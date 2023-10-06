Miller's Country Kitchen 701 North Broad Street
LUNCH MENU
HOT SANDWICHES
REUBEN MELT
(Includes pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled homemade rye bread)
TUNA SALAD MELT
(tuna salad on grilled, homemade white bread w/ bacon, Swiss cheese, and tomato)
BEEF BACON CHEDDAR MELT
(Grilled pot roast, bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce on grilled homemade white bread) / lettuce, tomato, and onions
CHEESE STEAK MELT
(Includes grilled peppers and onions)
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
(Includes grilled peppers and onions on an Italian roll)
BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK
(Includes lettuce, tomato, and pickles topped with mozzarella cheese served with chips and a pickle)
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
BREADED FLOUNDER SANDWICH
(served on a roll with lettuce and a side of tartar sauce)
CRABCAKE SANDWICH
(served on a roll w/ lettuce, tomato, and a side of tartar sauce)
BEEF CHEESESTEAK
(Includes grilled peppers and onions on an Italian roll)
CHICKEN SALAD MELT
(chicken salad on grilled, homemade white bread w/ bacon, Swiss cheese, and tomato)
HOT WRAPS
COLD SANDWICHES
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH W/ LETTUCE
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH W/ LETTUCE
BLT W/ MAYO
HAM CLUB
(on toast w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon)
TURKEY CLUB
(on toast w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon)
CHICKEN SALAD CLUB
(on toast w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon)
TUNA SALAD CLUB
(on toast w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon)
COLD WRAPS
SOUPS AND SALADS
BEEF VEGGIE SOUP
CHICKEN CORN AND NOODLE SOUP
CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD
(Grilled chicken over lettuce w/ croutons and parmesan cheese)
HOUSE SALAD
(A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers)
CHEF SALAD
(Our house salad topped w/ Swiss cheese, ham, and turkey)
CAESAR SALAD
(lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese)
SOUP OF THE WEEK
TOSSED SALAD
APPETIZERS
BURGERS AND CHICKEN
CHEESEBURGER
w/ lettuce, tomato, and onions
BACON CHEESEBURGER
w/ lettuce, tomato, and onions
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
w/ lettuce, tomato, and onions
COWBOY BURGER
(includes lettuce, tomato, fried onion ring and bacon topped with BBQ sauce)
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
(Includes lettuce, tomato, and pickles topped with mozzarella cheese served with chips and a pickle)
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
(Includes lettuce, tomato, and pickles topped with mozzarella cheese served with chips and a pickle)