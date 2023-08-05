Milanos Pizza 670 Craft Road
Coffee
Cold Coffee
Signature Drinks
The Burg
The Change Up
Batter Up
Hot HoneySuckle
Iced HoneySuckle
Hot Matcha Blossom
Iced Matcha Blossom
Hot Caramel Macchiato
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Hot Smore's Latte
Iced Smore's Latte
Hot Cinnamon Roll Latte
Iced Cinnamon Roll Latte
Daily Specials
SANDWICH SPECIALS
TWO SPECIALTY SLICES SPECIAL
TWO SLICES SPECIAL
SLICE AND SALAD SPECIAL
Food
Appetizers
APPETIZERS French Fries
APPETIZERS Brushetta
APPETIZERS Mozzarella Sticks (6)
served with marinara
APPETIZERS Garlic Knots (7)
served with marinara
APPETIZERS Toasted Cheese Ravoili (8)
served with marinara
APPETIZERS Cheesy Bread (6)
APPETIZERS Meatballs (5)
served with sauce
APPETIZERS Fried Pickles
spears served with ranch
APPETIZERS Breadsticks
APPETIZERS Toasted Beef Ravoili (8)
APPETIZER Fried Mushrooms
14" Whole Pizza
14" Bacon Cheeseburger
beef, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar
14" BBQ
smoked chicken, bbq sauce
14" Bruchetta
garlic base sauce, marinara, special blend of tomato and spices and mozz
14" Deluxe Pizza
canadian bacon, sausage, pep, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olives
14" Half & Half Specialty
14" Hawaiian
pineapple and canadian bacon
14" Meat Lovers
pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon
14" Meatball
homemade meatballs and mozz
14" Veggie
tomato, spinach, mushroom, bell pepper, black olive, onion
14' Cheese Pizza
14” Buffalo Chicken
15” White Spinach
16" Whole Pizza
16" Bacon Cheeseburger
beef, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar
16" BBQ
smoked chicken, bbq sauce
16" Bruchetta
garlic base sauce, marinara, special blend of tomato and spices and mozz
16" Deluxe Pizza
canadian bacon, sausage, pep, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olives
16" Half & Half Specialty
16" Hawaiian
pineapple and canadian bacon
16" Meat Lovers
pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon
16" Meatball
homemade meatballs and mozz
16" Veggie
tomato, spinach, mushroom, bell pepper, black olive, onion
16"Cheese Pizza
16” Buffalo Chicken
16” White Spinach
18" Whole Pizza
18" Bacon Cheeseburger
beef, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar
18" BBQ
smoked chicken, bbq sauce
18" Bruchetta
garlic base sauce, marinara, special blend of tomato and spices and mozz
18" Cheese Pizza
18" Deluxe Pizza
canadian bacon, sausage, pep, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, black olives
18" Half & Half Specialty
18" Hawaiian
pineapple and canadian bacon
18" Meat Lovers
pepperoni, sausage, ham, hamburger, bacon
18" Meatball
homemade meatballs and mozz
18" Veggie
tomato, spinach, mushroom, bell pepper, black olive, onion
18” Buffalo chicken
18” White Spinach
Pizza By The Slice
Cheese Slice
cheese only
1 Topping Slice
topping of choice
2 Topping Slice
two toppings of choice
Jumbo Deluxe Slice
pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, black olive
bbq specialty slice
brushetta speciality slice
meatball speciality sllice
deluxe speciality slice
meatlovers speciality slice
hawaiian speciality slice
bacon cheese burger speicality slice
veggie speciality slice
Buffalo chicken slice
White spinach slice
Stuffed Slice
Stuffed slice
Pizza Rolls
Salads
Milano's Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olive, onion, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini by request
Grilled Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olive, onion, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini by request
Fried Chicken Salad
fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olive, onion, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini by request
Chef Salad
ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olive, onion, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini by request
Greek Salad
lettuce, tomato, black and green olives, banana pepper, feta cheese, house Italian dressing
Pasta Salad
rotini pasta, house itililan dressing, tomato, banana pepper, black olives
Side Salad
Subs
Pasta Dinners
Spaghetti with Sauce
served with side salad and garlic knots
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
served with side salad and garlic knots
Fettuccine Alfredo
served with side salad and garlic knots
Lasagna
served with side salad and garlic knots
Baked Ziti
served with side salad and garlic knots
Cheese Ravioli
served with side salad and garlic knots
Beef Ravioli
served with side salad and garlic knots
Manicotti with Cheese
served with side salad and garlic knots