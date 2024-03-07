Millcreek Pizza House 1357 East 3300 South
The Reason You're Here
- Marg in Charge$14.00+
This is your classic Margherita with olive oil base, fresh sliced tomato, fresh sliced mozzarella and finished with fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
- W-T-F$14.00+
What the Fungi?! You thought something else, didn't you! Keep your thoughts to yourself - this beauty is red-sauce based covered with mushrooms out the wazoo and topped with our super gooey mozz and burrrrrrrata.
- Veggilicious$14.00+
"Run it through the garden!" This is your veggie serving for the whole day! Green peppers, sweet onion, portabella mushrooms, artichoke hearts, black olives, spinach and roasted red peppers.
- Say "CHEEZE!"$12.00+
Ain't nothin wrong with the basics....in fact, our basic CHEEZE is Ah-Maze-ING. We've spent a lot of time perfecting our crust, sauce and cheese blend, we're stoked to have you relish the yumminess of our three main ingredients. Bon Appetit!
- The Betty - White That Is$14.00+
White sauce anyone? Our garlic Alfredo is no joke. Add some delicious, chopped artichoke hearts, sundried tomato, roasted red pepper and red onion and the Golden Girl herself would dive right in.
- The "House" Always Wins$14.00+
Our "House" house pizza features everything you expect to see on a combo. Think sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onion, green pepper - olives optional. Smothered in gooey mozzarella. Add a finishing sauce or topping for an extra flavor.
- Gimme a "P" Pepperoni$13.00+
Pepperoni for the win! You can't go wrong here! Our signature pepperoni medley served on our house made sauce and smothered with our special mozzarella cheese blend.
- Sassy BBQ Chick$14.00+
Elevate your BBQ Chick pza with a little sass! Our house made gochujang BBQ sauce covered with roasted chicken, sliced red onion, fresh sliced tomato, local bleu cheese and finished with chopped cilantro and our sriracha ranch sauce. Sassy!
- Finn's Island Dream$13.00+
Bring the heat with this twist on the classic Hawaiian. Smokey Canadian bacon meets tangy pineapple and Bam! pants on fire with spicy cherry peppers and topped with cool creamy ranch.
- I Can Do Better$10.00+
You think you can do better? Go on then...Go for it. You get 8 toppings max. Best ICDB pizza of the month (as voted on by the employees of mph) wins a free pizza next month. Hit us with your best shot!