Mike's Italian Beef 8001 Mackenzie Road
Popular Items
French Fries
Battered French Fries. Seasoned with fresh chopped garlic, parmesan, parsley and salt and pepper. Options include cheese fries and chili cheese fries.
Italian Beef
Our signature Italian beef on a hoagie roll, with hot giardiniera or sweet bell peppers. dipped or undipped.
Mike's Double Cheeseburger
Two 4 oz patties, smashed. caramelized onions, with choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. choice of cheese.
Menu
Sandwiches
Italian Beef
Our signature Italian beef on a hoagie roll, with hot giardiniera or sweet bell peppers. dipped or undipped.
Monster Italian Beef
Loaded up with our signature Italian Beef, giardiniera, sport peppers, jalapenos. dipped or undipped.
Chicken Ranch Cheesesteak
Mouthwatering chicken served on a hoagie roll, with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and ranch.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced beef, served on a hoagie with onions and provolone cheese.
Reuben
Made in house Corned Beef. on Marbled Rye, served with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing.
Roast Beef and Cheddar
Our signature Italian Beef with Cheddar cheese sauce.
Crispy Hot Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and fried chicken patty, tossed in Buffalo or Nashville Hot sauce. comes with melted pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo.
STL Cheesesteak
Beef or Chicken with provolone cheese, caramelized onion, peppers and mushrooms
Chicago Cheesesteak
Beef or Chicken with hot giardiniera, sport peppers and pepperjack cheese
Mike's Cheesesteak
Beef or Chicken with caramelized onions, jalapeno and pepperjack cheese
Mike's Chopped Cheese
Two Burger patties, chopped up with cheddar cheese and a sprinkle of Cajun seasoning. Served on a hoagie
Jalapeño Chopped Cheese
Two burger patties, chopped up with pepperjack cheese, jalapeño and Cajun seasoning, served on a hoagie
Onion and Mushroom Chopped Cheese
Two burger patties, chopped up with provolone cheese, caramelized onion, mushrooms and Cajun seasoning. Served on a hoagie
Hot Dogs
Hot Dog
All Beef Hot dog. choice of conidments
Mac and Cheese Dog
All beef hot dog with Mac and Cheese.
Chili Cheese Dog
All beef hot dog, served with chili and cheddar cheese.
Chicago Dog
All beef hot dog, served on a poppy seed bun, with onions, mustard, pickle, sport pepper, tomato and that classic neon green relish.
New York Dog
All beef hot dog, served with caramelized onions, sauerkraut and mustard.
Coney Dog
All beef hot dog, served with chili , onion and mustard.
Burgers
Mike's Double Cheeseburger
Two 4 oz patties, smashed. caramelized onions, with choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. choice of cheese.
BBQ Burger
Two patties, smashed, with smokey BBQ sauce, two onion rings and cheddar cheese.
Mushroom Garlic and Swiss Burger
Two 4 oz patties, smashed. with garlic sauce, sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese.
Jalapeño Crunch Burger
Two Patties, smashed. With fried jalapeño, jalapeño aioli and pepperjack cheese. Choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Sides
French Fries
Battered French Fries. Seasoned with fresh chopped garlic, parmesan, parsley and salt and pepper. Options include cheese fries and chili cheese fries.
Onion Rings
Mac & Cheese
Creamy cheese sauce and elbow noodles
Chips
Assorted Lay's chips
Arincini Balls
3 deep fried risotto balls, filled with italian beef and giardiniera
Tater Tots
Tater Tots topped with sour cream or chipotle sour cream, parmesan and chives.