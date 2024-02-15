Milano Pizza 567 W Clover Rd
Pizza by the Slice
Salads
- House Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, bell peppers, tomatos, red onions.
- Chicken Kabob Salad$15.00
Chicken kabob, mixed greens, tomato, onion, bell pepper.
- Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, tossed in italian dressing.
- Falafel Salad$14.00
Green leaf lettuce, cucumber, olive, tomato, onion, white sauce, topped with housemade falafel.
- Greek Salad Party Tray$24.99
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, tossed in italian dressing.
- House Salad Party Tray$22.99
Mixed greens, bell peppers, tomatos, red onions.
Wings
Specialty Pizza's
- Pepperoni$15.00
Marinara,Mozzarella, & Beef Pepperoni
- Cheese$12.00
Marinara,Mozzarella.
- Veggie Lovers$18.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Olive, Tomato, and Garlic
- Hawaiin$18.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Turkey Ham, and Pineapple.
- Greek$18.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
- Texas Fiery BBQ$18.00
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Onion, Pineapple, and Jalapeno
- Chicken Picatta$18.00
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Mushroom, Garlic, and Onion
- Barbecue$18.00
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, and Onion.
- Chicken Pesto$18.00
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomato, Garlic, and Dry Basil.
- Garlic Chicken$18.00
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Tomato, Mushroom, Garlic, and Onion
- Afghani$18.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Beef Kabob, Mushroom, Tomato, Olive, Green Onion, Garlic, and Jalapeno.
- Combination$20.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, and Olive.
- Meat Supreme$21.00
Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, and Turkey Ham.
- Southwest Chicken$18.00
Chicken, onion, mushroom, tomato, bell pepper, garlic, jalapeño.
- LA Super Combo$20.00
Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Feta Cheese, Egg Plant, Garlic.
- 12" M 1/2 & 1/2 Spec
- 14" L 1/2 & 1/2 Spec
- 18" XL 1/2 & 1/2 Spec New
- 24" 1/2 & 1/2 Spec
Dough Factory
Plates
- Chicken Kabob Plate$18.00
Chicken kabob served over rice with a side of salad.
- Beef & Lamb Gyro Plate$18.00
Grilled gyro beef & lamb served over rice, salad, hummus, pita bread, and tsatziki sauce.
- Chicken Gyro Plate$18.00
Grilled gyro chicken served over rice, salad, hummus, pita bread and tzatziki sauce.
- Combo Gyro Plate$20.00
Grilled gyro beef/lamb & chicken served over rice, salad, hummus, pita bread and tzatziki sauce.
- Falafel Plate$17.00
Falafel served over rice, side salad, hummus, and pita bread.
Sandwich's & Wraps
- Chicken Gyro$14.00
Chicken gyro, tomato, lettuce, tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita bread.
- Beef/lamb Gyro Wrap$14.00
Beef/Lamb gyro, tomato, lettuce, tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita bread.
- Falafel Wrap$14.00
Falafel, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita bread.
- Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, onion, tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita bread.