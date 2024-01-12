Mikey's Chicken & Tavern
Gazebo
This is a non-refundable deposit to secure your date and time. Please only pay after you have spoken with our event coordinator (dawn@mikeyschicken.com) and she has requested your deposit.
Party Room
This is a non-refundable deposit to secure your date and time. Please only pay after you have spoken with our event coordinator (dawn@mikeyschicken.com) and she has requested your deposit.
Playground
This is a non-refundable deposit to secure your date and time. Please only pay after you have spoken with our event coordinator (dawn@mikeyschicken.com) and she has requested your deposit.
Mikey's Chicken & Tavern Location and Ordering Hours
(210) 698-6672
Open now • Closes at 2AM