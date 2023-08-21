Mikey & Mel's Deli 8191 Maple Lawn Blvd
Breakfast
Signature Omelettes
Nova Eggs and Onions Omelette
Nova and Onions
GM Platter
Eggs Your Way
Make Your Own Omelette
Skirt Steak and Eggs
Healthy Choice Omelette
Veggies and avocados
Greek Omelette
Spinach, green peppers, tomato, onions and feta cheese
Spanish Omelette
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with tomato salsa
Western Omelette
Ham, green peppers and onions
Salami Omelette
Pastrami Omelette
Corned Beef Omelette
Ham and Cheese Omelette
Cheesesteak Omelette with Peppers and Onions
Cheesesteak Omelette
Vegetable Omelette
Cheese Omelette
Your choice of cheese
Salty Lox Omelette
Salty Lox and Onions
Shakshuka with Eggs and Feta
Shakshuka with Eggs
Mikey and Mel's Omelette
Corned beef, pastrami, brisket
Breakfast Sandwiches
Just Eggs
Eggs and Cheese
Nova Onion and Eggs
Western and Eggs
Corned Beef and Eggs
Pastrami and Eggs
Turkey and Eggs
Ham Eggs and Cheese
Sausage Eggs and Cheese
Turkey Sausage Egg and Cheese
Turkey Bacon Egg and Cheese
Bacon Egg and Cheese
Salami and Eggs
Bologna and Eggs
Avocado Toast
Challah toast with 2 poached eggs and smashed avocado topped with tomato, onions, shredded cheddar, sprouts
ML Grande
Fried egg, sausage, potato latke and hot pepper cheese
North Jersey
Home fries, egg, American cheese with bacon
Veggie and Eggs
From The Griddle
Pancakes
Pancakes with Seasonal Berries
Pancakes with Chocolate Chips
Pancakes with Bananas and Chocolate Chips
Red Velvet Pancakes
with cream cheese icing
Sweet Potato Pancakes
with caramel sauce
Waffle
Waffle with Chocolate Chips
Waffle with Berries
Mikey and Mel's Waffle
We add pastrami to the batter.
Challah French Toast
Stuffed French Toast
Babka French Toast
with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar
Crunch Berry French Toast
Breakfast Sides
Benedicts
Hash
Corned Beef Hash
Pastrami Hash
Pastrami Corned Beef Hash
Brisket Hash
Turkey Hash
Amigo Hash
Corned beef, pastrami and jalapeños
Salmon Hash
Vegetable Hash
SW Scramble Hash
Corned beef, pastrami, jalapeños, sausage, hot pepper cheese topped with scrambled eggs and tomato salsa
Bagels and Schmears
Main Menu
Beverages
Fountain Beverages Large
Fountain Beverages Small
Iced Tea
Lg Coffee
Sm Coffee
Hot Tea
Dr. Browns
Milk
Bottled Juices
Latte
Cappuccino
Expresso
Double Expresso
Bottled Water
Egg Cream
Iced Tea Bottles
Vitamin Water
Dunkin Bottles
Lemonade Bottle
Chocolate Milk
Fiji Water
San Pellegrino
Bottled Soda
Soups
Matzoh Ball Small
Matzoh Ball Large
Cabbage Soup Small
Cabbage Soup Large
Chicken Noodle Small
Chicken Noodle Large
Vegetable Soup Small
Vegetable Soup Large
Mushroom Barley Small
Mushroom Barley Large
Split Pea w/ Hot Dog Small
Split Pea w/Hot Dog Large
Mish Mosh
Passover Matzoh Ball (Cold)
Passover Chicken Noodle (Cold)
Overstuffed Sandwiches
Hot Pastrami Mikey
Hot Pastrami Mel
Hot Corned Beef Mikey
Hot Corned Beef Mel
Extra Lean Corned Beef Mikey
Extra Lean Corned Beef Mel
Turkey Pastrami Mikey
Turkey Pastrami Mel
Hot Brisket Mikey
Hot Brisket Mel
Brisket Melt Mikey
Served with cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce
Brisket Melt Mel
Served with cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce
Rare Roast Beef Mikey
Rare Roast Beef Mel
Tuna Salad Mikey
Tuna Salad Mel
Turkey Breast Mikey
Turkey Breast Mel
Honey Turkey Mikey
Honey Turkey Mel
Tongue Mikey
Served hot or cold
Tongue Mel
Served hot or cold
Bologna Mikey
Bologna Mel
Salami Mikey
Tuna Melt Mikey
Served with tomato and your choice of cheese
Tuna Melt Mel
Served with tomato and your choice of cheese
Salami Mel
Grilled Chicken Mikey
Grilled Chicken Mel
Creamy Whitefish Mikey
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with Tomato
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
B L T Sandwich
Turkey Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
TURKEY BACON!!
Veggie Delight
Tomato, onions, cucumbers, sprouts, with muenster cheese served on your choice of bread
Egg Salad Mikey
Egg Salad Mel
Chicken Salad Mikey
Chicken Salad Mel
Creamy Whitefish Mel
Chunky Whitefish Mikey
Chunky Whitefish Mel
Shrimp Salad Mikey
Shrimp Salad Mel
Ham Mikey
Ham Mel
Chopped Liver Mikey
Chopped Liver Mel
Chopped Herring Mikey
Chopped Herring Mel
Liverwurst Mikey
Liverwurst Mel
Combo Mikey
Combo Mel
Specialty Sandwiches
The Mel
Corned beef, fresh turkey breast, Swiss cheese, cole slaw and Russian dressing served on your choice of bread
The Mikey
Fresh turkey breast, chopped liver, lettuce, tomato, onion and Russian dressing served on your choice of bread
Coach Locks BLT
Maple smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and a fried egg on Challah bread
The Axler
Red peppers, sauteed onions, roasted eggplant, roasted zucchini, roasted squash, grilled tomato and roasted broccoli served on an onion roll with caesar dressing
The Godfather
Prosciutto, ham and salami, lettuce, tomato, onions topped with oil and vinegar and melted provolone cheese served on a sub roll
Clevelander
Fresh cranberry spread, honey turkey, fresh turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on your choice of bread
The Hon
Honey turkey, muenster cheese, lettuce, onion and pickle chips topped with honey mustard and served on a pretzel roll
The Harley
Corned beef, pastrami, muenster cheese, cole slaw, and mustard served on your choice of bread
Super Reuben
Super Reuben- corned beef, brisket and pastrami, with hot sauerkraut and Russian dressing served open face on grilled rye
Spielberg
Corned beef, pastrami, tongue, Swiss cheese, cole slaw, Russian dressing served on your choice of bread
The Big Tuna
Tuna salad, egg salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato served on your choice of bread
The Aaron
Corned beef, pastrami, fresh turkey breast, rare roast beef, Swiss cheese, potato salad and Russian dressing, served with your choice of bread
Maple Lawn
Pastrami, grilled onions, grilled peppers and American cheese served on a sub roll
Woody Allen
Corned beef, pastrami, fresh turkey breast, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and honey mustard served on your choice of bread
Jewish Cheesesteak
Brisket, hot pepper cheese, fried onions, cole slaw and Russian dressing served on a sub roll
Seinfeld
Smoked turkey pastrami, fresh turkey breast, Swiss cheese, cole slaw, Russian dressing, lettuce, and tomato served on your choice of bread
Marylander
Shrimp Salad, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato served on an onion roll
Larry David
Our chunky whitefish salad, smoked sable, chive cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on your choice of bagel
Reubens
Rachels
Open Face Sandwiches
Smoked Fish Specialties
Nova Sandwich
Salty Lox Sandwich
Creamy Whitefish Sandwich
Chunky Whitefish Sandwich
Nova Platter
Salty Lox Platter
Creamy Whitefish Platter
Chunky Whitefish Platter
Kippered Salmon Platter
Sable Platter
Jumbo Whitefish Platter
Chopped Herring Platter
2 Fish Platter
Oh My Dog
Fries and Rings
French Fries Mikey
French Fries Mel
Sweet Potato Fries Mikey
Sweet Potato Fries Mel
Fries with Cheese Mikey
Fries with Cheese Mel
Brisket Fries
BBQ sauce, fried onions and chaddar cheese
Reuben Fries
choice of meat, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing
Onion Rings Mikey
Onion Rings Mel
Housemade Chips
Bag of Chips
From The Garden
Skirt Steak Salad with Mushrooms and Onions
Mikey and Mel's Chef Salad
Corned beef, pastrami, salami, fresh turkey breast
Chef Salad
Roast beef, ham, turkey and Swiss cheese on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers
Grilled Chicken Bowl
on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers
Chicken Salad Bowl
on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers
Tuna Salad Bowl
on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers
Greek Salad
on a bed of mixed greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers
Greek Salad with Chicken
on a bed of mixed greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad with Chicken
Shrimp Salad Bowl
on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers
Egg Salad Bowl
on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers
Chopped Liver Bowl
on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers
Green Tossed Salad Bowl
on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers
Cobb Salad
Eggs, bacon, tomatoes, crumbed blue cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce
Cobb Salad with Chicken
Eggs, bacon, tomatoes, crumbed blue cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce
Spinach Salad
tomato, red onions, mushrooms, crumbled blue cheese, and bacon on a bed of baby spinach
Spinach Salad with Chicken
tomato, red onions, mushrooms, crumbled blue cheese, and bacon on a bed of baby spinach
Starters
Sidekicks
Knishes
Meat Knish
Meat Knish Cold
Potato Knish
Potato Knish Cold
Kasha Knish
Kasha Knish Cold
Spinach Knish
Spinach Knish Cold
Sweet Potato Knish
Sweet Potato Knish Cold
Broc Cheddar Knish
Broc Cheddar Knish Cold
Square Knish
Square Knish Cold
Hot Dog Knish
Hot Dog Knish Cold
Get the Scoop
Old School Favorites
Burgers
Kids Menu
Deli & Bakery
Bakery
Apricot Hamantashen
Apricot Rugelach (3)
Babka (Full)
Babka (Half)
Bagels by the Dozen
Bagels by the Half Dozen
Baklava
Black and White Cake
Black and White Cookie
Blueberry Muffin
Brownies
Carrot Cake
Challah Loaf
Challah Roll
Challah Roll Pack
Checkerboard Cake
Cheese Pocket
Cherry Hamantashen
Choc Chip Muffin
Choc Dipped Muffin
Choc Raspberry Cake
Choc Rugelach (3)
Chocolate Brownie Hamantashen
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Cigar
Chocolate Top
Chocolate Torte Flourless
Cinn Rugelach (3)
Cinnamon Buns
Cookie Sandwich
Crumb Cake
Double Choc Cake
Eclairs
German Choc Cake
Honey Cake
Honey Pecan Rugelach (3)
Large Choc Chip Cookie
Large Sprinkle Cookie
Lemon Apricot Cookie
Linzer Tart
Macaroon (1)
Mondel Bread
Napoleon
Oatmeal Cookie
Poppy Hamantashen
Prune Hamantashen
Rainbow Cake
Raspberry Coconut
Raspberry Rugelach (3)
Raspberry Tower
Red Velvet Cake
Rugelach Assorted (3)
Rugelach by the Pound
by the pound