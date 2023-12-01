Miller’s Market
Food
Sandwich
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
panko fried chicken, lettuce, , house bbq sauce, cheddar, bacon, brioche bun
- Shaved Steak Sandwich$16.00
house shaved steak blend, poblano, onion, mushroom, provolone, mayo, spuckie roll
- Cubano Sandwich$15.00
braised pork, ham, swiss, mustard, pickle, grilled cuban roll
- Reuben Sandwich$14.00
pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island, grilled rye
- Teriyaki Mushroom Sandwich$14.00
sliced mushroom, teriyaki, slaw, carrot, cucumber, cilantro, basil mayo, sub roll
- Spicy Italian Sandwich$14.00
salami, ham, capicola, provolone, lettuce, onions, mayo, roasted red pepper, pepper relish, oil, s+p, sub roll
- Fried Eggplant Sandwich$14.00
panko fried eggplant, lettuce, tomato, balsamic glaze, burrata, brioche roll
- Turkey Club$14.00
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$14.00
sliced buffalo chicken, burrata, roasted red pepper, pesto, grilled white
- BYO Deli Sandwich$13.00
choice of deli meat and cheese, chicken salad, toppings, and breads or wraps
- Coffee Pork Melt Special$15.00
- Big Smash Burger$14.00
Two House Made Smash Patties, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Cheese, Thousand Island, Ketchup, Mustard, Brioche Bun
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Soups and Salads
Miller Lights
Sides
Beverages
Snacks
Deli
Beef
Chicken
Deli Cheese
Deli Sides/Salads
Grab & Go
- Apple Pie GG$17.00
- Bacon Mac n Cheese GG$12.00
- Brownie$3.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip GG$15.00
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo GG$15.00
- Chicken Parm GG$15.00
- Chicken Pot pie GG$29.00
- Cookie$4.00
- Eggplant Parm GG$15.00
- GF bread$16.00
- Lasagna Mini GG$14.00
- Limoncello Cake$5.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$8.00
- Macaroni Cheese GG$12.00
- Manicotti GG$14.00
- Pumpkin Pie$19.00
- Shepherds Pie GG$14.00
- Tiramisu Cake$5.00
- Whoopie Pie$6.00
- Turkey Pot Pie$29.00
- Pudding Parfait$8.00
- Caramelized onion dip$8.00