Millie's Cafe - Silver Lake
Breakfast Menu
Messes & Scrambles
Devil's Mess
Three eggs scrambled with our famous Cajun-spiced turkey sausage and white Cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh salsa, guacamole and sour cream
Veggie Mess
Three eggs scrambled with our house blend sauteed veggies and white Cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh salsa, guacamole and sour cream
Chicken Artichoke Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, chopped tomatoes and goat cheese
Maynard's Special
Three eggs scrambled with chopped fresh spinach, goat cheese, and toasted pine nuts
Huevos a La Mexicana
Three eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and Mexican blend cheese; topped with ranchero sauce. Served with beans or potatoes and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Machaca
Three eggs scrambled with flavored barbacoa, fresh topped tomatoes and California peppers; topped with guacamole. Served with beans or potatoes, and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Neptune's Mess
Three eggs scrambled with Nova smoked salmon, cream cheese and scallions; sauteed in sherry wine
Shrimp Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with shrimp, mixed bell peppers, hearts of palm, and goat cheese; drizzled with chipotle and sour cream
Benedicts
California Benedict
Smoked applewood bacon and avocado, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, and paprika; all on a toasted English muffin
Chicken & Waffle Benedict
Crispy chicken tenderloin, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce and paprika; all on a fresh Belgian-style waffle
Chilaquiles Benedict
Barbacoa style beef, over a stack of ranchero sauce tortillas and melted cheese. Topped with two poached medium eggs, green chili salsa; all on a toasted English muffin. Do not come with potatoes
Chorizo Benedict
Pork chorizo, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, and paprika; all on a toasted English muffin
Crab Benedict
Homemade crab cakes, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, and paprika; all on a toasted English muffin. (Real crab)
Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, and paprika; all on a toasted English muffin
Eggs Florentine
Grilled tomato and sauteed spinach, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce and paprika; all on a toasted English muffin
Irish Benedict Options
Corned beef hash, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, and paprika; all on a toasted English muffin
Lox Benedict
Nova smoked salmon and sauteed spinach, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce and paprika, garnished with capers and red onions; all on a toasted English muffin
Pope's Benedict
Sliced prosciutto di Parma and baby arugula, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, and a balsamic drizzle; all on toasted ciabatta bread
Pork Belly Benny
Braised pork belly, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce, paprika and a garnish of sliced jalapenos; all on a toasted English muffin
Salmon Benedict
Grilled fresh Atlantic salmon and sauteed spinach, topped with two poached medium eggs, hollandaise sauce and paprika; all on a toasted English muffin
Omelets
California Omelet
Smoked applewood bacon, sliced avocado and white Cheddar cheese
Chilaquiles Omelet
Ranchero sauce fried tortillas, black beans and melted cheese. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. (No sides)
Denver Omelet
Smoked applewood ham, green bell peppers, onions and white Cheddar cheese
Forage Omelet
Roasted red pepper, grilled onions, spinach and white Cheddar cheese
Greek Omelet
Kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, red onions and feta cheese
Spanish Omelet
Sliced avocado, black beans and Mexican style blended cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce
Spinach Mushroom Cheese Omelet
B Y O
Breakfast Specials
Bird N' Egg Sandwich
Fried chicken with one over medium egg, melted cheese, pickles and secret sauce; all served on Texas toast bread
Breakfast Bun
Smoked applewood bacon and melted cheese scrambled with eggs; all on a brioche bun
Breakfast Croissant
Two eggs over-hard, smoked applewood ham, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, and our secret sauce
Chicken & Waffle
Fried chicken tenderloin on waffles, served with real maple syrup
Chilaquiles
Two eggs (any style) on crisp corn tortillas that are drenched in traditional ranchero sauce and melted cheese; all on a bed of black beans. Topped with fresh guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese. Do not come with a side of potatoes
Country Fried Chicken
Certified Texas sized* chicken smothered in country-style gravy, served with two eggs (any style) and either a biscuit or toast
Country Fried Steak
Certified Texas sized* freshly pounded steak smothered in country-style gravy, served with two eggs (any style) and either a biscuit or toast
Eleanor R. Special
Two eggs over-easy and melted cheese, over a layer of rosemary potatoes. Topped with fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with either a biscuit or toast
Famous Breakfast Burrito
Includes soft scrambled eggs, sliced avocado, tater tots, and white Cheddar cheese, with your choice of meat. Do not come with a side of potatoes
Healthy Green Burrito
Cheese; all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Topped with guacamole and salsa Verde. Served with a side of fruit. Do not come with a side of potatoes
Heavenly Hash
Homemade corned beef hash served with two eggs (any style) and either a biscuit or toast
Huevos Ahogados
Flattened corn tortillas smothered with black mole-style beans and melted cheese; all topped with two eggs over-easy, salsa roja, salsa verde and guacamole. Do not come with a side of potatoes
Huevos Rancheros
Flattened corn tortillas smothered with black mole-style beans, and melted cheese; all topped with two eggs over-medium, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Do not come with a side of potatoes
Millie's Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, black beans, white Cheddar cheese and sauteed veggies; all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with fresh pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Pork Chop
Two perfectly grilled pork chops served with two eggs (any style) and either a biscuit or toast
Slutty Bun
Melted cheese and chives scrambled with eggs, smothered with caramelized onions and sriracha mayo; all on a brioche bun
Steak & Egg
Certified Angus hand cut rib-eye steak. Served with two eggs (any style) and either a biscuit or toast
Taco De Huevos
Scrambled eggs, seasoned potatoes, melted cheese, sliced avocado and your choice of meat. Do not come with a side of potatoes
Two Eggs (Any Style)
Served with either a biscuit or toast
Two Eggs with Choice of Meat
Served with two eggs (any style), either a biscuit or toast, and a choice of meat
Usuals
The Usual
Pancakes, French toast or waffle
Blueberry Usual
Pancakes, French toast or waffle
Banana Usual
Sliced bananas and roasted walnuts
Chocolate Chip Usual
Pancakes or waffle
Monkey Usual
Sliced bananas, roasted walnuts, and chocolate chips
Buckwheat Usual
Pancakes or waffle
Sweet Potato Usual
Pancakes or waffle
Toasted Coconut Usual
Pancakes or waffle
Pancakes
French Toast
Half Order French Toast
Thickly cut brioche bread. Topped with powdered sugar
Full Order French Toast
Thickly cut brioche bread. Topped with powdered sugar
Half Order-Blueberry French Toast
Thickly cut brioche bread. Topped with blueberry compote, whipped cream and powdered sugar
Full Order-Blueberry French Toast
Thickly cut brioche bread. Topped with blueberry compote, whipped cream and powdered sugar
Waffle
Other Breakfast Stuff
Biscuits & Gravy (Half Order)
Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)
Avocado Toast
Chopped avocado tossed in extra virgin olive oil, garnished with ricotta cheese, black & white sesame seeds, cherry tomatoes, red onions and paprika
Bagel
Toasted plain, sesame or everything bagel. Served with cream cheese on the side
Bagel with Lox
Toasted plain, sesame or everything bagel served with smoked salmon, thinly sliced red onion, capers, sliced tomato and cream cheese
Bowls
Matcha Bowl
Blended matcha, almond milk, avocado, banana, pineapple, medjool dates and almond butter. Topped with hemp granola, sliced strawberries, sliced bananas, shredded coconut and sliced almonds
Açai Bowl
Blended acai, peanut butter and almond milk. Topped with hemp granola, sliced strawberries, sliced bananas, shredded coconut and sliced almonds
Pitaya Bowl
Blended pitaya, peanut butter and almond milk. Topped with hemp granola, sliced strawberries, sliced bananas, shredded coconut and sliced almonds
G F Y
Mom's Oatmeal
Organic oatmeal topped with a dash of cinnamon. Served with a side of raisins, brown sugar and choice of milk
Side Orders
Side 1 Whole Egg
Side 2 Whole Egg's
Side Black Beans
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Drilled Jalapenio
Side Egg Whites
Side Fresh Fruit Cup
Side Fried Jalapeno
Side Guacamole
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Plant-Based Eggs
Side Potatoes
Side Ranchero Sauce
Side Salsa Verde
Side Sauteed Veggies
Side Sautéed Spinach
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Sliced Jalapenio
Side Sliced Tomatoes
Side Sour Cream
Side V- Sour Cream
Side Toast
Side Tofu Eggs
Side V-Poached Egg
Side Gravy
Side Hollandaise
Side V- Hollandaise
Side Protein Choices
Side Bacon
Side Breakfast Link
Side Chicken Apple
Side Chicken Tender
Side Chorizo
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Grilled Checking Breast
Side Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Grilled Rib-Eye Steak
Side Grilled Salmon Fillet
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Ham
Side Hot Link
Side Lox
Side Machaca
Side Soyrizo
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Turkey Patty
Side Veggie Bacon
Side Veggie Patty
Vegan Menu
Vegan Breakfast Specials
Vegan Mess
Plant-based eggs scrambled with V-cheese and our house blended sauteed veggies. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
V-Huevos a La Mexicana
Plant-based eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and V-cheese; topped with ranchero sauce. Served with beans or potatoes corn or flour tortilla
Angel's Mess
V-sausage and V-cheese scrambled with your choice of tofu eggs or plant-based eggs. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Tofu Scramble
Seasonal vegetables and organic tofu marinated in sesame ginger sauce, all on a bed of fresh spinach. Do not come with fruit or potatoes
V-Chilaquiles
Tofu eggs or plant-based eggs on crisp corn tortillas, drenched in traditional ranchero sauce and V-cheese, all on a bed of black beans. Topped with fresh guacamole and V-sour cream. Do not come with fruit or potatoes
V-Millie's Breakfast Burrito
Tofu eggs or plant-based eggs with black beans, V-cheese and sauteed veggies; all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with fresh pico de gallo, guacamole and V-sour cream
V-Famous Breakfast Burrito
Tofu eggs or plant-based eggs, sliced avocado, tater tots and V-cheese, and your choice of meat
V-Healthy Green Burrito
Tofu eggs or plant-based eggs, spinach and V-cheese; all wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Topped with guacamole and salsa verde
V-Huevos Rancheros
Flattened corn tortillas smothered with black mole-style beans and V-cheese; all topped with tofu eggs or plant-based eggs, pico de gallo, guacamole and V-sour cream. Do not come with fruit or potatoes
V-Taco De Huevos
Tofu eggs or plant-based eggs, seasoned potatoes, V-cheese, sliced avocado and your choice of meat. Do not come with fruit or potatoes
V-Cali Benedict
Vegan poached eggs, tempeh bacon, sliced avocado, mixed greens and V-hollandaise sauce; all on English muffin
V-Avocado Toast
Chopped avocado tossed in olive oil, topped with black and white sesame seeds, cherry tomatoes, red onions and paprika. Do not come with fruit or potatoes
V-Chicken & Waffle
Plant-based fried chicken and vegan waffle. Served with real maple syrup. Do not come with fruit or potatoes
V-Slutty Bun
V-Cheese and chives scrambled with plant-based eggs, smothered with caramelized onions and sriracha mayo; all on brioche bun
Vegan Omelets
V-Cali Omelet
Tempeh bacon, sliced avocado and V-cheese
V-Forage Omelet
Roasted red pepper, grilled onions, spinach and V-cheese
V-Spinach Mushroom Cheese Omelet
V-Spanish Omelet
Sliced avocado, black beans and V-cheese. Topped with ranchero salsa
V-Chilaquiles Omelet
Ranchero sauce fried tortillas, black beans and V-cheese. Topped with V-sour cream and guacamole. (No sides)
Vegan Usuals
Vegan Pancakes & Waffles
Plant-Based Meat Side Orders
V-Lunch Specials
V-BLT
Tempeh bacon, lettuce (alfalfa), tomato and V-mayo
V-BLTA
Tempeh bacon, lettuce (alfalfa), tomato, avocado and V-mayo
V-Turkey Bacon Avocado
Made with hickory smoked deli-style sliced tofurky, tempeh bacon, avocado, alfalfa, tomato and V-mayo
V-Reuben
Vegan style corned beef, V-cheese, sauerkraut and Millie's secret sauce; grilled on rye bread
V-Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Plant-based fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles and Millie's secret sauce; all on a vegan brioche bun
V-Lunch Burrito
Black beans, sauteed veggies, V-cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and V-sour cream. With your choice of meat
V-Tasty Taco
Black beans, sauteed veggies, chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, V-cheese. Served with corn or flour tortilla. With your choice of meat. Do not come with fruit or potatoes
Homemade Vegan Burger
Walnuts, cranberries, jackfruit and spices. Served with lettuce, tomato and mango; all on a vegan brioche bun
The New Vegan Patty Melt
Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Coffee Specials
Blue Majik Latte
Blue spirulina, vanilla, cinnamon, double shot espresso and coconut milk. (Packed with protein, antioxidants, and omega 3)
Cardamom Latte
With your choice of milk
Date Cardamom Latte
Organic sugar-free date syrup and cardamom. With your choice of milk
Pistachio Latte
With your choice of milk
Coconut Activated Charcoal Chai Latte
Coconut activated charcoal and chai mix with your choice of milk
Coconut Activated Charcoal Dirty Chai Latte
Coconut activated charcoal, double shot espresso, and chai mix with your choice of milk
Coconut-Activated Charcoal Matcha Latte
Matcha, coconut activated charcoal, vanilla, and coconut milk
Matcha Beverages
Matcha
Matcha Latte
Matcha with your choice of milk
Green Eye
Espresso and matcha with your choice of milk
Chocolate Matcha
Cacao and matcha with your choice of milk
Golden Milk Latte
Turmeric and ginger with your choice of milk
Golden Matcha Latte
Turmeric, ginger and matcha with your choice of milk
Rosewater Matcha
Rosewater tea and matcha with your choice of milk, sprinkled with rose petals
Pistachio Matcha Latte
Matcha with your choice of milk
Lavender Matcha Lemonade
Fresh lemonade and matcha with lavender syrup, sprinkled with lavender seeds
Watermelon Matcha
Watermelon juice and matcha
Matcha Palmer
Fresh lemonade and matcha
Shakes & Vegan Shakes
Juices
Fountain Drink
Water's
Lunch Menu
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
BLTA Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Of course we roast it here!
Turkey Melt
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
Turkey Club Sandwich
Chicken Club Sandwich
Tuna Sandwich
Albacore tuna
Tuna Melt
Veggie Reuben
Veggie corned beef, cheese, sauerkraut and secret sauce on rye bread
Chicken Pesto Artichoke Panini
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened-grilled free-range chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo. Served on toasted ciabatta bread
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tenderloin with coleslaw, pickles and Millie's secret sauce; served on a brioche bun
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Reuben Sandwich
Burgers
Tacos & Burritos
California Chicken Burrito
Chopped grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheese, chopped lettuce, chopped tomato, avocado, sriracha mayo; wrapped in a flour tortilla
Millie's Tasty Taco
Choice of chicken, steak, our famous Cajun-spiced turkey sausage or shrimp mixed with sauteed veggies. Served with black beans, chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Lunch Burrito
Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp with black beans, sauteed veggies, cheese; all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole served with potatoes
Shrimp Chipotle Quesadilla
Quesadilla filled with shrimp, red onion, white Cheddar, chipotle sauce, cilantro and avocado. Topped with pico de gallo and sour cream
Salads
Greek Salad
Organic mixed greens, tomato, red onions, green bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Tropical Spinach Salad
Spinach tossed in a sweet sesame dressing. Topped with mangos, heart of palms, avocado, red onion, sunflower seeds and your choice of grilled chicken or tofu
Wilted Spinach Salad
Bacon and onions sauteed in balsamic vinaigrette topped with feta cheese
Citrus Blue Cheese Salad
Grapefruit, red onion, blue cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Side Salad
Organic mixed greens, tomato, red onions, mixed bell peppers, shredded carrots, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing