Food-Online Menu

Breakfast

Bagel

$2.35

Choose from our daily selection of bagels

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Egg and cheese served on your choice of bread, bagel, croissant or waffle. Add meat of your choice.

Lebanon Bologna Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Egg and cheese served on your choice of bread, bagel, croissant or waffle with Lebanon bologna.

Croissant

$2.05

A buttery, flaky pastry, toasted with your choice of butter or jelly.

Donut

$1.35

Selection varies daily.

Fruit Cup

$4.00

A mixture of fresh fruit. Selection varies daily.

Iced Cinnamon Roll

$2.85

A flaky breakfast pastry with layers of cinnamon, topped with a sweet cream cheese icing.

Muffin

$2.85

Selection varies daily.

Quiche

$4.05

Selection varies daily.

Scone

$2.35

Selection varies daily.

Baked Oatmeal Muffin

$4.05

Choose from our selection of plain, chocolate chip or mixed berry muffins.

Yogurt Parfait

$5.65

Vanilla yogurt mixed with our special ingredient, layered between fresh berries and granola.

Vegan Pastries

Coffee Cake

$3.85

A sweet layer cake with a cinnamon-infused flavor with a streusel topping.

Cupcake

$2.95

Selection varies.

Scone

$3.25

Selection varies.

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese

$5.15

American cheese toasted between your choice of multigrain or white bread. Served with chips and a gogurt.

Hot Ham & Cheese

$5.15

American cheese and sliced ham toasted between your choice or multigrain or white bread. Served with chips and gogurt.

PB&J Uncrustable

$5.15

A PB&J uncrustable served with chips and a gogurt.

Soup & Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.25

Romaine lettuce topped with black beans, corn, tomatoes, tortilla strips, shredded cheddar cheese, served with our homemade BBQ Ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce topped with shredded parmesan cheese, seasoned grilled chicken, croutons and caesar dressing.

Harvest Salad

$9.45

A bed of spring mix layered with rows of walnuts, feta cheese, sliced apples, craisins and balsamic dressing.

House Salad

$7.15

Tomatoes, carrots, croutons and shredded cheddar cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce, with your choice of caesar, ranch, italian or honey mustard dressing.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.75

Spinach topped with fresh strawberries, feta cheese, pecans and poppyseed dressing.

That Good Salad

$8.90

Romaine lettuce topped with bacon, tomatoes, shredded parmesan cheese and our special made lemon oil dressing.

Bowl of Soup

$5.10

Selection varies daily.

Cup of Soup

$3.95

Selection varies daily.

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon BBQ

$9.65

Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, melted pepperjack cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce and tomato on a pretzel roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Parmesan

$8.95

Crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce and provolone cheese on an onion roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Salad on Croissant

$9.75

Chicken salad served on a croissant. Add lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese. Served with chips and a pickle.

Grilled Cheese

$6.15

Sharp cheddar cheese melted between your choice of toasted white or multigrain bread. Served with chips and a pickle.

Honey Mustard Ham & Cheese

$8.85

Sliced ham, swiss cheese and honey mustard dressing served on a pretzel roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

Spin Dip Grilled Cheese

$8.35

Spinach artichoke dip toasted on white bread. Served with chips and a pickle.

Turkey BLT

$9.50

Sliced turkey breast, crispy bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread. Served with chips and a pickle.

Turkey Cranberry Wrap

$9.75

Sliced turkey breast, cream cheese, provolone cheese, chopped lettuce, craisins and raspberry vinaigrette drizzle on a spinach wrap. Served with chips and a pickle.

Roast Beef

$9.95

Ciabatta roll with sliced roast beef, provolone cheese, horseradish sauce and crispy onions. Served with chips and a pickle.

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$9.75

A tortilla wrap with a burger patty, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayo. Served with chips and a pickle.

Glory Be Farms

Jerky

$9.99

Strips of pork jerky.

Pork Snack Sticks

$2.49+

Pork sticks available in three flavors; hot, sweet or sweet heat. Served as a single stick or in a pack of eight sticks.

Pies

Apple Pie

$13.85

Fresh apples baked into a flaky pie crust with a crumb topping.

Blueberry Pie

$9.85

Blueberries baked into a buttery crust, finished with a crumb topping.

Cherry Pie

$12.35

Cherry compote baked in a flaky crust with a crumb topping.

Fresh Peach Pie

$15.50

Fresh peaches baked into a buttery crust.

Peanut Butter Pie

$12.85

Peanut butter filling in a chocolate crust, topped with chopped PB cups.

Pecan Pie

$13.45

Pecans baked into a sweet, buttery pie.

Pie Slice (PV ONLY)

$2.85

Pumpkin Pie

$11.75

Pumpkin custard filling in a flaky pie crust.

Fresh Strawberry Pie

$15.50

Fresh strawberries in a buttery pie crust.

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$1.75+
Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie

$2.25

Chocolate and peanut butter swirled in a Rice Krispy Treat.

Cookie

$1.45

Choose from our selection of fresh baked cookies.

Cookies N' Cream Rice Krispie

$2.25

Oreo cookies crushed into our rice krispy treat.

Cream Puff

$3.55

A sweet breakfast pastry with a flaky shell, filled with a whipped custard.

Cupcake

$2.15

Choose from our daily selection.

Energy Ball

$2.45

Oats, honey, peanut butter, chocolate chips, flax seeds all rolled into a ball.

French Macarons

$3.15+

Tara's Treats macarons. Selection varies daily.

Fruity Rice Krispie

$2.25

Fruity Pebble cereal in our rice krispy.

Grandma Donna's Lemon Bar

$2.65

A flaky, buttery crust with a lemon filling, sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Lemon Blackberry Roll

$3.35

Blackberry jam and vanilla icing, rolled in a lemon cake.

Peppermint Roll

$3.35

Chocolate cake rolled with layers of crushed peppermint and peppermint icing.

Pumpkin Roll

$3.35

Pumpkin cake rolled with cream cheese icing.

Pecan Bar

$2.65

A moist, flaky crust with a pecan topping.

Peppermint Brownie

$2.45

A moist brownie with peppermint patty choclate baked in.

Rice Krispie Treat

$2.25

Marshmallows and rice krispy cereal made into a delicious, buttery treat.

S'mores Bar

$2.65

A graham cracker crust with a chocolate, marshmallow topping.

Tandy Cake

$2.35

A vanilla cake base topped with a layer of peanut butter and chocolate.

Whoopie Pie

$1.50

Choose from our daily selection.

Drinks-Online Menu

Coffees & More

Affogato

$5.95

Shots of espresso over vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream.

Americano

$2.95+

Espresso and water, with the option of adding flavor and cream. Available hot or iced.

Breve

$3.75+

Espresso shots and half & half, with your choice of adding flavor.

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95+

Your choice of drip coffee with steamed milk.

Calfagato

$6.75

Cold brew, vanilla ice cream and sweet cream foam.

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso and steamed milk with extra foam.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

A layered drink with vanilla syrup, milk, shots of espresso and caramel drizzle. Available hot or iced.

Chai

$4.15+

Chai tea and milk, topped with cinnamon powder. Available hot or iced.

Coffee

$1.75+

Drip coffee selection varies daily.

Coffee Box

$16.00

96 oz box filled with hot coffee. Serves 8 - 10 people. Includes cups, lids, sleeves, creamer and sugar if needed.

Cold Brew

$3.65+

Cold brew coffee made by steeping coffee in water for 24 hours. Add cream, sugar and your flavor of choice.

Espresso Shot

$0.90+

An individual shot of espresso.

Flight Board

$9.85
Hot Cocoa

$3.75+

Chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso shots and steamed milk with the option of adding your choice of flavor. Available hot or iced.

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.95+

Your choice of our loose leaf tea selection, in water. Available hot or iced.

London Fog

$3.65+

Milk, vanilla syrup and Earl Grey tea. Available hot or iced.

Mocha

$4.15+

Chocolate sauce mixed with espresso shots and milk. Available hot or iced.

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.60+

A smooth coffee with a sweet flavor and a rich, creamy head of foam.

Shaken Iced Tea or Lemonade

$2.85+

Shaken tea and/or lemonade with your choice of flavor.

Sparkler

$3.05+

Carbonated water with your choice of flavor.

Steamer

$2.95+

Steamed milk with your choice of flavor.

Tea Latte

$3.95+

Steamed milk with your choice of our loose leaf tea.

White Hot Cocoa

$3.75+

White chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk, topped with whipped cream.

White Mocha

$5.10+

White chocolate sauce with espresso shots and milk. Available hot or iced.

Frozen Drinks

Frappe

$5.35

Your choice of flavor, blended with ice and milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Frozen Chai

$5.35

Chai syrup and vanilla powder, blended in ice and milk. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Smoothie

$5.50

Your choice of frozen fruit blend, mixed with vanilla powder and milk.

Bottled Drinks

Kreider Farms Drinks

$2.05

Selection of milk and juice.

Body Armor

$2.35
Soda

$2.35

Varying selection of bottled soda.

Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

$3.50

Varying selection of Bragg ACV Drinks.

HumanKind Water

$2.10

Bottled water from HumanKind.

HumanKind Tea & Lemonade

$2.59

Varying selection of tea and lemonade.

Seasonal Drinks

Honey Oatmilk Latte

$5.10+

Honey syrup paired with our oat milk and espresso shots. Available hot or iced.