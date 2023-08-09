Popular Items

#1 American Favorite

$7.19

Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#17 Milio's Classic

$8.59

Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann's® mayo

#4 Pilgrim's Pride

$7.19

Roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo


Sandwiches

Sicilian Ham and Salami

$8.19

Fresh mozzarella, red-ripe tomato, lettuce, onion, Italian Capicola ham, Genoa salami, Italian dressing, and basil pesto on our fresh-baked Focaccia bread.

Tuscan Turkey

$8.19

Fresh mozzarella, red-ripe tomato, lettuce, roast turkey, Italian dressing, and basil pesto on our fresh-baked Focaccia bread.

Garden Fresco

$8.19

For veggie lovers: fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, Alfalfa sprouts, Italian dressing, and basil pesto on our fresh-baked Focaccia bread.

Meatball Sub

$8.39

Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone cheese on your choice of French or Wheat roll

#2 Texas Longhorn

$7.19

Thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#3 Big KaTuna

$7.19

Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts

#5 The Godfather

$7.19

Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing

#6 Veggie Delite

$7.19

Provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo

#7 BBLT

$8.59

Natural applewood smoked bacon, MORE BACON, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#8 The Big Steer

$8.59

Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, Dijon mustard & Hellmann's® mayo

#9 Italian Club

$8.59

Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, gourmet Italian dressing & Hellmann's® mayo

#10 Double Beef & Cheese

$8.59

Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese

$8.59

Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#12 The Californian

$8.59

Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo

#13 Turkey Classic

$7.79

Roast turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann's® mayo

#14 Chicken Pesto Italiano

$7.79

Roast chicken breast, basil pesto, spinach, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

#15 Turkey Bacon Guac

$8.59

Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, spinach & tomatoes

#16 Chicken Bacon Club

$8.59

Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo

Meal Deal

Drink and a Side

$3.90

Sides

Brownie

$2.69

A rich chocolate brownie made from pure melted chocolate with the special addition of semi-sweet chocolate chips on top. No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.79
Reeses Pieces Cookie

$1.79
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.79
East Coast Hots

$0.89
Whole Kosher Dill Pickle

$1.79
Guacamole

$0.89
Lay's® Classic

$1.79
Lay's® Sour Cream and Onion

$1.79
Lay's® Oven Baked

$1.79
Doritos® Nacho Cheese

$1.79
SunChips® Harvest Cheddar

$1.79
Miss Vickie's® Jalapeño Kettle Cooked

$1.79
Miss Vickie's® BBQ Kettle Cooked

$1.79
Miss Vickie's® Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked

$1.79
Cheetos

$1.79

Drinks

Fountain Soda

Gatorade Cool Blue Raspberry

$2.69
Bottled Water

$2.29
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.69
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.69

Snack-wiches

#1 American Favorite Snack-wich

$6.89

1/2 sandwich, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.

#2 Texas Longhorn Snack-wich

$6.89

1/2 sandwich, thinly-shaved roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.

#3 Big Katuna Snack-wich

$6.89

1/2 sandwich, homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce, tomatoes, Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.

#4 Pilgrim's Pride Snack-wich

$6.89

1/2 sandwich, roast turkey breast, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.

#5 Godfather Snack-wich

$6.89

1/2 sandwich, Capicola ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.

#6 Veggie Delite Snack-wich

$6.89

1/2 sandwich, provolone cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts & Hellmann’s® mayo. Includes your choice of side, and small soda.

Skinnys

Skinny #1 American Favorite

$6.19

Smoked ham & provolone cheese

Skinny #2 Texas Longhorn

$6.19

Thinly-shaved roast beef

Skinny #3 The Big Katuna

$6.19

Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet “secret” sauce & Hellmann’s® mayo

Skinny #4 Pilgrim's Pride

$6.19

Roast turkey breast

Skinny #5 The Godfather

$6.19

Capicola ham, Genoa salami & provolone cheese

Skinny #6 Veggie Delite

$6.19

Provolone cheese & guacamole

Skinny Cheese

$6.19

Double Provolone cheese

Skinny #7 BBLT

$7.59

Natural applewood smoked bacon & MORE BACON

Skinny #8 The Big Steer

$7.59

Thinly-shaved roast beef, smoked ham & provolone cheese

Skinny #9 Italian Club

$7.59

Capicola ham, Genoa salami, smoked ham & provolone cheese

Skinny #10 Double Beef & Cheese

$7.59

Quarter pound of thinly-shaved roast beef & provolone cheese

Skinny #11 Turkey, Ham & Cheese

$7.59

Roast turkey breast, smoked ham & provolone cheese

Skinny #12 The Californian

$7.59

Roast turkey breast, double provolone cheese & guacamole

Skinny #13 Turkey Classic

$6.79

Roast turkey breast & provolone cheese

Skinny #14 Chicken Pesto Italiano

$6.79

Roast chicken breast

Skinny #15 Turkey Bacon Guac

$7.59

Roast turkey breast, natural applewood smoked bacon & guacamole

Skinny #16 Chicken Bacon Club

$7.59

Roast chicken breast & natural applewood smoked bacon

Skinny #17 Milio's Classic

$7.59

Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, pickle slices & Wisconsin cheddar cheese

Catering

Super Subs Party Platter - Small

$39.99

Comes with 5 subs and feeds approximately 5-10 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 2x #1 American Favorite, 2x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 1x #6 Veggie Delite. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Favorites Party Platter - Small

$43.49

Comes with 5 subs and feeds approximately 5-10 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches #1 American Favorite, #4 Pilgrim's Pride, #9 Italian Club, #12 Californian, #16 Chicken Bacon Club. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Calorie Conscious Party Platter - Small

$42.00

Comes with 5 subs and feeds approximately 5-10 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 2x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 1x #6 Veggie Delite, 2x #15 Turkey Bacon Guac. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Meat Lovers Party Platter - Small

$46.49

Comes with 5 subs and feeds approximately 5-10 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches #8 Big Steer, 2x #9 Italian Club, #16 Chicken Bacon Club, #17 Milio's Classic. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Super Subs Party Platter - Large

$68.99

Comes with 9 subs and feeds approximately 10-18 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 2x #1 American Favorite, 2x #2 Texas Longhorn, 2x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 2x #5 The Godfather, 1x #6 Veggie Delite. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Favorites Party Platter - Large

$75.99

Comes with 9 subs and feeds approximately 10-18 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 2x #1 American Favorite, 2x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 2x #9 Italian Club, 2x #12 The Californian, 1x #16 Chicken Bacon Club. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Calorie Conscious Party Platter - Large

$72.99

Comes with 9 subs and feeds approximately 10-18 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 3x #4 Pilgrim's Pride, 2x #6 Veggie Delite, 2x #14 Chicken Pesto Italiano, 2x #15 Turkey Bacon Guac. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Meat Lovers Party Platter - Large

$72.99

Comes with 9 subs and feeds approximately 10-18 people. A tasty assortment of our delicious sandwiches 1x #7 BBLT, 1x #8 Big Steer, 2x #9 Italian Club, 1x #10 Double Beef & Cheese, 2x #16 Chicken Bacon Club, 2x #17 Milio's Classic. Cut and arranged for easy serving.

Pickle Platter

$15.99+

Small platter comes with 6 whole pickles sliced into quarters (24 spears). Large comes with 12 pickles sliced into quarters (48 spears).

Cookie Platter

$16.99+

A sweet assortment of our chewy, freshly baked cookies. Cookie Platters are available in 1/2 dozen or baker’s dozen platters. Cookie flavors vary by location, please call store for details.

Box Lunch

Milio’s box lunches include a sandwich (served on your choice of bread or wrap), bag of chips and an assorted cookie, with mayo and Dijon mustard on the side.

Local Matters Donation

$1 Dollar Donation

$1.00