choice of meat, Nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes

$10.95

Refried beans, choice of meat, Nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes

$4.83

NACHO CHEESE

$3.61+
$4.83+
$10.99

KIDS MENU

$6.05
CORN DOG

CORN DOG

$3.62
$6.59

2 piece chicken strip and fries

SIDES

NACHO CHEESE

$3.61+
$4.83+

SOUR CREAM

$0.98+
$13.48

Shredded chicken inside corn tortillas hand rolled and deep fried. 6 to an order with a generous amount of hand made guacamole.

TAQUITOS (3)

$6.59
$6.05

SUPER NACHO

$7.25

A bed of chips, loaded with Nacho Cheese and Refried Beans. An old favorite that we brought back.

$6.04

REFRIED BEANS

$4.68+

RICE

$4.68+

MILD SALSA

$5.49+

PICO SALSA

$7.98+

Milk Shakes

Milk Shake

$6.59+

Hats

Grande Burger hat

$16.50

GB hat

$16.50

FJB HAT

$22.00

TACO XMAS HAT

$22.00

St Patty Day Special

CORNED BEEF DINNER

$16.50
$16.50

Corned beef, sour croute, swiss cheese, and thousand island.

