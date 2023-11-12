Millcreek Coffee Roasters Airport
Coffee Drinks
- Drip Coffee$3.00
Local and freshly-roasted drip coffee
- Cafe Au Lait$3.75
1/2 Choice of coffee with 1/2 steamed milk
- Cold Brew$3.75
Smooth, cold brewed colombian
- Red Eye$4.25
Coffee with two shots of espresso
- Shot in the Dark$3.75
Coffee with one shot of espresso
- Nitro Cold Brew$4.50Out of stock
Cold brew on nitro tap
- Joe-to-Go$30.00Out of stock
96oz of coffee to go. Comes with cups, lids, creamers, and sugar
Espresso Drinks
- Americano$3.25
Espresso with hot water
- Latte$4.25
Espresso with steamed milk
- Latte Special$4.60
See our latte special in-store
- Flat White$4.25
Espresso layered with steamed milk
- Cappuccino$4.25
Espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk
- Frappe$5.00
Blended, sweetened espresso drink
- Espresso$3.50
2 shots of delicious espresso
- Macchiato$3.75
Espresso topped with foamed milk
- Cortado$3.75
2oz of espresso with 2oz of steamed milk
- Mocha$4.85
- Breve$5.05
- White Chocolate Mocha$4.85
Tea Drinks
Non-Coffee Drinks
- Chai$4.50
Black tea with a blend of spices mixed with milk
- Dirty Chai$5.50
Black tea with a blend of spices mixed with milk and added espresso
- Hot Coco$3.75
Hot chocolate
- Steamer$3.15
Steamed milk mixed with flavoring
- Italian Soda$3.15
Soda water with flavoring
- Fruit Smoothie$5.00
Blended fruit smoothie drink
- Non-Coffee Frappe$4.40
Blended, sweetened drink
- OJ or Lemonade Frappe$5.00
Blended, sweetened drink
- Apple Cider$3.50Out of stock
Steamed apple cider mixed with flavors and spices
- Chai Frappe$5.00
Breakfast
- Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.95
Asiago or plain bagel with two eggs, and cheddar cheese.
- Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$9.95
Asiago or plain bagel with two eggs, cheddar cheese, and bacon.
- Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$9.95
Asiago or plain bagel with two eggs, cheddar cheese, and sausage.
- Kickin' Bagel$9.95Out of stock
One of our most popular breakfast choices: jalapeño bagel, two eggs with jalapeños baked in, pepper jack cheese, and sausage - some like it hot!
- Yogurt Parfait$7.95
Vanilla Greek yogurt, housemade jam topped with granola.
- Chia Seed Oat Cup$6.95
Chia seeds, steel cut oats, oat milk, honey topped with blueberries.
- Grape Cup$5.15
Lunch
- Turkey Bacon Swiss Sandwich$12.95
*Served Hot* Turkey, bacon, swiss, choice of veggies, balsamic vinaigrette
- Caprese Sandwich$10.50
Sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese, basil, and arugula with balsamic reduction drizzle.
- Chicken Gouda$12.95
*Served Hot* Roasted chicken and gouda cheese on an artisan roll topped with tomatoes and lettuce mix.
- Chicken Pesto Mozzarella$12.95
Chicken and mozzarella with a pesto spread (nut-free) on an artisan roll.
- Turkey White Cheddar$9.95
All-natural turkey, white cheddar, and arugula on an artisan roll.
- Ham and Swiss$9.95
Ham and Swiss served with romaine lettuce served on an artisan roll.
- Chicken Cheddar$9.95
Flatbreads
- Plain Ol' Cheese$9.95
Flatbread pizza with red sauce and cheese topped with parmesean/oregano blend.
- Pepperoni Flatbread$10.95
Pepperoni pizza topped with mozzarella cheese and Parmesan/oregano blend.
- Margherita$12.95
Flatbread pizza with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and olive oil
- Little Miss Figgy$13.95
Pesto pizza topped with prosciutto, chopped figs, and mozzarella.
- Mediterranean Veggie$12.95
Sundried tomato and goat cheese pizza topped with roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts, and finished with fresh arugula.
Salads and Salad Cups
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, and chicken served with a homemade Caesar dressing
- Southwest Chicken Salad$14.95
Fresh lettuce, grape tomatoes, black bean and corn salsa, roasted red peppers, tortilla strips and chicken served with a homemade chipolte ranch dressing
Salad Cups
Pastry
Pastry
Muffin
Gluten-Free Pastries
Bulk Coffee & Misc. Packaged Goods
Misc.
Bottled Beverages
- Bottled Arrowhead Water$2.69
- Sparkling Water$2.65
- Lemonade 12oz$2.75
- Apple Juice 12oz$2.75Out of stock
- Orange Juice 12oz$2.75
- Coca-Cola$3.59
- Diet Coke$3.59
- La Croix (Canned)$1.65Out of stock
- Topo Chico$3.59
- Spindrift$1.95Out of stock
- Red Bull$3.59
- Red Bull Sugar Free$3.59
- Smart Water 1 liter$4.95
- Dr. Pepper - 20oz$3.59
- Diet Dr. Pepper - 20oz$3.59
- XXX Vitamin Water$3.59
- Aguas Frescas$2.69
- Sprite$3.59
- Smart Water - 750ml$2.69
Cacao
Millcreek Cacao Chocolate Bar
- Pure Cacao Chocolate Bar$8.25
- Mint Cacao Chocolate Bar$8.25
- Orange Cacao Chocolate Bar$8.25
- Raspberry Cacao Chocolate Bar$8.25
- Blackberry Cacao Chocolate Bar$8.25
- Tart Cherry Cacao Chocolate Bar$8.25
- Hot Mole Cacao Chocolate Bar$8.25
- Chuno Whiskey Cacao Chocolate Bar$8.25
- Chuno Pure Cacao Chocolate Bar$8.25
- Chuno Peppercorn Cacao Chocolate Bar$8.25
- Salt Cacao Chocolate Bar$8.25
- Milk Chocolate Crispy Brown Rice Cacao Bar$8.25
- Milk Chocolate Roasted Almond Cacao Bar$8.25
- Espresso Cacao Chocolate Bar$8.25
Cacao Tea Loose (4oz)
Wildhorse Chocolate Bar
Grab and Go
To-Go Items
- Yogurt Parfait$7.55
Greek yogurt, house-made berry jam, topped with granola (nut-free)
- Protein Pack$8.75
Two hard boiled eggs, marcona almonds, blueberries, cheese
- Banana$1.25
- Chia Seed Oat Cup$6.95
- Grape Cup$5.25
- Hard-Boiled Eggs$2.50
- Creminelli Snack Pack$5.95
- Antioxidant Nut Medley - Local$8.95
- Bars
- Crackers and Chips
- Nut Butters
- Mints and Gum
- Tillamook Cheddar or String Cheese$1.50
- Rice Krispie Treat$2.45
- Brownie$3.25
- Cookie$2.95