LUNCH MENU

HOT SANDWICHES

REUBEN MELT

$8.49

(Includes pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled homemade rye bread)

TUNA SALAD MELT

$10.49

(tuna salad on grilled, homemade white bread w/ bacon, Swiss cheese, and tomato)

BEEF BACON CHEDDAR MELT

$9.49

(Grilled pot roast, bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce on grilled homemade white bread) / lettuce, tomato, and onions

CHEESE STEAK MELT

$9.49

(Includes grilled peppers and onions)

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$10.59

(Includes grilled peppers and onions on an Italian roll)

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$9.99

(Includes lettuce, tomato, and pickles topped with mozzarella cheese served with chips and a pickle)

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.59

BREADED FLOUNDER SANDWICH

$9.59

(served on a roll with lettuce and a side of tartar sauce)

CRABCAKE SANDWICH

$12.59

(served on a roll w/ lettuce, tomato, and a side of tartar sauce)

BEEF CHEESESTEAK

$10.59

(Includes grilled peppers and onions on an Italian roll)

CHICKEN SALAD MELT

$10.49

(chicken salad on grilled, homemade white bread w/ bacon, Swiss cheese, and tomato)

HOT WRAPS

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP W/ CHEESE

$9.99

BEEF BACON CHEDDAR WRAP

$9.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP W/CHEESE

$8.99

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

W/ LETTUCE, TOMATO AND HONEY MUSTARD

COLD SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH W/ LETTUCE

$8.99

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH W/ LETTUCE

$8.99

BLT W/ MAYO

$6.99

HAM CLUB

$9.99

(on toast w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon)

TURKEY CLUB

$9.99

(on toast w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon)

CHICKEN SALAD CLUB

$10.99

(on toast w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon)

TUNA SALAD CLUB

$10.99

(on toast w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato and bacon)

COLD WRAPS

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP W/ LETTUCE AND TOMATO

$9.99

TUNA SALAD WRAP W/ LETTUCE AND TOMATO

$9.99

BLT WRAP W/ MAYO

$8.99

VEGGIE WRAP

$7.99

(Includes lettuce, mushrooms, tomato, onions, sweet peppers, black olives, and cheese)

TURKEY SPINACH WRAP

$9.99

W/SWEET PEPPERS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE AND HONEY MUSTARD

SOUPS AND SALADS

BEEF VEGGIE SOUP

CHICKEN CORN AND NOODLE SOUP

CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD

$9.99

(Grilled chicken over lettuce w/ croutons and parmesan cheese)

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

(A mixture of romaine and iceberg lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers)

CHEF SALAD

$9.99

(Our house salad topped w/ Swiss cheese, ham, and turkey)

CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

(lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese)

SOUP OF THE WEEK

TOSSED SALAD

$3.50

APPETIZERS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.25

SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE

FRENCH FRIES

$4.65

CHEESY FRIES

$5.65

LOADED FRIES

$6.99

FRENCH FRIES TOPPED WITH CHEESE SAUCE AND BACON

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.99

ONION RINGS

$7.59

SERVED WITH RANCH

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.59

SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD

CORN FRITTERS

$7.59

SERVED WITH RANCH

BURGERS AND CHICKEN

CHEESEBURGER

$10.29

w/ lettuce, tomato, and onions

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

w/ lettuce, tomato, and onions

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$10.59

w/ lettuce, tomato, and onions

COWBOY BURGER

$11.99

(includes lettuce, tomato, fried onion ring and bacon topped with BBQ sauce)

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

(Includes lettuce, tomato, and pickles topped with mozzarella cheese served with chips and a pickle)

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.99

(Includes lettuce, tomato, and pickles topped with mozzarella cheese served with chips and a pickle)

SANDWICH STAND MENU

FRESH CUT FRIES

$3.50+

CHEESEBURGER DELUXE

$8.00

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

HOTDOG

$3.00

BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$3.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BACON EGG AND CHEESE ON TOAST

$5.75

BACON EGG AND CHEESE ON BAGEL

$5.75

BACON EGG AND CHEESE ON ENGLISH MUFFIN

$5.75

BACON EGG AND CHEESE ON CROISSANT

$5.75

SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE ON CROISSANT

$5.75

SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE ON TOAST

$5.75

SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE ON BAGEL

$5.75

SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE ON ENGLISH MUFFIN

$5.75

SCRAPPLE EGG AND CHEESE ON TOAST

$5.75

SCRAPPLE EGG AND CHEESE ON BAGEL

$5.75

SCRAPPLE EGG AND CHEESE ON ENGLISH MUFFIN

$5.75

SCRAPPLE EGG AND CHEESE ON CROISSANT

$5.75

NO EGG BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$5.25

EGG AND CHEESE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$4.75

CREAT YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$5.75

SAUSAGE SANDWICHES

SAUSAGE WITH PEPPERS ONIONS AND SAUCE

$5.99

SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE ON A ROLL

$6.59

BREAKFAST MEAT SIDES

BACON

$3.50

SCRAPPLE

$3.50

SAUSAGE PATTIE

$3.50

TURKEY BACON

$3.50

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$3.50

HOT SAUSAGE

$3.50

SWEET SAUSAGE

$3.50

APPLE MAPLE SAUSAGE

$3.50

BEVERAGES

ORANGE JUICE

$1.75

CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.75

WATER

$1.50

COKE

$2.25

DIET

$2.25

SPRITE

$2.25

ROOTBEER

$2.25

SWEET TEA

$2.25

UNSWEET TEA

$2.25

PEACH TEA

$2.25

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.25

GREEN TEA

$2.25

CHERRY COKE

$2.25

COKE ZERO

$2.25

COFFEE

$1.99+

POWERADE

$2.25

BAG OF CHIPS

BBQ CHIPS

$1.50

REGULAR CHIPS

$1.50