Milestone - Mystic Mystic
DINNER
SMALL PLATES
- Artichoke Dip$12.00
garlic butter flatbread, artichoke, spinach
- Butternut Squash Soup$11.00
- Good Beets$12.00
port balsamic & citrus honey, pistachio crumble, herbed ricotta
- Shishito Peppers$14.00
5 pepper blend, sea salt
- Soup's On Orginal Chili$12.00
cheddar, sour cream, green onions
- 6 Wings$12.00
milestone's own, ranch
- 12 Wings$19.00
milestone's own, ranch
- Small Balls$12.00
three meatballs, marinara, parm, garlic toast
- Street Sprouts$12.00
SALAD
- Mixed Greens$11.00
parmesan vinaigrette
- Autumn Farro Salad$16.00
cherry tomato, cucumber, fresh herbs, red wine vinaigrette
- Victoria Spinach Salad$14.00
- Chopped Greek$16.00
heriloom cherry tomato, cucumber, green bell, red onion, feta, olive, red wine vinaigrette
- Caesar$15.00
romaine, white anchovies, fresh croutons
PIES
- Cheese$14.00
the classic
- Arthur Ave$16.00
sausage, hot cherry peppers,
- Jake$16.00
the classic with pepperoni
- Margherita$17.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
- Lulu$18.00
heritage bacon, shaved onion
- Popeye$18.00
spinach, pancetta, garlic
- Salad Pie$19.00
caramelized onions, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
- Fig Jam$22.00
fig, bleu, bacon, fried sage, balsamic glaze
- Harvest Pie$23.00
- Betty White$19.00
garlic oil, herbed ricotta, mozzarella, parm, crushed red pepper, mike's hot honey
BURGERS
- Milestone Burger$18.00
plain & simple with special sauce, cheese
- Nude Burger$21.00
sautéed mushrooms, swiss, arugula salad, no bun & no fries
- Backyard Burger$23.00
bacon, slaw, cheddar, low country bbq sauce, frizzled onions
- Burger Royale$21.00
yellow American, pickles, chopped onion, ketchup, yellow mustard
PLATES
- Balls$22.00
sauce, garlic bread, fresh greens
- Rigatoni al Buttera$24.00
fennel sausage, marinara, fresh peas, touch of cream
- Crispy Spatchcock Chicken$28.00Out of stock
classic garlic parmesan mash, arugula
- Heritage Pork Chop "Scarp"$28.00
cherry peppers, smashed yukons
- Prime Rib Eye$60.00
smashed yukons, chimichurri
- Chili-Maple Salmon$29.00
blistered sautéed corn and cherry tomato, caper aioli