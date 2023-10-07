Mikes Underground
PIZZA
Cheese Steak
Shaved dry aged ribeye with American Cheese, red & yellow peppers, onions, spicy cherry peppers & may
Clam Pie
Breadcrumb, garlic
Clams Casino
Bacon, breadcrumb, peppers & onions
Detroit
White cheddar, provolone, mozzarella, 2 stripes of sauce added after it is baked. 6 slices
Detroit Fondue
Gorgonzola fondue, bourbon bacon tomato jam
Funghi
Portobello, Shittake, Oyster mushrooms, drizzled truffle infused porcini mushroom sauce
Grandma
Square, 12 slices
Margherita
Marinara Pie
No Cheese, 12 slices
Meatball Pie
Mike's Special
Sausage, meatball, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions & roasted peppers
Neapolitan
Pepperoni Pie
Pesto Pie
Crispy Pancetta, pesto, ricotta, fresh Pomodoro, locatelli chesse
Ricotta Pie
Ricotta & Mozzarella, no sauce
Sausage Pie
Shrimp Scampi
Toasted breadcrumb, fresh arugula (square-9 slices)
Sicilian
Square, 12 slices
Spinach & Artichoke
Steak Pizzaiola
Shaved dry aged ribeye, mushrooms, olives, peppers & onions, capes, garlic and fresh oregano, red sauce
Steakhouse Pie
Vegetable Pie
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, spinach
Vodka Round
Vodka Sicilian
Square, 12 slices
CALZONES
PIZZETTAS
PASTAS
BUCATINI AMATRICIANA
pancetta, onions, pecorino, tomato sauce
GARGANELLI
veal and sage ragu
LING RED CLAM SAUCE
LING WHITE CLAM SAUCE
ORECCHIETTE
sausage & broccoli rabe, garlic & olive oil, pecorino
PAPPARDELLE
porcini mushroom cream sauce drizzled with white truffle olive oil
PENNE NEW ORLEANS
blackened chicken breast, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, spicy cajun cream sauce
PENNE VODKA
SALADS
Beet Salad
Cesare Salad
Mike's House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, Gorgonzola, balsamic vinaigrette
Pear Salad
Mixed greens, carmaleized walnuts, bacon, Asiago, tomato, onion, sherry vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
iceburg lettuce, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, blue cheese dressing
APPS/ENTREES
Crabcake
Served with corn love
Fried Calamari
Mussels Luciana
White wine, garlic
Veal Chop Parm
Meatballs (3)
Meatballs w/Mozz Cheese (3)
Broccoli Rabe
Cream Spinach
Pint
Sweet Corn
Pint
Truffled Parm Pots
French Fries
Short Rib Dinner
Chicken Scarpariello
Roasted on the bone, sausage, peppers, onions, potatoes