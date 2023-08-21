Popular Items

Turkey Sausage Egg and Cheese

$6.95
Bacon Egg and Cheese

$6.95

Cinnamon Buns

$5.00

Breakfast

Signature Omelettes

Nova Eggs and Onions Omelette

$17.95

Nova and Onions

GM Platter

$9.95

Eggs Your Way

$9.95

Make Your Own Omelette

$13.95
Skirt Steak and Eggs

$16.95
Healthy Choice Omelette

$14.95

Veggies and avocados

Greek Omelette

$15.95

Spinach, green peppers, tomato, onions and feta cheese

Spanish Omelette

$13.95

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, topped with tomato salsa

Western Omelette

$16.50

Ham, green peppers and onions

Salami Omelette

$16.50
Pastrami Omelette

$17.50

Corned Beef Omelette

$17.50

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$15.95
Cheesesteak Omelette with Peppers and Onions

$17.95
Cheesesteak Omelette

$16.95

Vegetable Omelette

$13.95
Cheese Omelette

$13.95

Your choice of cheese

Salty Lox Omelette

$17.95

Salty Lox and Onions

Shakshuka with Eggs and Feta

$15.95
Shakshuka with Eggs

$14.95

Mikey and Mel's Omelette

$18.95

Corned beef, pastrami, brisket

Breakfast Sandwiches

Just Eggs

$5.49
Eggs and Cheese

$6.25

Nova Onion and Eggs

$12.00

Western and Eggs

$6.95

Corned Beef and Eggs

$8.25
Pastrami and Eggs

$8.25
Turkey and Eggs

$7.95

Ham Eggs and Cheese

$6.95
Sausage Eggs and Cheese

$6.95
Turkey Sausage Egg and Cheese

$6.95
Turkey Bacon Egg and Cheese

$6.95
Bacon Egg and Cheese

$6.95
Salami and Eggs

$6.95
Bologna and Eggs

$6.95
Avocado Toast

$10.95

Challah toast with 2 poached eggs and smashed avocado topped with tomato, onions, shredded cheddar, sprouts

ML Grande

$8.95

Fried egg, sausage, potato latke and hot pepper cheese

North Jersey

$8.49

Home fries, egg, American cheese with bacon

Veggie and Eggs

$6.25

From The Griddle

Pancakes

$10.95
Pancakes with Seasonal Berries

$12.95
Pancakes with Chocolate Chips

$12.95
Pancakes with Bananas and Chocolate Chips

$14.79
Red Velvet Pancakes

$16.49

with cream cheese icing

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$13.49

with caramel sauce

Waffle

$10.95
Waffle with Chocolate Chips

$13.95
Waffle with Berries

$13.95
Mikey and Mel's Waffle

$15.49

We add pastrami to the batter.

Challah French Toast

$13.49
Stuffed French Toast

$15.95
Babka French Toast

$16.49

with chocolate sauce and powdered sugar

Crunch Berry French Toast

$14.95

Breakfast Sides

Side Eggs

$2.00
Home Fries

$4.50
Ham Steak

$6.25

Turkey Sausage

$5.00
Turkey Bacon

$5.00
Sausage

$4.50
Bacon

$4.50

Benedicts

Corned Beef Benedict

$16.95
Pastrami Benedict

$16.95
Turkey Benedict

$15.50
Brisket Benedict

$16.95
Nova Benedict

$18.49
Kippered Salmon Benedict

$19.50

Grilled Vegetable Benedict

$14.95
Salmon Florentine Benedict

$19.50

Avocado Florentine Benedict

$14.95

Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$16.95

Pastrami Hash

$16.95

Pastrami Corned Beef Hash

$17.95

Brisket Hash

$16.95

Turkey Hash

$15.50

Amigo Hash

$18.95

Corned beef, pastrami and jalapeños

Salmon Hash

$25.00

Vegetable Hash

$14.95
SW Scramble Hash

$16.95

Corned beef, pastrami, jalapeños, sausage, hot pepper cheese topped with scrambled eggs and tomato salsa

Bagels and Schmears

Gluten Free Bagel

$2.25

Pumpernickel Bagel

$1.39

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.39

Wheat Bagel

$1.39

Everything Bagel

$1.39

Onion Bagel

$1.39

Sesame Bagel

$1.39

Poppy Bagel

$1.39

Plain Bagel

$1.39

Main Menu

Beverages

Fountain Beverages Large

$2.50

Fountain Beverages Small

$1.95

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lg Coffee

$2.50

Sm Coffee

$1.95

Hot Tea

$2.25

Dr. Browns

$2.95

Milk

$2.50

Bottled Juices

$3.00

Latte

$5.95

Cappuccino

$5.95

Expresso

$3.50

Double Expresso

$5.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Egg Cream

$3.00

Iced Tea Bottles

$1.80

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Dunkin Bottles

$3.00

Lemonade Bottle

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Fiji Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Soups

Matzoh Ball Small

$8.50
Matzoh Ball Large

$14.00

Cabbage Soup Small

$6.50
Cabbage Soup Large

$11.50

Chicken Noodle Small

$6.50
Chicken Noodle Large

$11.50

Vegetable Soup Small

$6.50
Vegetable Soup Large

$11.50

Mushroom Barley Small

$6.50
Mushroom Barley Large

$11.50

Split Pea w/ Hot Dog Small

$6.50
Split Pea w/Hot Dog Large

$11.50
Mish Mosh

$17.50

Passover Matzoh Ball (Cold)

$14.00

Passover Chicken Noodle (Cold)

$11.50

Overstuffed Sandwiches

Hot Pastrami Mikey

$17.95
Hot Pastrami Mel

$21.95
Hot Corned Beef Mikey

$17.95
Hot Corned Beef Mel

$21.95
Extra Lean Corned Beef Mikey

$19.95
Extra Lean Corned Beef Mel

$23.95
Turkey Pastrami Mikey

$14.49
Turkey Pastrami Mel

$18.49
Hot Brisket Mikey

$17.95
Hot Brisket Mel

$21.95

Brisket Melt Mikey

$18.95

Served with cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce

Brisket Melt Mel

$22.95

Served with cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce

Rare Roast Beef Mikey

$16.95
Rare Roast Beef Mel

$20.95
Tuna Salad Mikey

$16.49
Tuna Salad Mel

$20.49

Turkey Breast Mikey

$16.49

Turkey Breast Mel

$20.49

Honey Turkey Mikey

$14.49

Honey Turkey Mel

$18.49
Tongue Mikey

$23.95

Served hot or cold

Tongue Mel

$27.95

Served hot or cold

Bologna Mikey

$16.49
Bologna Mel

$20.49
Salami Mikey

$16.49
Tuna Melt Mikey

$17.49

Served with tomato and your choice of cheese

Tuna Melt Mel

$21.49

Served with tomato and your choice of cheese

Salami Mel

$20.49

Grilled Chicken Mikey

$16.49

Grilled Chicken Mel

$20.49
Creamy Whitefish Mikey

$17.49
Grilled Cheese

$9.50
Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$9.95
Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$12.95
B L T Sandwich

$13.95
Turkey Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

$14.49

TURKEY BACON!!

Veggie Delight

$13.95

Tomato, onions, cucumbers, sprouts, with muenster cheese served on your choice of bread

Egg Salad Mikey

$14.50
Egg Salad Mel

$18.50
Chicken Salad Mikey

$16.49
Chicken Salad Mel

$20.49
Creamy Whitefish Mel

$21.95
Chunky Whitefish Mikey

$17.95
Chunky Whitefish Mel

$21.95
Shrimp Salad Mikey

$19.95
Shrimp Salad Mel

$23.95
Ham Mikey

$15.49
Ham Mel

$19.49
Chopped Liver Mikey

$15.49
Chopped Liver Mel

$19.49
Chopped Herring Mikey

$16.95
Chopped Herring Mel

$20.95
Liverwurst Mikey

$15.49
Liverwurst Mel

$19.49
Combo Mikey

$15.95
Combo Mel

$19.95

Specialty Sandwiches

The Mel

$18.95

Corned beef, fresh turkey breast, Swiss cheese, cole slaw and Russian dressing served on your choice of bread

The Mikey

$18.95

Fresh turkey breast, chopped liver, lettuce, tomato, onion and Russian dressing served on your choice of bread

Coach Locks BLT

$16.95

Maple smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and a fried egg on Challah bread

The Axler

$16.95

Red peppers, sauteed onions, roasted eggplant, roasted zucchini, roasted squash, grilled tomato and roasted broccoli served on an onion roll with caesar dressing

The Godfather

$19.95

Prosciutto, ham and salami, lettuce, tomato, onions topped with oil and vinegar and melted provolone cheese served on a sub roll

Clevelander

$20.95

Fresh cranberry spread, honey turkey, fresh turkey breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo served on your choice of bread

The Hon

$18.95

Honey turkey, muenster cheese, lettuce, onion and pickle chips topped with honey mustard and served on a pretzel roll

The Harley

$21.95

Corned beef, pastrami, muenster cheese, cole slaw, and mustard served on your choice of bread

Super Reuben

$22.95

Super Reuben- corned beef, brisket and pastrami, with hot sauerkraut and Russian dressing served open face on grilled rye

Spielberg

$21.95

Corned beef, pastrami, tongue, Swiss cheese, cole slaw, Russian dressing served on your choice of bread

The Big Tuna

$18.95

Tuna salad, egg salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato served on your choice of bread

The Aaron

$21.95

Corned beef, pastrami, fresh turkey breast, rare roast beef, Swiss cheese, potato salad and Russian dressing, served with your choice of bread

Maple Lawn

$19.95

Pastrami, grilled onions, grilled peppers and American cheese served on a sub roll

Woody Allen

$20.50

Corned beef, pastrami, fresh turkey breast, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and honey mustard served on your choice of bread

Jewish Cheesesteak

$21.95

Brisket, hot pepper cheese, fried onions, cole slaw and Russian dressing served on a sub roll

Seinfeld

$21.49

Smoked turkey pastrami, fresh turkey breast, Swiss cheese, cole slaw, Russian dressing, lettuce, and tomato served on your choice of bread

Marylander

$20.95

Shrimp Salad, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato served on an onion roll

Larry David

$20.95

Our chunky whitefish salad, smoked sable, chive cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on your choice of bagel

Reubens

Brisket Reuben Mel

$23.95
Brisket Reuben Mikey

$19.95
Turkey Reuben Mel

$23.49
Turkey Reuben Mikey

$19.49
Pastrami Reuben Mel

$23.95
Pastrami Reuben Mikey

$19.95
Corned Beef Reuben Mel

$23.95
Corned Beef Reuben Mikey

$19.95

Extra Lean Reuben Mikey

$21.95

Extra Lean Reuben Mel

$25.95

Rachels

Rachel Mel

Rachel Mikey

Open Face Sandwiches

Open Face Turkey

$19.95
Open Face Roast Beef

$19.95
Open Face Brisket

$19.95

Open Face French Dip

$19.95

Smoked Fish Specialties

Nova Sandwich

$14.00

Salty Lox Sandwich

$14.00
Creamy Whitefish Sandwich

$14.95
Chunky Whitefish Sandwich

$16.95
Nova Platter

$21.95

Salty Lox Platter

$21.95
Creamy Whitefish Platter

$19.95

Chunky Whitefish Platter

$21.95
Kippered Salmon Platter

$21.95
Sable Platter

$36.95
Jumbo Whitefish Platter

$19.95
Chopped Herring Platter

$19.95

2 Fish Platter

$39.75

Oh My Dog

Hot Dog

$7.95
Hot Dog w/ Kraut

$8.49

Mike and Mel's Hot Dog w/ Pastrami

$11.95

Reuben Hot Dog

$12.95

Russian dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese

Big Dog w/ Baked Beans

$11.95

Fries and Rings

French Fries Mikey

$3.95

French Fries Mel

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries Mikey

$6.95

Sweet Potato Fries Mel

$8.95

Fries with Cheese Mikey

$6.95

Fries with Cheese Mel

$8.95

Brisket Fries

$12.95

BBQ sauce, fried onions and chaddar cheese

Reuben Fries

$12.95

choice of meat, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing

Onion Rings Mikey

$5.49

Onion Rings Mel

$8.49

Housemade Chips

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

From The Garden

Skirt Steak Salad with Mushrooms and Onions

$21.95

Mikey and Mel's Chef Salad

$21.95

Corned beef, pastrami, salami, fresh turkey breast

Chef Salad

$18.95

Roast beef, ham, turkey and Swiss cheese on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$17.95

on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers

Chicken Salad Bowl

$16.95

on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers

Tuna Salad Bowl

$17.50

on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers

Greek Salad

$15.95

on a bed of mixed greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers

Greek Salad with Chicken

$19.95

on a bed of mixed greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers

Caesar Salad

$13.49

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$18.49
Shrimp Salad Bowl

$21.95

on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers

Egg Salad Bowl

$15.95

on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers

Chopped Liver Bowl

$16.95

on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers

Green Tossed Salad Bowl

$15.75

on a bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and green peppers

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Eggs, bacon, tomatoes, crumbed blue cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce

Cobb Salad with Chicken

$20.95

Eggs, bacon, tomatoes, crumbed blue cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce

Spinach Salad

$12.95

tomato, red onions, mushrooms, crumbled blue cheese, and bacon on a bed of baby spinach

Spinach Salad with Chicken

$16.95

tomato, red onions, mushrooms, crumbled blue cheese, and bacon on a bed of baby spinach

Starters

Cheese Blintz

$11.95

Potato Pancakes

$10.95
Fruit Kugel

$11.95
Fruit Kugel Cold

$11.95
Cheese Kugel

$9.95
Cheese Kugel Cold

$9.95
Kasha with Gravy

$6.95

Single Stuffed Cabbage

$5.95

Single Stuffed Cabbage Cold

$5.95
Stuffed Cabbage

$13.00
Stuffed Cabbage Cold

$13.00
Coddies

$2.75

Sidekicks

Potato Salad

$3.00
Coleslaw

$3.00
Macaroni Salad

$3.00
Small Mac and Cheese

$7.95
Adult Mac and Cheese

$10.95
Mashed Potatoes

$4.95
Side Cole Slaw

$0.75
Side Potato Salad

$0.75

Side Mac Salad

$0.75

Side Fruit

$0.75

Knishes

Meat Knish

$7.29
Meat Knish Cold

$7.29
Potato Knish

$7.29
Potato Knish Cold

$7.29
Kasha Knish

$7.29
Kasha Knish Cold

$7.29
Spinach Knish

$7.29
Spinach Knish Cold

$7.29
Sweet Potato Knish

$7.29
Sweet Potato Knish Cold

$7.29
Broc Cheddar Knish

$7.29
Broc Cheddar Knish Cold

$7.29
Square Knish

$7.29
Square Knish Cold

$7.29
Hot Dog Knish

$9.49
Hot Dog Knish Cold

$9.49

Get the Scoop

Chicken Salad Scoop

$16.95

Tuna Salad Scoop

$16.95

Chopped Liver Scoop

$16.95

Egg Salad Scoop

$13.95

Shrimp Salad Scoop

$20.50

Creamy Whitefish Scoop

$16.95

Chunky Whitefish Scoop

$19.95

2 Scoop Sampler

$21.50

3 Scoop Sampler

$24.95

Old School Favorites

Stuffed Cabbage

$13.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Shepherds Pie

$17.00

Brisket Pot Pie

$17.00

Fried Pierogies

$13.49

Meatloaf

$15.49Out of stock

Fried Kreplah

$11.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$16.49

Cheeseburger

$17.49

Mikey and Mel's Burger

$18.95

half pound burger, pastrami and Swiss cheese

Reuben Burger

$18.95

half pound burger topped with your choice of Reuben, served on grilled rye

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.95

Impossible Burger

$18.95

Turkey Burger

$15.95

Kids Menu

Kids Eggs Any Style

$8.80

Kids Pancakes with Syrup

$8.50

Kids French Toast

$8.50

Kids Half Waffle

$8.50

Kids Hot Dog

$8.50

Kids Hamburger

$8.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.50

Child Sandwich

$11.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$9.25

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Kids Pancakes with Choc Chips

$9.50

Deli & Bakery

Bakery

Apricot Hamantashen

$6.00

Apricot Rugelach (3)

$4.50

Babka (Full)

$19.00

Babka (Half)

$10.50

Bagels by the Dozen

$16.00

Bagels by the Half Dozen

$8.00

Baklava

$5.50

Black and White Cake

$11.00

Black and White Cookie

$6.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Brownies

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Challah Loaf

$10.00

Challah Roll

$0.75

Challah Roll Pack

$14.00

Checkerboard Cake

$11.00

Cheese Pocket

$6.00

Cherry Hamantashen

$6.00

Choc Chip Muffin

$4.00

Choc Dipped Muffin

$4.00

Choc Raspberry Cake

$10.00

Choc Rugelach (3)

$4.50

Chocolate Brownie Hamantashen

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Cigar

$5.00

Chocolate Top

$3.50

Chocolate Torte Flourless

$45.95

Cinn Rugelach (3)

$4.50

Cinnamon Buns

$5.00

Cookie Sandwich

$6.00

Crumb Cake

$4.00

Double Choc Cake

$9.00

Eclairs

$6.00

German Choc Cake

$10.00

Honey Cake

$16.95

Honey Pecan Rugelach (3)

$4.50

Large Choc Chip Cookie

$6.50

Large Sprinkle Cookie

$6.00

Lemon Apricot Cookie

$3.50

Linzer Tart

$6.00

Macaroon (1)

$5.00

Mondel Bread

$7.49

Napoleon

$6.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.00
Poppy Hamantashen

$6.00

Prune Hamantashen

$6.00

Rainbow Cake

$10.00

Raspberry Coconut

$10.00

Raspberry Rugelach (3)

$4.50

Raspberry Tower

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Rugelach Assorted (3)

$4.50

Rugelach by the Pound

$16.00

by the pound

Rye Loaf Bread (Full)

$12.00

Rye Loaf Bread (Half)

$6.50

Sponge Cake

$16.95

Sprinkle Cake

$10.00

Sprinkle Cookie

$3.00

Sticky Buns

$3.00

Strawberry Danish

$5.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Triple Choc Cookie

$2.00

White Choc Macadamia Cookie

$2.00

Poppy Bread

$5.50

Catering

Dessert Platter

$10.99

Traditional Favorites Platter

$23.99

Salty Lox Platter

$18.49

Nova Platter

$18.49

Smoked Fish Platter

$21.99

Salad Platter

$16.99

Wrap Platter

$16.99

Sandwich Platter

$16.99

Deli Platter

$16.99

Boardroom Platter

$23.95

Mikey Mel Chef Salad Platter

$19.99

Chef Salad Platter

$17.99

Stuffed Snacks Platter

$9.00

Salmon Hash Platter

$22.00

Veggie Hash Platter

$15.00

Amigo Hash Platter

$17.50

Hash Platter

$16.50

CEO Breakfast

$23.99

Berry Pancake Platter

$14.00

Banana Pancake Platter

$13.00

Choc Chip Pancake Platter

$13.00

Pancake Platter

$12.00

ML Grande Platter

$9.99

Challah French Toast Platter

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

$8.00

Good Morning Platter

$12.99

Bagel Platter

$4.50

Sides

Sm Cole Slaw

$0.75

Sm Mac Salad

$0.75

Sm Potato Salad

$0.75

Sm Fruit Salad

$0.75

Rye Toast

$0.75

White Toast

$0.75

Wheat Toast

$0.75

