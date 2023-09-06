Popular Items

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$3.25+

Our #1 BEST SELLING DRINK (even ahead of coffee!) Enjoy Strawberry Fusion with Lavender, topped off with club soda for the most refreshing drink to ever touch your taste buds!

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed whole milk

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$3.25+

Online Menu

*Seasonal Specials

Lingonberry Lemonade

Lingonberry Lemonade

$4.25+

Our sparkling lemonade is combined with Lingonberry concentrate thanks to Decorah's Vesterheim Museum for one of the many festive drinks sure to help you beat the heat!

Nordic Refresher

Nordic Refresher

$4.25+

This sparkling blue energy & watermelon combo will have you naturally caffeinated, and coordinating with the fest in no time!

Rømmegrøt Cold Brew

Rømmegrøt Cold Brew

$4.60+

Our Rømmegrøt Cold Brew instantly warms your heart. With cinnamon and brown sugar in our sweet cold foam atop an ice cold glass of cold brew you can ignore the warm temps and get lost in your glass of goodness...until it's gone. Then find shade to cool off asap.

Valentine's Refresher

Valentine's Refresher

$3.25+

A refreshing blend of Ruby Red Grapefruit, Red Raspberry & Lemonade

Green Mountain

Green Mountain

$3.30+

Blue Raspberry, Lemonade & Mountain Dew

Monster Bars (GF)

Monster Bars (GF)

$3.90Out of stock

*TIKI Drinks (Plant Based Energy)

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$3.25+

Our #1 BEST SELLING DRINK (even ahead of coffee!) Enjoy Strawberry Fusion with Lavender, topped off with club soda for the most refreshing drink to ever touch your taste buds!

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$3.25+
Blue Razzberry Blast

Blue Razzberry Blast

$3.25+

This blue energy drink combined with carbonated lemonade is sure to cool you off even on the hottest summer days.

Sweetart

Sweetart

$3.25+

*Classic Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee (Regular Brew)

$2.00+

Straight up Medium Roast hot brewed coffee roasted by Euphoria Coffee in West Union.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Cold brew coffee is made by steeping coffee in cold water for 24 hours, served over ice. Enjoy as is, or add a flavor, sweet cold foam or both!

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso with steamed whole milk

Crack of Dawn

$4.60+

Espresso with Heavy Whipping Cream and Half & Half - KETO friendly

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Espresso with steamed milk and caramel

The Knock Out

$3.00+

Regular brewed coffee with a shot of espresso

2.5 Gallons of Brewed Coffee

2.5 Gallons of Brewed Coffee

$35.00

*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*

Cappuccino

$4.50

4 shots of espresso with steamed and frothed whole milk - 16 oz only

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and Hot Water

*Breakfast

Caramel Rolls

Caramel Rolls

$3.85

SATURDAY ONLY Enjoy a delicious Caramel Roll made locally from There's Nothing Batter. They sell out quickly, so reserve yours right now!

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

4 oz topped with in-house frosting

One Slice of Canadian Bacon Breakfast Pizza

One Slice of Canadian Bacon Breakfast Pizza

$3.65

* MUST BE ORDERED BY 9:00 AM * Cheese sauce base topped with Canadian Bacon, mozzarella and cheddar

One Slice of Sausage Breakfast Pizza

One Slice of Sausage Breakfast Pizza

$3.65

* MUST BE ORDERED BY 9:00 AM * Sausage Gravy base topped with sausage, mozzarella and cheddar

Muffin Top

Muffin Top

$3.05

Choose between Chocolate Chip, Lemon Poppyseed, or Raspberry

Mini Loaf (GF) (DF)

Mini Loaf (GF) (DF)

$3.60

Caramel Apple Pecan, Lemon Blueberry, or our Monthly Special (July's Special is Rhubarb)

Whole Canadian Bacon Breakfast Pizza

$19.00

*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*

Whole Sausage Breakfast Pizza

Whole Sausage Breakfast Pizza

$19.00

*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*

Whole Pizza - 1/2 Canadian Bacon & 1/2 Sausage

$19.00

*MUST BE ORDERED AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*

Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$32.89

*MUST ORDER AT LEAST 1 DAY IN ADVANCE*

*Lunch

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$4.99

Served on a Ciabatta Bun

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich + Plain Potato Chips

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich + Plain Potato Chips

$6.20
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich + Potato Salad

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich + Potato Salad

$7.74
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.80
Bag of Lays Plain Potato Chips

Bag of Lays Plain Potato Chips

$1.25
Turkey, Ham & Cheese on a Croissant

Turkey, Ham & Cheese on a Croissant

$4.75Out of stock
Tuna Salad & Lettuce on a Croissant

Tuna Salad & Lettuce on a Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

During Lent Special - Tuna Salad & Lettuce on a Croissant

*Snacks

Cookie (GF)

Cookie (GF)

$3.25
Protein Puck (V) (GF)

Protein Puck (V) (GF)

$3.50

String Cheese

$1.00

STUFFED Cookies

$4.00

Ask about our options on site!

*Flavored Lemonades

Blood Orange Lemonade

$3.10+

Huckleberry Lemonade

$3.10+

Lavender Lemonade

$3.35+

Mango Lemonade

$3.10+

Orange Creamsicle

$3.10+

Peach Lemonade

$3.10+

Plain Lemonade

$3.10+

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.10+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.10+

Wildberry Lemonade

$3.10+

Sugar Free Pink Lemonade

$3.10+Out of stock

Sugar Free Red Raspberry

$3.10+

Sugar Free Strawberry

$3.10+Out of stock

*Kid's Section

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kid's Hot Chocolate (8 oz)

$2.00

Kid's Smoothie (9 oz)

$2.00

Orange Juice (9 oz)

$1.50

Kid's Lemonade (9 oz)

$2.00

Kid's Steamer (8oz)

$2.00

*Non-Coffee Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Original Chai Tea with steamed Whole Milk.

Dew Bomb

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+
Matcha Tea Latte with Choice of Syrup

Matcha Tea Latte with Choice of Syrup

$5.50+

Steamer

$3.45+

Milk and Choice of Syrup steamed together

Pop

$1.60+

Smoothies

$3.75+

*Mill Street Mochas

Almond Joy Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce, Almond & Coconut syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Campfire Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce, French Vanilla &Toasted Marshmallow syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Dark Chocolate Only Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, Dark Chocolate sauce steamed with Whole Milk

Milky Way Mocha

$4.50+

Cold Brew Concentrate, Dark Chocolate, Caramel, and Sweet Cold Foam mixed with Whole Milk

Orange Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce & Candied Orange syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Peppermint Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce and Peppermint syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Salted Caramel Toffee Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Toffee sauce steamed with Whole Milk

Strawberry Rose Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate sauce & Strawberry Rose syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Turtle Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White or Dark Chocolate & Caramel sauce steamed with Whole Milk

White Chocolate Only Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso & White Chocolate Sauce with steamed Whole Milk

White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso, White Chocolate sauce & Raspberry syrup steamed with Whole Milk

Retail

Clothing

Hooded Sweatshirt

Hooded Sweatshirt

$35.00+

Available in Small, Medium, Large & X-Large

1/4 Zip Sweatshirt

1/4 Zip Sweatshirt

$40.00+

Available in Small, Medium & Large

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$20.00+

Available in Small, Medium, Large, X-Large & 2X-Large