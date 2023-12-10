Mill Creek Cafe 849 U.S. 83 South
Sunday Lunch Special
Food Menu
Appetizers
On the Light Side
Fried Favorites
Sandwiches
Texican Food
Signature Entrees
Sides Lunch/Dinner
Kids Menu
Desserts
Breakfast
- 1 Egg Plate$7.95
- 2 Egg Plate$9.40
- 3 Egg Plate$10.85
- Frio River Breakfast$13.95
- Huevos Rancheros$13.95
- The Mill Creek$10.95
- Cheese Omelette$8.25
- Southwest Omelette$10.25
- Meat and Cheese Omelette$10.95
- Mill Creek Taco (3)$3.45
- Mill Creek Taco (4)$4.40
- Mill Creek Taco (5)$5.35
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.95
- French Toast$8.95
- 1 Pancake$3.45
- 2 Pancakes$6.90
- 1 Biscuit and gravy$4.70
- 2 Biscuits and gravy$6.45
- Breakfast Meats$3.29+
- Country Potatoes$2.95
- Cream Gravy$2.95
- Egg (1)$1.50
- Toast/Bread$1.50
- Biscuit$1.80
Merchandise Menu
Merch
- Aqua Arcade$5.00
- backyard birds brochure$9.95
- Bird Whistle$3.79
- Boinks$1.99
- bottle stopper maple$25.00
- bottle stopper maple$31.00
- bottle stopper mesquite$29.00
- Bracelet$3.99
- Colorful Crawlers$3.99
- cross with copper$93.00
- cross with copper sm$29.00
- Dino Glow and Glitter$4.00
- Dominoes$12.99
- Duck Call$7.99
- Earrings$7.00
- Earrings / Bracelet$20.00
- Flower Bouquet$12.99
- Glitter Wand$3.99
- Goat Puppet$6.00
- Grow Tropical Birds$5.00
- Hacky Sack$7.00
- Hand Boiler$4.99
- Heart paper$4.99
- Journey Buddy$8.25
- Kaleidoscope$10.00
- Kids Card Game$3.00
- Kites$9.00
- Knottying Game$9.95
- land mammals brochure$9.95
- Leather Bracelet$3.99
- Light Up Happy Ball$3.00
- Light Up jumbo suction cup$5.00
- Magic Spring Large$10.99
- magic spring mini$2.99
- Magna-Trix$5.99
- Magnetic Sand Timer$11.00
- Magnets$3.79
- Marbles$15.00
- Metal Kazoo$5.00
- Mood Ring$5.00
- Music Box$9.99
- night sky brochure$9.95
- Number Slide Puzzle$3.99
- Ornaments$5.00
- Percision Gyroscope$11.99
- Pick up Sticks Large$6.99
- Pick up Sticks Small$1.99
- Pop Bracelet$3.29
- Poppin Dice$6.00
- Poster$9.95
- Puzzle Box$2.99
- Rainbow & moon$2.99
- Sand Animals$5.49
- Scatter Yardgame$29.99
- scrub$12.00
- Silly Puddy$4.00
- snowman large wood$8.00
- snowman wood$29.00
- snowman wood$25.00
- Squishy Unicorn$5.00
- Stickers$3.99
- Sun Art Paper$8.00
- T rex Tape$20.00
- T-shirts$23.00
- Tape Measure key chain$4.00
- texas with turq$73.00
- texas wood large$87.00
- texas wood medium$44.00
- texas wood sm$15.00
- Timber Tumbler$5.99
- Tree Blocks$29.95
- True Genius$5.00
- Twist Cube$1.99
- wash cloth - 3$15.00
- wildflower tx brochure$9.95
- Wooden Train Whistle$5.00
- World Ball$3.49
- wash cloth - 6$25.00
Grab n Go Menu
Grab N Go
- 12 flour 6" tortillas$3.72
- Beef Jerkey$3.99
- Bottlecaps$1.59
- Cry Baby$1.00
- Farm Fresh Eggs$4.25
- Flintstones Powder Candy Straws$0.49
- Gummi Burger$0.35
- Hard Candies$3.99
- Honey Stick$0.50
- Indian Pumpkin Seeds$0.75
- Jam$10.00
- Jelly Belly Pear$3.99
- Kind Bar$2.99
- Muddy Bites$5.99
- Nik-L-Nip 4 pack$2.50
- Pop Rocks$1.39
- Popcorn Flavoring$4.95
- Razzles$2.50
- Rice Krispies$1.99
- Ring Pop$1.00
- Runts$2.75
- Smarties$0.25
- Trail Mix$2.99
- Unicorn Pops$0.75
- Zotz$1.50
Mill Creek Cafe 849 U.S. 83 South Location and Ordering Hours
(830) 232-4805
Open now • Closes at 2:30PM