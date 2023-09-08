Mike's Grande Burger
BEVERAGES
Soda
Milk Shakes
BAR TENDER SHOT
kiosk/ online ordering
BURGER COMBOS
GRANDE' BURGER COMBO (ORIGINAL)
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Sauce
CB COMBO
Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes
BACON CB COMBO
Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, and bacon.
AVO BURGER COMBO
Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, and avocado
WESTERN BACON COMBO
BBQ, onion rings, cheddar cheese.
DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER COMBO
GUIDO COMBO
Sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, pulled pork, and choice of cheese.
MUSHROOM SWISS COMBO
Mayo, mound of mushrooms, swiss cheese.
FIREHOUSE COMBO
Chipotle sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes, jalapeno's and habanero cheese. HOT!!!
KING OLIVE COMBO
Tribute to Ron's Drive In Olive Burger. Mound of Green Olives, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, and choice of cheese.
PUPPY PATTY
PLAIN PATTY FOR A DOG!
1/4 # CHEESE BURGER
1/4 POUND CHEESE BURGER WITH ALL THE TRIMINGS .
SANDWICH COMBO
CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO
Mayo, lettuc, and tomato on a ciabatta roll
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH COMBO
Fried Chicken Strips, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a ciabatta roll
TRI TIP SANDWICH COMBO
Mayo, lettuc, and tomato on a ciabatta roll and choice of cheese
FRENCH DIP COMBO
Tri tip on a ciabatta roll and choice of cheese
TIJUANA CHICKEN
Chipotle sauce, lettuc, tomato, grilled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese on a ciabatta roll
PATTY MELT
Two 1/4 pound patty's with grilled onions, and your choice of cheese.
BBQ PORK SAND COMBO
MEXICAN SPECIALS
CHILI VERDE DINNER
Chunks of pork in green sauce, served with rice and beans. Is served burrito style or a flour tortilla on the side
STUFFED QUESADILLA
Grilled flour tortila, melted shredded cheese, choice of meat, sour cream, tomato, and lettuc
CHEESE QUESADILLA
NACHO GRANDE
Bed of chips, melted shredded cheese, choice of meat, nacho cheese, sour cream, gauc, and tomato
VERDE BOWL
16 oz bowl of chili verde, with or without rice (rice wont be placed on the side), shredded cheese, and a flour tortilla on the side.
TACO SALAD
Bed of chips, choice of meat, lettuc, shredded cheese, red sauce, sour cream, and tomato
LP BURRITO
Ground beef, chili verde rolled into a burrito smothered in enchalada sauce and chilie verde sauce, covered in melted shredded cheese, and topped with sour cream and diced tomato
LUNCH Plate (1 Item)
1 item served with rice and beans
DINNER PLATE (2 Item)
2 items served with rice and beans
TAQUITO LUNCH
3 Taquitos, rice, beans with melted shredded cheese, sour cream, and gauc
MEXICAN PIZZA
Corn tostada base with refried beans, nacho cheese, and sour cream. Second layer flour tortilla with melted shredded cheese, ground beef and enchilada sauce. Top layer is corn tostada with Chili Verde and melted shredded cheese topped with tomatoes.
TOSTADA VERDE
Flour Tostada with layer of refried beans, Chili Verde, melted shredded cheese, topped with tomato slices, avocado slices, and guacamole.
BURRITOS
BURRITO GRANDE
Choice of meat, rice, refried beans, sour cream, guac, shredded cheese, onions, cilantro, and hot or mild sauce
BEAN BURRITO
Refried beans, shredded cheese, and red sauce
TRI TIP BURRITO
Tri tip and grilled onions wrapped in a flour tortilla
BEAN & RICE BURRITO
1lb burrito with Rice, refried beans, shredded cheese, onions, cilantro, and hot or mild sauce
CHILI VERDE BUR (HAND HELD)
Chili verde and shredded cheese
CHILI VERDE BURRITO PLATE
Chili verde burrito and smothered with more chili verde and melted shredded cheese on top
BEEF BURRITO
Ground Beef, shredded cheese, and red sauce
SUPER COMBO BURRITO
Ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and mild red sauce.
TACOS
TACO ( Original)
American cheese, choice of meat, lettuc, tomato, and red sauce
TACO's (TUES) (2)
American cheese, ground beef, lettuce, with parmesan cheese on the outside. MUST BE ORDERED IN PAIRS.
CARNITAS TACOS (2)
Carnita's, lettuc, shredded cheese, and red sauce
FISH TACOS
Grilled or Battered fished, chipotle sauce, cabbage mix, onions and cilantro
SHRIMP TACOS
Shrimp, chipotle sauce, cabbage mix, onions and cilantro
PORK BUTT TACO
Healthy amount of carnitas, onions, cilantro, hot or mild sauce
TACO SLIDERS (3)
guac, choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and hot or mild sauce
STREET TACO DINNER (3)
3 street taco sliders ( onion, cilantro, (hot or mild sauce)) served with rice and beans.
CHILI SPECIALS
CHICKEN & FISH
CHIPS, TOTS, & FRIES
FRIES
GARLIC FRIES
TOTS
GARLIC TOTS
ASADA TOTS
Refried beans, choice of meat, Nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes
ASADA FRIES
Refried beans, choice of meat, Nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes
CHIPS
NACHO CHEESE
GAUCAMOLE
BIG BAG OF CHIPS
KIDS MENU
SIDES
NACHO CHEESE
GAUCAMOLE
SOUR CREAM
TAQUITOS (6)
Shredded chicken inside corn tortillas hand rolled and deep fried. 6 to an order with a generous amount of hand made guacamole.
TAQUITOS (3)
KORN BURRITOS (3)
SUPER NACHO
A bed of chips, loaded with Nacho Cheese and Refried Beans. An old favorite that we brought back.