The Mill Cafe
Drinks Menu
Tea
Not Coffee
Breakfast Menu
Baked Good
- Muffin$4.00
Blueberry, Orange Cranberry, Chocolate Chip, Banana, Bran, Morning Glory
- Bagel$4.00Out of stock
Fresh Baked Plain, Everything, Jalapeno Cheddar, Pretzel, Cinnamon Raisin
- Baked Donut$2.00
Baked (not Fried) sweet rings of cake!
- Croissant$4.00Out of stock
- Coffee cake$4.00
Freshly Baked Sweet Cinnamon Style Coffee Cake
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Loaded with Chips and happiness
- Brownie$2.00
Chocolatey & gooey
- Waffle$5.00
Made to order. delicious and topped with your choice of maple syrup, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, ice cream
- Breakfast Bar$3.00Out of stock
In a Cup
Cooler Drinks & Snacks
Drink
- Chocolate Milk Box$2.00
Horizon, Organic Chocolate Milk 8 oz
- Milk Box$2.00Out of stock
Horizon, Organic Milk 8 oz
- Juice boxes$2.00
Juice box and straw
- Energy drinks$3.00
Selection of Celsius Sparkling Energy Drink
- Sodas$2.00
Cans of a variety of sodas
- Kombucha$4.00Out of stock
- Orange Juice$3.00Out of stock
- Box of Water$2.00Out of stock
- Sparkling Water$2.00
- Bag of Coffee$15.00
Snack
The Mill Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(781) 739-3999
Open now • Closes at 4:30PM