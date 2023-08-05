Breakfast Menu

Messes & Scrambles

Devil's Mess

$18.99

Three eggs scrambled with our famous Cajun-spiced turkey sausage and white Cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh salsa, guacamole and sour cream

Veggie Mess

$17.99

Three eggs scrambled with our house blend sauteed veggies and white Cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh salsa, guacamole and sour cream

Chicken Artichoke Scramble

$18.50

Three eggs scrambled with grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, chopped tomatoes and goat cheese

Maynard's Special

$16.99

Three eggs scrambled with chopped fresh spinach, goat cheese, and toasted pine nuts

Huevos a La Mexicana

$16.99

Three eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and Mexican blend cheese; topped with ranchero sauce. Served with beans or potatoes and your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Machaca

$18.99

Three eggs scrambled with flavored barbacoa, fresh topped tomatoes and California peppers; topped with guacamole. Served with beans or potatoes, and your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Neptune's Mess

$19.50

Three eggs scrambled with Nova smoked salmon, cream cheese and scallions; sauteed in sherry wine

Shrimp Scramble

$19.50

Three eggs scrambled with shrimp, mixed bell peppers, hearts of palm, and goat cheese; drizzled with chipotle and sour cream

Benedicts

California Benedict

$18.50

Smoked applewood bacon and avocado, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, and paprika; all on a toasted English muffin

Chicken & Waffle Benedict

$18.99

Crispy chicken tenderloin, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce and paprika; all on a fresh Belgian-style waffle

Chilaquiles Benedict

$18.99

Barbacoa style beef, over a stack of ranchero sauce tortillas and melted cheese. Topped with two poached medium eggs, green chili salsa; all on a toasted English muffin. Do not come with potatoes

Chorizo Benedict

$18.50

Pork chorizo, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, and paprika; all on a toasted English muffin

Crab Benedict

$18.99

Homemade crab cakes, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, and paprika; all on a toasted English muffin. (Real crab)

Eggs Benedict

$17.99

Canadian bacon, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, and paprika; all on a toasted English muffin

Eggs Florentine

$16.99

Grilled tomato and sauteed spinach, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce and paprika; all on a toasted English muffin

Irish Benedict Options

$18.50

Corned beef hash, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, and paprika; all on a toasted English muffin

Lox Benedict

$18.99

Nova smoked salmon and sauteed spinach, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce and paprika, garnished with capers and red onions; all on a toasted English muffin

Pope's Benedict

$18.50

Sliced prosciutto di Parma and baby arugula, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, and a balsamic drizzle; all on toasted ciabatta bread

Pork Belly Benny

$18.50

Braised pork belly, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, paprika and a garnish of sliced jalapenos; all on a toasted English muffin

Salmon Benedict

$18.99

Grilled fresh Atlantic salmon and sauteed spinach, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce and paprika; all on a toasted English muffin

Omelets

California Omelet

$17.50

Smoked applewood bacon, sliced avocado and white Cheddar cheese

Chilaquiles Omelet

$16.99

Ranchero sauce fried tortillas, black beans and melted cheese. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. (No sides)

Denver Omelet

$17.50

Smoked applewood ham, green bell peppers, onions and white Cheddar cheese

Forage Omelet

$15.99

Roasted red pepper, grilled onions, spinach and white Cheddar cheese

Greek Omelet

$17.50

Kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, red onions and feta cheese

Spanish Omelet

$15.99

Sliced avocado, black beans and Mexican style blended cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce

Spinach Mushroom Cheese Omelet

$15.99

B Y O

$13.50

Breakfast Specials

Bird N' Egg Sandwich

$16.50

Fried chicken with one over medium egg, melted cheese, pickles and secret sauce; all served on Texas toast bread

Breakfast Bun

$13.99

Smoked applewood bacon and melted cheese scrambled with eggs; all on a brioche bun

Breakfast Croissant

$14.99

Two eggs over-hard, smoked applewood ham, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our secret sauce

Chicken & Waffle

$16.50

Fried chicken tenderloin on waffles, served with real maple syrup

Chilaquiles

$16.50

Two eggs (any style) on crisp corn tortillas that are drenched in traditional ranchero sauce and melted cheese; all on a bed of black beans. Topped with fresh guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese. Do not come with a side of potatoes

Country Fried Chicken

$19.50

Certified Texas sized* chicken smothered in country-style gravy, served with two eggs (any style) and either a biscuit or toast

Country Fried Steak

$19.50

Certified Texas sized* freshly pounded steak smothered in country-style gravy, served with two eggs (any style) and either a biscuit or toast

Eleanor R. Special

$15.50

Two eggs over-easy and melted cheese, over a layer of rosemary potatoes. Topped with fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with either a biscuit or toast

Famous Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

Includes soft scrambled eggs, sliced avocado, tater tots, and white Cheddar cheese, with your choice of meat. Do not come with a side of potatoes

Healthy Green Burrito

$15.99

Cheese; all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Topped with guacamole and salsa Verde. Served with a side of fruit. Do not come with a side of potatoes

Heavenly Hash

$18.99

Homemade corned beef hash served with two eggs (any style) and either a biscuit or toast

Huevos Ahogados

$14.99

Flattened corn tortillas smothered with black mole-style beans and melted cheese; all topped with two eggs over-easy, salsa roja, salsa verde and guacamole. Do not come with a side of potatoes

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

Flattened corn tortillas smothered with black mole-style beans, and melted cheese; all topped with two eggs over-medium, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Do not come with a side of potatoes

Millie's Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

Scrambled eggs, black beans, white Cheddar cheese and sauteed veggies; all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with fresh pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Pork Chop

$19.99

Two perfectly grilled pork chops served with two eggs (any style) and either a biscuit or toast

Slutty Bun

$13.50

Melted cheese and chives scrambled with eggs, smothered with caramelized onions and sriracha mayo; all on a brioche bun

Steak & Egg

$25.99

Certified Angus hand cut rib-eye steak. Served with two eggs (any style) and either a biscuit or toast

Taco De Huevos

$14.99

Scrambled eggs, seasoned potatoes, melted cheese, sliced avocado and your choice of meat. Do not come with a side of potatoes

Two Eggs (Any Style)

$12.50

Served with either a biscuit or toast

Two Eggs with Choice of Meat

$15.99

Served with two eggs (any style), either a biscuit or toast, and a choice of meat

Usuals

The Usual

$17.99

Pancakes, French toast or waffle

Blueberry Usual

$18.99

Pancakes, French toast or waffle

Banana Usual

$18.99

Sliced bananas and roasted walnuts

Chocolate Chip Usual

$18.99

Pancakes or waffle

Monkey Usual

$19.50

Sliced bananas, roasted walnuts, and chocolate chips

Buckwheat Usual

$18.99

Pancakes or waffle

Sweet Potato Usual

$18.99

Pancakes or waffle

Toasted Coconut Usual

$18.99

Pancakes or waffle

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancake

$6.50+

Blueberry Pancake

$6.99+

Banana Walnut Pancake

$6.99+

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.99+

Monkey Banana Pancake

$7.50+

Chocolate chips, bananas and walnuts

Buckwheat Pancake

$6.99+

Sweet Potato Pancake

$6.99+

Toasted Coconut Pancake

$6.99+

French Toast

Half Order French Toast

$8.99

Thickly cut brioche bread. Topped with powdered sugar

Full Order French Toast

$11.99

Thickly cut brioche bread. Topped with powdered sugar

Half Order-Blueberry French Toast

$10.99

Thickly cut brioche bread. Topped with blueberry compote, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Full Order-Blueberry French Toast

$13.99

Thickly cut brioche bread. Topped with blueberry compote, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Waffle

Waffle

$9.99

Blueberry Waffle

$11.99

Belgian waffle topped with blueberry compote, whipped cream, and powdered sugar

Strawberry, Banana & Nutella Waffle

$11.99

Belgian waffle topped with sliced strawberries and bananas, drizzled Nutella chocolate, and powdered sugar

Other Breakfast Stuff

Biscuits & Gravy (Half Order)

$5.50

Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)

$7.50

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Chopped avocado tossed in extra virgin olive oil, garnished with ricotta cheese, black & white sesame seeds, cherry tomatoes, red onions and paprika

Bagel

$5.99

Toasted plain, sesame or everything bagel. Served with cream cheese on the side

Bagel with Lox

$13.50

Toasted plain, sesame or everything bagel served with smoked salmon, thinly sliced red onion, capers, sliced tomato and cream cheese

Bowls

Matcha Bowl

$14.99

Blended matcha, almond milk, avocado, banana, pineapple, medjool dates and almond butter. Topped with hemp granola, sliced strawberries, sliced bananas, shredded coconut and sliced almonds

Açai Bowl

$12.99

Blended acai, peanut butter and almond milk. Topped with hemp granola, sliced strawberries, sliced bananas, shredded coconut and sliced almonds

Pitaya Bowl

$12.99

Blended pitaya, peanut butter and almond milk. Topped with hemp granola, sliced strawberries, sliced bananas, shredded coconut and sliced almonds

G F Y

$12.99

Mom's Oatmeal

$7.99

Organic oatmeal topped with a dash of cinnamon. Served with a side of raisins, brown sugar and choice of milk

Side Orders

Side 1 Whole Egg

$2.25

Side 2 Whole Egg's

$3.99

Side Black Beans

$2.50

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Side Drilled Jalapenio

$1.00

Side Egg Whites

$3.50

Side Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Side Fried Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$2.99

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Side Plant-Based Eggs

$4.50

Side Potatoes

$4.50

Side Ranchero Sauce

$0.75

Side Salsa Verde

$0.75

Side Sauteed Veggies

$3.50

Side Sautéed Spinach

$2.99

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.99

Side Sliced Jalapenio

$0.75

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side V- Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Toast

$3.50

Side Tofu Eggs

$4.50

Side V-Poached Egg

$4.50

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Side V- Hollandaise

$1.25

Side Protein Choices

Side Bacon

$5.99

Side Breakfast Link

$5.99

Side Chicken Apple

$5.99

Side Chicken Tender

$5.99

Side Chorizo

$5.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Side Grilled Checking Breast

$5.99

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.99

Side Grilled Rib-Eye Steak

$13.50

Side Grilled Salmon Fillet

$9.50

Side Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

Side Ham

$5.99

Side Hot Link

$5.99

Side Lox

$7.99

Side Machaca

$5.99

Side Soyrizo

$5.99

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.99

Side Turkey Patty

$5.99

Side Veggie Bacon

$5.99

Side Veggie Patty

$5.99

Vegan Menu

Vegan Breakfast Specials

Vegan Mess

$18.99

Plant-based eggs scrambled with V-cheese and our house blended sauteed veggies. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

V-Huevos a La Mexicana

$17.99

Plant-based eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and V-cheese; topped with ranchero sauce. Served with beans or potatoes corn or flour tortilla

Angel's Mess

$18.99

V-sausage and V-cheese scrambled with your choice of tofu eggs or plant-based eggs. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Tofu Scramble

$15.50

Seasonal vegetables and organic tofu marinated in sesame ginger sauce, all on a bed of fresh spinach. Do not come with fruit or potatoes

V-Chilaquiles

$17.50

Tofu eggs or plant-based eggs on crisp corn tortillas, drenched in traditional ranchero sauce and V-cheese, all on a bed of black beans. Topped with fresh guacamole and V-sour cream. Do not come with fruit or potatoes

V-Millie's Breakfast Burrito

$15.99

Tofu eggs or plant-based eggs with black beans, V-cheese and sauteed veggies; all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with fresh pico de gallo, guacamole and V-sour cream

V-Famous Breakfast Burrito

$15.99

Tofu eggs or plant-based eggs, sliced avocado, tater tots and V-cheese, and your choice of meat

V-Healthy Green Burrito

$16.50

Tofu eggs or plant-based eggs, spinach and V-cheese; all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Topped with guacamole and salsa verde

V-Huevos Rancheros

$16.50

Flattened corn tortillas smothered with black mole-style beans and V-cheese; all topped with tofu eggs or plant-based eggs, pico de gallo, guacamole and V-sour cream. Do not come with fruit or potatoes

V-Taco De Huevos

$15.99

Tofu eggs or plant-based eggs, seasoned potatoes, V-cheese, sliced avocado and your choice of meat. Do not come with fruit or potatoes

V-Cali Benedict

$18.50

Vegan poached eggs, tempeh bacon, sliced avocado, mixed greens and V-hollandaise sauce; all on English muffin

V-Avocado Toast

$9.99

Chopped avocado tossed in olive oil, topped with black and white sesame seeds, cherry tomatoes, red onions and paprika. Do not come with fruit or potatoes

V-Chicken & Waffle

$16.99

Plant-based fried chicken and vegan waffle. Served with real maple syrup. Do not come with fruit or potatoes

V-Slutty Bun

$14.99

V-Cheese and chives scrambled with plant-based eggs, smothered with caramelized onions and sriracha mayo; all on brioche bun

Vegan Omelets

V-Cali Omelet

$18.50

Tempeh bacon, sliced avocado and V-cheese

V-Forage Omelet

$16.99

Roasted red pepper, grilled onions, spinach and V-cheese

V-Spinach Mushroom Cheese Omelet

$16.99

V-Spanish Omelet

$16.99

Sliced avocado, black beans and V-cheese. Topped with ranchero salsa

V-Chilaquiles Omelet

$17.99

Ranchero sauce fried tortillas, black beans and V-cheese. Topped with V-sour cream and guacamole. (No sides)

Vegan Usuals

V-Usual

$18.99

V-Blueberry Usual

$19.99

V-Monkey Usual

$20.50

Bananas, roasted walnuts, V-chocolate chips

V-Chocolate Usual

$19.99

V-Banana Walnut Usual

$19.99

V-Sweet Potato Usual

$19.99

Vegan Pancakes & Waffles

V-Pancake

$7.99+

V-Chocolate Chip Pancake

$8.50+

V-Banana Walnut Pancake

$8.50+

V-Blueberry Pancake

$8.50+

V-Sweet Potato Pancake

$8.50+

V-Monkey Pancake

$8.99+

Chocolate chips, bananas and walnuts

V-Waffle

$11.50

V-Blueberry Waffle

$13.50

V-waffle topped with blueberry compote (sauce) and whipped cream

Plant-Based Meat Side Orders

Soyrizo

$6.50

Italian Hot Links

$6.99

Smoked Apple Sage

$6.99

Tempeh Bacon

$6.99

Mexican Chipotle

$6.99

V-Lunch Specials

V-BLT

$13.99

Tempeh bacon, lettuce (alfalfa), tomato and V-mayo

V-BLTA

$14.99

Tempeh bacon, lettuce (alfalfa), tomato, avocado and V-mayo

V-Turkey Bacon Avocado

$16.99

Made with hickory smoked deli-style sliced tofurky, tempeh bacon, avocado, alfalfa, tomato and V-mayo

V-Reuben

$14.99

Vegan style corned beef, V-cheese, sauerkraut and Millie's secret sauce; grilled on rye bread

V-Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Plant-based fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles and Millie's secret sauce; all on a vegan brioche bun

V-Lunch Burrito

$17.99

Black beans, sauteed veggies, V-cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and V-sour cream. With your choice of meat

V-Tasty Taco

$17.99

Black beans, sauteed veggies, chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, V-cheese. Served with corn or flour tortilla. With your choice of meat. Do not come with fruit or potatoes

Homemade Vegan Burger

$14.99

Walnuts, cranberries, jackfruit and spices. Served with lettuce, tomato and mango; all on a vegan brioche bun

The New Vegan Patty Melt

$15.99

Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.50

Single Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.50

Americano

$4.99

Breve

$5.99

Cappuccino

$5.99

Latte

$5.99

Cortado

$4.99

Macchiato

$4.99

Mocha

$6.50

Chai Latte

$5.99

Dirty Chai

$6.50

Filthy Chai

$6.99

Red Eye

$5.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Tea Latte

$5.50

Millie's Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Kids Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Coffee Specials

Blue Majik Latte

$7.99

Blue spirulina, vanilla, cinnamon, double shot espresso and coconut milk. (Packed with protein, antioxidants, and omega 3)

Cardamom Latte

$6.50

With your choice of milk

Date Cardamom Latte

$6.99

Organic sugar-free date syrup and cardamom. With your choice of milk

Pistachio Latte

$6.99

With your choice of milk

Coconut Activated Charcoal Chai Latte

$7.50

Coconut activated charcoal and chai mix with your choice of milk

Coconut Activated Charcoal Dirty Chai Latte

$7.99

Coconut activated charcoal, double shot espresso, and chai mix with your choice of milk

Coconut-Activated Charcoal Matcha Latte

$7.99

Matcha, coconut activated charcoal, vanilla, and coconut milk

Matcha Beverages

Matcha

$6.50

Matcha Latte

$6.99

Matcha with your choice of milk

Green Eye

$7.50

Espresso and matcha with your choice of milk

Chocolate Matcha

$6.50

Cacao and matcha with your choice of milk

Golden Milk Latte

$6.50

Turmeric and ginger with your choice of milk

Golden Matcha Latte

$7.50

Turmeric, ginger and matcha with your choice of milk

Rosewater Matcha

$6.99

Rosewater tea and matcha with your choice of milk, sprinkled with rose petals

Pistachio Matcha Latte

$7.50

Matcha with your choice of milk

Lavender Matcha Lemonade

$6.50

Fresh lemonade and matcha with lavender syrup, sprinkled with lavender seeds

Watermelon Matcha

$6.99

Watermelon juice and matcha

Matcha Palmer

$5.50

Fresh lemonade and matcha

Shakes & Vegan Shakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.99

Vanilla V-Milkshake

$7.99

Chocolate V-Milkshake

$7.99

Strawberry V-Milkshake

$7.99

Juices

Orange Juice

$4.99

Grapefruit Juice

$4.99

Apple Juice

$4.99

Carrot Juice

$4.99

Tomato Juice

$4.99

Cranberry Juice

$4.99

Fountain Drink

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Coke Zero

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Lavender Lemonade

$5.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Milk's

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Water's

Topo Chico

$3.50

Fresh Cracked Coconut

$5.99

Mountain Valley Water - Small

$3.50

Mountain Valley Water - Medium

$3.99

Soda Drink

Ginger-Ale

$4.50

Orangina

$3.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Dr. Pepper

$4.50

Lunch Menu

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$12.99

BLTA Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey Sandwich

$14.50

Of course we roast it here!

Turkey Melt

$15.50

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

$16.50

Turkey Club Sandwich

$16.50

Chicken Club Sandwich

$16.50

Tuna Sandwich

$14.50

Albacore tuna

Tuna Melt

$15.50

Veggie Reuben

$14.99

Veggie corned beef, cheese, sauerkraut and secret sauce on rye bread

Chicken Pesto Artichoke Panini

$15.50

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Blackened-grilled free-range chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo. Served on toasted ciabatta bread

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Fried chicken tenderloin with coleslaw, pickles and Millie's secret sauce; served on a brioche bun

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Reuben Sandwich

$14.99

Burgers

Wagyu Burger

$14.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Patty Melt

$15.50

Grilled hamburger patty topped with Cheddar cheese, grilled onions and Thousand Island sauce on rye bread

Tacos & Burritos

California Chicken Burrito

$15.99

Chopped grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheese, chopped lettuce, chopped tomato, avocado, sriracha mayo; wrapped in a flour tortilla

Millie's Tasty Taco

$15.99

Choice of chicken, steak, our famous Cajun-spiced turkey sausage or shrimp mixed with sauteed veggies. Served with black beans, chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Lunch Burrito

$16.50

Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp with black beans, sauteed veggies, cheese; all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole served with potatoes

Shrimp Chipotle Quesadilla

$17.50

Quesadilla filled with shrimp, red onion, white Cheddar, chipotle sauce, cilantro and avocado. Topped with pico de gallo and sour cream

Salads

Greek Salad

$11.99

Organic mixed greens, tomato, red onions, green bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Tropical Spinach Salad

$13.99

Spinach tossed in a sweet sesame dressing. Topped with mangos, heart of palms, avocado, red onion, sunflower seeds and your choice of grilled chicken or tofu

Wilted Spinach Salad

$12.50

Bacon and onions sauteed in balsamic vinaigrette topped with feta cheese

Citrus Blue Cheese Salad

$11.99

Grapefruit, red onion, blue cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Side Salad

$6.99

Organic mixed greens, tomato, red onions, mixed bell peppers, shredded carrots, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing