Milk & Honey Camp Springs
Top Ten Brunch
- Chef Mo's 1/2 lb Shrimp & Grits$23.00
Jumbo shrimp, caramelized turkey sausage, blistered tomatoes and scallions served over cheese grits with a Cajun cream sauce (Regular or Spicy Cajun Sauce – it’s your choice!)
- One Whole Pound of Fried Fish & Grits$25.00
Southern-style deep fried whiting served with cheesy grits with a homestyle biscuit and our Southern Style onion & tomato salad and a fried green tomato
- Blackened Salmon & Grits$22.00
Blackened salmon served over cheesy grits with our Signature Cajun cream sauce, tomatoes and scallions
- Lobster, Egg & Cheese Croissant$26.00
8 oz deep fried lobster tail with fried egg, white American cheese, avocado and Boom boom sauce on a buttery croissant
- Crab Hash$26.00
Jumbo lump crab and tomatoes served over cheesy hash browns topped with Cajun cream sauce (Add Fried Lobster Tail or Grilled or Fried Shrimp for additional charge)
- Deep Fried Salmon Hash$21.00
Fresh deep-fried salmon served over creamy spinach and cheesy crispy hash browns with Cajun cream sauce
- Crab Cake Benedict$30.00
1⁄2 pound of crab meat, fried eggs, creamy spinach and Cajun cream sauce over a buttery English Muffin
- Jumbo Smothered Chicken & Biscuits$19.00
Deep fried chicken tenderloins served over jumbo biscuits with egg & cheese and covered in Cajun cream sauce (Make it spicy if want to...because that's your business!)
- Grown Up French Toast$17.00
This dish takes French toast to a whole new level! Challah bread flavorful french toast topped with powdered sugar, drunken berries soaked in cognac and our spiked cream cheese icing
- Chicken & Waffle$26.00
1/2 chicken grilled, seasoned and crispy served with a buttery Belgian waffle
Side Pieces
- Belgian Waffle$7.00
- Bacon$5.00
- Turkey Sausage$4.00
- Two Eggs$3.50
- English Muffin$2.00Out of stock
- Fresh Baked Croissant$3.00
- Crispy Hash Browns$4.00
- Spanish Style Chorizo$5.00
- Cheesy Grits$4.00
- Side of Avocado$3.00
- Side of Fresh Blueberries & Strawberries$6.00
- Side of Fried Whiting$13.00
- Deep Fried Grit Cakes$6.00
- Side Of Shrimp$14.00
- Side of Salmon$16.00
- Side of Fried Chicken Tenderloin$14.00
- Deep Fried Lobster Tail$17.00
- Crab Cake - Side$25.00
- Hush Puppies (4)$3.50
- Tater Tots$5.00
- Honey Butter Biscuit$3.00
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)$9.00
- Southern Style Onion & Tomato Salad$4.00
- Side Smoked Turkey Sausage$5.00
- Side of Cajun Sauce$0.50
- Side of Remoulade$0.50
- Side of Icing$0.50
- Side of Spicy Cajun$0.50
- Side Of Boom Boom Sauce$0.50
- Housemade Truffle Fries$7.00
Brunch, Lunch & Other Stuff
- Lobster & Grits$29.00
8 oz deep fried lobster tail on top of our cheesy grits with tomatoes and Cajun cream sauce
- Strawberry Shortcake Deep Fried Biscuits$13.00
If you don't order these...then what's the point really?
- Basic French Toast$6.00
Just one slice of French toast topped with a strawberry and powdered sugar
- Blackened Salmon BLT$19.00
- Cajun Pasta$15.00
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$12.00
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$12.00
- Jerk Lamb Lollipops$21.00
- Party Wings$14.00
- Fried Green Tomatoes (4)$10.00
Southern style fried green tomatoes topped with our homemade onion & tomato salad and remoulade sauce
- Spicy Jerk Wings (4)$19.00Out of stock
- One Big Ol' Pancake$7.00
- Breakfast Gumbo$25.00Out of stock
Our Signature Creole style chicken and turkey sausage gumbo with crawfish and shrimp served over cheesy grits and topped with a fried egg over hard