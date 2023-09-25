Tiny's Milk & Cookies Memorial
FOOD
Pastry
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Up to 11 cookies, order our 1 dozen for a discount!
Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies
Up to 3 dozen. For more, call us at 713-913-4430 to have a bulk order ready for you!
Gluten-Free Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
bundle of two cookies *gluten free
Decorated Sugar Cookie
Plain Sugar Cookie
Cinnamon Roll
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Classic Croissant
Ham & Gruyère Croissant
Everything Croissant
classic croissant with cream cheese and sprinkled with "everything" seasoning
Danish
Morning Bun
Kouign Amann
Brioche Bun
rolled in vanilla sugar & filled with pastry cream
Brownie
Blueberry Muffin
Morning Glory Muffin
Rosemary Cheddar Scone
Blueberry Scone
Vanilla Scone
Chocolate Sprinkle Donut
Glazed Donut
Glazed Donut Hole
Coffee Crumb Cake
Apple Pie Croissant
Breakfast
Lunch
Croissant Club
Smoked turkey, havarti cheese, bacon, butter lettuce on a croissant with dijon aioli on the side. Comes with a side of chips or fruit, and comes with a chocolate chip cookie!
Memorial Chopped Salad
Crispy chicken, bacon, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, pepperoncini, mixed greens and cilantro lime ranch. Served with a cookie!
Market Baguette Sandwich
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto and a balsamic glaze on a baguette. Served with a choice of chips or fruit, and comes with a cookie!
Side of Chips
Side of Fruit
Pantry Staples
ICE CREAM
Pint
Milk & Cookies Pint
mom's vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie chunks
Birthday Cake Pint
birthday cake batter ice cream, rainbow sprinkles
Vanilla Caramel Crunch Pint
Coconut Milk Chocolate Pint
Mint Chocolate Chip Pint
fresh mint ice cream, dark chocolate chips
Fresh Strawberry Pint
ice cream made with fresh strawberries
Moms Vanilla Pint
our classic vanilla bean ice cream (pint only)
Seasonal Pint
Side Waffle Cone
BEVERAGES
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Decaf Drip Coffee
Americano
Café Au Lait
Cappuccino
Iced Cappuccino
Cortado
Espresso
Flat White
Johnny Cash
Hot Latte
Iced Latte
Macchiato
double shot espresso with dollop of milk foam