Mill Creek Homestyle Bakery
Breakfast
- Biscuit w/ Honey Butter and Strawberry Preserves$3.00
Delicious Homemade Biscuit served with house made honey butter and strawberry preserves
- Biscuit w/ Sausage and Egg$6.00
- Biscuit w/ Bacon and Egg$6.00
- Biscuit and Gravy Single$6.00
- Biscuit and Gravy Double$6.00
- Croissant w/ Sausage and Egg$6.00
- Croissant w/ Bacon and Egg$6.00
Fresh Baked Croissant topped with Bacon and Egg
- Croissant with Freshly Made Berry Jam$4.00
Freshly baked croissant served with butter and freshly made berry jam
Pastry and Baked Items
- Croissant$4.00
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
- Sticky Bun w/ Pecan$5.00
- Brioche Pastry$4.00Out of stock
- Fruit Filled Hand Pie$4.00
- Brownie$3.00
- Breakfast Box ( 12 Fresh Made Pastries)$36.00Out of stock
- Donut with coconut crunch topping$2.00
Fresh made donut with coconut crunch topping
- Speciality Cookies 6ct$7.00
- Single cookie$1.00
- Pepperoni Rolls - 6$12.00
- Pepperoni Roll - 1$3.00
- Specialty Cupcake$4.00
- Specialty Cupcake - Dozen$44.00
- Sticky Buns Full Pan$55.00
- Cinnamon Rolls - Full Pan$55.00
- Cake slice$4.00
- Pie - whole$15.00
Lunch
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Homemade Chicken Salad on your choice of our fresh made Sandwich bread or our Buttery Croissants made daily.
- Chili and Cornbread$6.00
A hearty bowl of chili served with fresh cornbread or a peanut butter sandwich on our homemade bread.
- Hand Pies$6.00Out of stock
Fresh made savory hand pies are made with delicious buttery layers and filled with a wholesome tasting filling that is such a treat
- Pimento Cheese Sandwich$6.00Out of stock
Our handmade Pimento cheese served on your choice of a slice of fresh sandwich bread or our buttery croissant made daily
- Lunch special$10.00
- Add side$2.00
- Smoke Barbeque Sandwich with Coleslaw$10.00
Mill Creek Homestyle Bakery Location and Ordering Hours
(304) 956-2131
Closed • Opens Saturday at 7AM