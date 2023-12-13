Mike's York Road Tavern
Starters and Shareables
- Steak Bites$14.00
Tenderloin pieces seasoned and sauteed, served with mesquite ranch dressing
- Stingers$12.00
Mike's boneless, breaded chicken wings tossed in our buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese and celery
- Wings$14.00
Served your way
- Nacho Supreme$11.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with chili, tomatoes, scallions, and melted cheddar jack cheese Jalapeno's upon request
- Potato Skins$10.50
Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Bacon. Served with Sour Cream
- Loaded Fries$9.50
A heaping portion of Mike's seasoned fries with bacon and melted cheese
- Spinach Dip$11.00
A bubbly, hot dip made with three cheese, garlic, oinion and chopped spinach. Served with Tortilla chips, sour cream and Salsa
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$11.00
Chicken Breast, hot sauce and a blend of cheeses. Served with tortilla chips
- Jumbo Lump Crab Dip$13.00
A bubbly, hot blend of crab, sour cream, horseradish and creamy cheddar cheese, served with pita bread
- Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Mike's Chili and Chips$10.00
Hot and Spicy crock of homemade chili topped wiht Wisconsin cheddar cheese, served with tortilla chips for dipping
- Mediterranean Board$13.00
Fresh hummus, roasted red pepper pesto & feta cheese with vegetables, olive salad & pita bread
- Grilled Steamed or Fried Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
- Bavarian Pretzels$5.00
Two fresh Pretzels
- Munchie Platter$14.00
An assortment of Stingers, Potato Skins and Mozzarella Sticks
Sides
Soup/Salads
- Soup of the Day Cup$4.25
- Soup of the Day Bowl$6.50
- French Onion Soup$8.00
A Traditional Favorite
- House Side Salad$4.50
Iceberg lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, onion, tomatoes and croutons
- Mike's Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons in a traditional dressing
- Chopped Chicken Walnut Salad$13.00
Oven roasted chicken breast with copped romaine, walnuts and shredded carrots tossed in our honey mustard dressing
- Fiesta Salad$11.00
Avocado, roasted corn, & fresh pico de gallo over romaine lettuce with citrus vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine topped with pico del gallo, roasted corn, avocado & crispy tortilla strips with spicy ranch dressing
- Fiesta Shrimp Salad$12.00
Grilled Jumbo shrimp, roasted corn and fresh pico de gallo over romaine lettuce with citrus vinaigrette
- Wedge Salad$8.50
Iceberg lettuce, bacon bits, shaved red onions and cherry tomatoes with bleu cheese dressing
- Seasonal Green Salad$9.50
Fresh mozzarella and grape tomatoes in white balsamic vinaigrette
- Side Caesar$4.50
Quesadillas & Flatbreads
- South of the Border Quesadilla$12.50
Spicy Chicken and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla
- Veggie Quesadilla$11.50
Portobella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, asparagus, tomatoes and jack cheese in a sun-dried tomato tortilla
- Rustic Flatbread$11.00
Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized, onions, arugula, dried cranberries and smoked mozzarella on a crisp flatbread
- Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread$12.00
Fig jam and thin sliced prosciutto with mozzarella cheese, topped with arugula lightly tossed in truffle oil
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$11.00
Chicken breast tossed in hot sauce with shredded mozzarella cheese
- Crab Quesadilla$15.00
Crab, sour cream, cilantro and lime with monterey jack cheese
Sandwiches
- Cheese Steak$14.00
- Chicken Cheese Steak$14.00
- Bruschetta Chicken$13.00
- Buffalo Wrap$13.00
- Veggie Wrap$12.00
Portobella mushrooms, asparagus, roasted red pepers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce and monterey jack cheese in a sun-dried tomato tortilla
- Hawaiian Chicken Wrap$13.50
Boneless chicken tenders tossed in sweet and spicy chili sauc with shredded lettuce, monterey jack cheese and pinablle pico del gallo
- French Dip$15.00
Thinly sliced roast beef, horseradish mayo, provolone cheese, served on a hoagie roll & a side of au jus
- Reuben$13.00
Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing on grilled rye bread
- Corned Beef Special$13.00
Corned Beef, Cole slaw, swiss cheee, russian dressing on ry bread
- Turkey Sandwich$10.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Burgers
- Classic Burger$12.25
9 ounce Angus beef burger with american cheese, served with seasoned fries & pickles
- Mike's Super Burger$15.00
9 ounce angus beef burger with bacon, mushrooms, sauteed onions and Wisconsin cheddar cheese
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.25
9 ounce angus beef burger with mushrooms and swiss cheese
- Cowboy Burger$14.00
9 ounce beef burger with BBQ sauce, bacon, sauteed onions and wisconsin cheddar cheese
- Texas Burger$14.00
9 ounce beef burger with onion rings, hot sauce and peper jack cheese
Kids Menu
Entrees
- Mike's Steak$24.00
16 Ounce grilled seasoned choice ribeye steak, served with vegetable medley and homemade garlic mashed potatoes
- Baby Back Ribs Full Rack$29.50
Tender, spicy pork ribs char-broiled & served with seasoned fries
- Baby Back Ribs Half Rack$19.00
Tender, spicy pork ribs char-broiled & servied with seasoned fries
- Smothered Chicken$19.00
Grilled herb seasoned chicken breast topped with bacon, mushrooms, sauteed onions and monterey jack cheese. Served with homemade garlic mashed potatoes
- Chicken Marsala$20.00
Boneless breast of chicken sauteed in marsala wine with fresh mushrooms and shallots, served over linguine
- Vodka Penne$14.00
A favorite for years. Penne pasts tossed in a creamy tomato-vodka blush sauce, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$11.00
Homeade meatballs in marinara sauce served over linguine
- Pasta Lentils & mushrooms$13.00
Chickpea lentils and mushrooms served over linguine
- Tacos$9.00
Three beef or chicken tacos. Your choice hard or soft shell. Served with sliced lettuce, tomatoes, monterey cheese and sour cream on the side
- Open Faced Turkey$12.00
Turkey with old-time gravy and potatoes
- Jumbo Lumb Crab Cakes$24.00
Two homemade crab cakes served with vegetable medley and rice
- Fresh Atlantic Salmon$23.00
Broiled Atlantic salmon with honey mustard glaze served with rice vegetable medley
- Steamers or mussels$14.00
18 little neck clams or mussels, steamed in roasted garlic butter
- Fried or Steamed Calamari$9.50
Lightly seasoned fried calamari tossed with banana peppers and sweet peppers
- Shrimp and Spinach Scampi$16.00
Sauteed jumbo shrimp, spinach and bruschetta tomato served over linguine
- Fish and Chips$13.00
Hand battered and fried, served with seasoned fries