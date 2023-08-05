Breakfast

Hot Breakfast

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Scone - Blueberry

$3.95

Scone - White Chocolate Rasp

$3.95

Scone - Apple Cinnamon

$3.95

Croissant Sandwich - Bacon

$5.95

Croissant Sandwich - Sausage

$5.95

Chicken Biscuit

$4.25

Kolache - Spicy

$4.00

Kolache - Regular

$4.00

Honey

$0.25

Hot Honey

$0.25

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Americano

$4.35+

Cappuccino

$6.00+

Latte

$6.00+

House Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Coffee

Iced Americano

$4.95+

Iced Latte

$5.95+

Iced Cold Brew

$4.80+

Frappuccino

$5.95+

Shaken Espresso

$4.95+

Signature Drinks

The Burg

$7.25+

The Change Up

$6.75+

Batter Up

$6.75+

Hot HoneySuckle

$6.95+

Iced HoneySuckle

$7.10+

Hot Matcha Blossom

$5.30+

Iced Matcha Blossom

$5.75+

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$6.90+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.65+

Hot Smore's Latte

$6.95+

Iced Smore's Latte

$7.10+

Hot Cinnamon Roll Latte

$6.95+

Iced Cinnamon Roll Latte

$7.10+

Daily Specials

PASTA SPECIALS

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$9.95

Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

$9.95

Garlic Knots

SANDWICH SPECIALS

HAM AND CHEESE SUB

$9.95

MEATBALL SUB

$9.95

ITALIAN SUB

$9.95

TWO SPECIALTY SLICES SPECIAL

SPECIALITY SLICE ONE

$9.95

SPECIALITY SLICE TWO

TWO SLICES SPECIAL

Slice One

$9.95

Slice Two

SLICE AND SALAD SPECIAL

SLICE

$9.95

SIDE SALAD

Food

Appetizers

APPETIZERS French Fries

$4.95

APPETIZERS Brushetta

$4.95

APPETIZERS Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.95

served with marinara

APPETIZERS Garlic Knots (7)

$5.95

served with marinara

APPETIZERS Toasted Cheese Ravoili (8)

$8.95

served with marinara

APPETIZERS Cheesy Bread (6)

$6.95

APPETIZERS Meatballs (5)

$7.95

served with sauce

APPETIZERS Fried Pickles

$7.95

spears served with ranch

APPETIZERS Breadsticks

$5.95

APPETIZERS Toasted Beef Ravoili (8)

$8.95

APPETIZER Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

14" Whole Pizza

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.49

beef, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar

14" BBQ

$15.49

smoked chicken, bbq sauce

14" Bruchetta

$15.49

garlic base sauce, marinara, special blend of tomato and spices and mozz

14" Deluxe Pizza

14" Deluxe Pizza

$15.49

canadian bacon, sausage, pep, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olives

14" Half & Half Specialty

$11.49

14" Hawaiian

$15.49

pineapple and canadian bacon

14" Meat Lovers

$15.49

pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon

14" Meatball

$15.49

homemade meatballs and mozz

14" Veggie

$15.49

tomato, spinach, mushroom, bell pepper, black olive, onion

14' Cheese Pizza

$12.49

14” Buffalo Chicken

$15.49

15” White Spinach

$15.49

16" Whole Pizza

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.49

beef, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar

16" BBQ

$18.49

smoked chicken, bbq sauce

16" Bruchetta

$18.49

garlic base sauce, marinara, special blend of tomato and spices and mozz

16" Deluxe Pizza

16" Deluxe Pizza

$18.49

canadian bacon, sausage, pep, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olives

16" Half & Half Specialty

$13.99

16" Hawaiian

$18.49

pineapple and canadian bacon

16" Meat Lovers

$18.49

pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon

16" Meatball

$18.49

homemade meatballs and mozz

16" Veggie

$18.49

tomato, spinach, mushroom, bell pepper, black olive, onion

16"Cheese Pizza

$14.99

16” Buffalo Chicken

$18.49

16” White Spinach

18" Whole Pizza

18" Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.49

beef, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar

18" BBQ

$21.49

smoked chicken, bbq sauce

18" Bruchetta

$21.49

garlic base sauce, marinara, special blend of tomato and spices and mozz

18" Cheese Pizza

$17.49
18" Deluxe Pizza

18" Deluxe Pizza

$21.49

canadian bacon, sausage, pep, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olives

18" Half & Half Specialty

$16.49

18" Hawaiian

$21.49

pineapple and canadian bacon

18" Meat Lovers

$21.49

pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon

18" Meatball

$21.49

homemade meatballs and mozz

18" Veggie

$21.49

tomato, spinach, mushroom, bell pepper, black olive, onion

18” Buffalo chicken

$21.49

18” White Spinach

$21.49

Pizza By The Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.50

cheese only

1 Topping Slice

$3.75

topping of choice

2 Topping Slice

$3.95

two toppings of choice

Jumbo Deluxe Slice

$4.25

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, black olive

bbq specialty slice

$4.25

brushetta speciality slice

$4.25

meatball speciality sllice

$4.25
deluxe speciality slice

deluxe speciality slice

$4.25

meatlovers speciality slice

$4.25

hawaiian speciality slice

$4.25

bacon cheese burger speicality slice

$4.25

veggie speciality slice

$4.25

Buffalo chicken slice

$4.25

White spinach slice

$4.25

Stuffed Slice

$5.99

Stuffed slice

Pizza Rolls

Pepperoni Pizza Pocket

$8.99

filled with mozzarella cheese served with marinara

Stromboli

$8.99

ham and pepperoni

Veggie Roll

$8.99

tomato, onion, green pepper, black olive, mushroom

Sausage Roll

$8.99

sausage, green pepper, onion

Ham Calzone

$8.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$8.99

Spinach Calzone

$8.99

Salads

Milano's Salad

$6.75

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olive, onion, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini by request

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.49

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olive, onion, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini by request

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.49

fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olive, onion, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini by request

Chef Salad

$8.49

ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olive, onion, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini by request

Greek Salad

$8.49

lettuce, tomato, black and green olives, banana pepper, feta cheese, house Italian dressing

Pasta Salad

$4.99

rotini pasta, house itililan dressing, tomato, banana pepper, black olives

Side Salad

$3.50

Subs

Italian Sub

$7.25

served with lettuce, tomato, onion and house dressing

Meatball Sub

$7.25

served with lettuce, tomato, onion and house dressing

Ham and Cheese Sub

$7.25

served with lettuce, tomato, onion and house dressing

Italian Sausage Sub

$7.95

Pasta Dinners

Spaghetti with Sauce

$12.99

served with side salad and garlic knots

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$12.99

served with side salad and garlic knots

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

served with side salad and garlic knots

Lasagna

$12.99

served with side salad and garlic knots

Baked Ziti

$12.99

served with side salad and garlic knots

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

served with side salad and garlic knots

Beef Ravioli

$12.99

served with side salad and garlic knots

Manicotti with Cheese

$12.99

served with side salad and garlic knots

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$12.99

Side Salad with Pasta Dinner

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.75

Mini Cannoli

$1.75

Cheesecake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Ice Cream

Ice Cream (1)

$1.99

mayfield ice cream

Ice Cream (2)

$2.99

mayfield ice cream

Ice Cream (3)

$3.99

mayfield ice cream

Milkshake

$5.99

mayfield ice cream

*2-4 ONLY* Patriot Special

Patriot Special

$5.00

Teachers and Students ONLY 2-4

Stuffed Pizza

Stuffed Slice

$5.99

15" Stuffed Pizza

$28.99

18" Stuffed Pizza

$31.99

Side of Sauce

Ranch

$0.25

Italian

$0.25

Marinara

$0.25

Alfredo

$0.25

Specialty Pizza Splits 18"

18" Specialty Pizza Splits

$21.49

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottled Drink

$2.50

Domestic Beer

$2.99

Imported Beer

$3.49

Kids Drink

$1.50

Twisted Tea

$2.99

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.00

High Noon Mango

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$4.00