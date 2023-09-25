Popular Items

FOOD

Pastry

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Up to 11 cookies, order our 1 dozen for a discount!

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$33.00

Up to 3 dozen. For more, call us at 713-913-4430 to have a bulk order ready for you!

Gluten-Free Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

$5.50

bundle of two cookies *gluten free

Decorated Sugar Cookie

$3.75

Plain Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.25

Almond Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Classic Croissant

$5.00

Ham & Gruyère Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Everything Croissant

$5.00

classic croissant with cream cheese and sprinkled with "everything" seasoning

Danish

$4.50

Morning Bun

$4.50Out of stock

Kouign Amann

$4.50

Brioche Bun

$4.50Out of stock

rolled in vanilla sugar & filled with pastry cream

Brownie

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Morning Glory Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Rosemary Cheddar Scone

$4.50

Blueberry Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Vanilla Scone

$4.50

Chocolate Sprinkle Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Glazed Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Glazed Donut Hole

$0.50Out of stock

Coffee Crumb Cake

$8.50

Apple Pie Croissant

$7.00

Breads

Seasonal Bread - Slice

Seasonal Bread - Loaf

Breakfast

Sausage Biscuit

$4.25

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

yogurt, house granola, mixed berries, honey

Chia Seed Pudding

$7.00

coconut milk chia seed pudding, berries, toasted almonds, honey

Breakfast Taco

$4.00

Lunch

Croissant Club

$16.00

Smoked turkey, havarti cheese, bacon, butter lettuce on a croissant with dijon aioli on the side. Comes with a side of chips or fruit, and comes with a chocolate chip cookie!

Memorial Chopped Salad

$15.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, pepperoncini, mixed greens and cilantro lime ranch. Served with a cookie!

Market Baguette Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto and a balsamic glaze on a baguette. Served with a choice of chips or fruit, and comes with a cookie!

Side of Chips

$1.50

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Pantry Staples

Tiny's Whole Bean Coffee - Daymaker - 12 oz bag

$18.00

Tiny's Whole Bean Coffee - Daymaker - 12 oz bag Notes of figs, walnuts, and maple syrup

Iced Tea Gallon

$14.00

Tiny's Whole Bean Coffee - Espresso - 12 oz bag

$18.00

Tiny's Whole Bean Coffee - Espresso - 12 oz bag

ICE CREAM

Pint

Milk & Cookies Pint

$9.00

mom's vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie chunks

Birthday Cake Pint

$9.00

birthday cake batter ice cream, rainbow sprinkles

Vanilla Caramel Crunch Pint

$9.00

Coconut Milk Chocolate Pint

$9.00

Mint Chocolate Chip Pint

$9.00

fresh mint ice cream, dark chocolate chips

Fresh Strawberry Pint

$9.00

ice cream made with fresh strawberries

Moms Vanilla Pint

$9.00

our classic vanilla bean ice cream (pint only)

Seasonal Pint

$9.00

Side Waffle Cone

$0.25

BEVERAGES

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Decaf Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Americano

$3.25

Café Au Lait

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso

$3.00

Flat White

$4.00

Johnny Cash

$3.75

Hot Latte

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.25

double shot espresso with dollop of milk foam

Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Undertow

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

London Fog

$3.75+

Other Beverages

Lemonade

$4.00+

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

seasonal summer drink

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

fresh squeezed

Milk

$1.50+

Alternative Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$2.00

Aqua Panna

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Lemon Ginger Matcha

$5.50Out of stock